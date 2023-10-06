A Guide To Playing ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ On Ubisoft Plus

Following a three-year gap, Assassin’s Creed is back, with Mirage taking the series to ninth-century Baghdad as we explore the transition from street thief to full member of the Assassin Brotherhood for Basim Ibn Ishaq.

Now available on the PC and gaming consoles, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of the biggest games to arrive on Ubisoft Plus, the game subscription service developed by the French developer. It was originally released in September 2019 as Uplay Plus, before being rebranded to Ubisoft Plus in October 2020.

Interestingly, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla acted as one of the first games under the rebrand, so clearly Ubisoft values the series quite highly.

So, what do we know about AC Mirage? How does it work on Ubisoft Plus and what do you need to know to start playing the game? We’ve broken down everything you need to know below.

Is ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ available on Ubisoft Plus?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is on Ubisoft Plus.

The game was released on the game subscriptions service simultaneously with its global launch on 5 October 2023. Alongside this, there are over 100 Ubisoft games as part of Ubisoft Plus, including upcoming titles like Avatar and Star Wars Outlaws, all set to debut on the platform on day one.

How to play ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ on Ubisoft Plus

Ubisoft Plus is available on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One for INR 899 a month.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is priced at INR 3,499, so if you plan on playing it within 30 days and are not fussed about owning it, this could be a useful way to save some cash.

The easiest way to gain access to AC Mirage via Ubisoft Plus is by first subscribing to the Ubisoft Store website or heading to the Ubisoft Connect game launcher on PC. Another way to subscribe is via Amazon Luna or the Xbox Store, if you wish to play on a cloud streaming platform or console, respectively. Once signed up, download Mirage and start playing. It will be located under the library for each platform.

Please note that Ubisoft Plus is currently not available on PlayStation, outside of the Ubisoft Plus Classic offering, which does not include Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The full Ubisoft Plus offering is expected to arrive on PS5 and PS4 at some point in the future.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.

Watch Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s trailer below:

