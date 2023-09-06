‘Garena Free Fire’ Maps To Jump On Right Now: Best Loot Areas, Survival Hideouts And More

It has been a while since Garena Free Fire was taken down on directives of the Indian government after concerns regarding data privacy emerged. After Krafton was able to bring back PUBG Mobile to India in the guise of BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI) with localised modifications and transparent data management, Singapore’s Garena is now going down the same route and preparing to bring back Free Fire to India. Expected to be called Garena Free Fire India, this new version will be highly localised for the Indian region, carrying a couple of changes to please the Indian authorities. As the modified variant will be released in a few months, we decided to take a look at some of the best Garena Free Fire maps that all players can look forward to playing on.

Similar to most battle royale games we have played so far, Garena Free Fire is an online multiplayer third-person shooter that lets up to 50 players jump into a match and fight it out to be the last man standing. Players can choose between a couple of maps, with each of them offering a completely different terrain and setting to offer the best warfare experience. Unlike Call of Duty: Mobile’s vast maps collection, Garena Free Fire offers a total of six maps to choose from.

Given that Free Fire India will be based on the original game with modifications that are just skin deep, this would be a great time to go through all the maps available in the game and check out the exploits that players can use to their advantage.

‘Garena Free Fire’ maps and their exploits

Before we proceed, you should know that our suggestions are largely on the assumption that Free Fire India will be a mildly modified version of the global release. Some of these suggestions may not be applicable to Free Fire Max, which is already available to download and play.

Bermuda

The original map of Free Fire continues to be the easiest choice for players looking for a quick battle royale experience. Bermuda is a tropical island full of towers, buildings, houses and various other man-made structures that are surrounded by lush green forests. The terrain becomes quite challenging with all the natural foliage if you are planning to snipe your way to victory. The map also allows water bodies to be used for gaining an advantage (or putting the enemies at a disadvantage).

If you are interested in getting a better loot or improving your K/D ratio, we recommend landing in the central areas of the map. While areas such as Peak and Bimasakti Strip are highly rewarding, new players should also look at the edges of the map for better survival odds.

Purgatory

The second Garena Free Fire map introduced was Purgatory and its terrain is vastly different from Bermuda’s. Purgatory is more hilly in nature and allows for a better guerilla warfare experience. Hence, it is wise to avoid sniping on this map and be prepared for close and medium-range combat. Although the map lacks tall structures, the presence of small buildings and abandoned structures offers ample opportunities to hide from heavy fire.

If Purgatory is your default choice, we recommend you land in Brasilia to gain the maximum loot. However, be warned that other players also know about it and hence, your pursuit of gaining an advantage over others could turn out to be costly. For those seeking a safe place, the island of Moathouse is recommended for getting some breathing space and preparing for the battle.

Kalahari

The map of Kalahari is themed after a desert region, complete with tall topographic features and man-made structures dominating the landscape. This map is a haven for snipers and campers seeking time and patience to eliminate their opponents. The scarcity of vegetation makes moving around the map a challenge but players can always rely on dedicated gear for superior camouflaging.

In order to get the best loot, we recommend landing in Refinery so as to gain a jumpstart over other competitors. However, do watch out for those ziplines as there’s always someone waiting to pounce while you are busy grabbing the loot.

Alpine

Alpine is one of the latest additions to the collection of Garena Free Fire maps, offering a gorgeous snowy backdrop for players to battle it out. Although the overall topography is similar to Bermuda, the snow-capped mountain is a visual treat for players to enjoy amidst the heat of the battle. Alpine also offers pretty architecture to explore across the map, though we advise being mindful about the skin you choose as the white backdrop on the mountains can easily reveal your hideout if you opt for a colourful outfit.

Areas like the Dock and Railroad are good spots to collect loot but beware of the lurking danger from other players. Those opting for a safe landing spot can consider areas like Vantage and Ocean View.

Bermuda Remastered

While it is tough to think of this as a new map, Free Fire players have lapped it up ever since its introduction. Bermuda Remastered is a revised version of Bermuda with improved textures and updated areas. The developers have replaced certain locations with newer ones and improved the terrain as well as buildings. Hence, players who prefer Bermuda for all their battle royale matches can now consider this remastered version as well.

The combat experience as well as the loot drops are identical to the regular Bermuda map.

NexTerra

The most recent addition to the collection of Garena Free Fire maps was NexTerra, a futuristic take on a typical battle royale map. Dominated by futuristic architecture, the map provides an engaging setting for players to be involved in intense battle royale matches. The map also features anti-gravity zones to allow players to make high jumps in the air as well as use Magic Portals to travel to different parts of the map in an instant.

Some of the best places to land on this map include the area of Grav Labs, an area that lets you engage in combats while floating in the air. You won’t get much of a loot here but the combat here is quite fun. The Plazaria is another place where you can find a lot of high-level accessories and gear. The Deca Square is another area suited best for camping.

Which is the best Garena Free Fire map?

It is difficult for us to make a decision on behalf of everyone, considering that every player adapts differently to individual maps. That said, most players prefer Bermuda for all their battle royale needs and hence, makes us pick it as the better map over the rest. The presence of a wide variety of foliage as well as man-made structures make Bermuda an interesting place to lock horns with other players. That said, don’t miss honing your skills while having fun on the remains of NexTerra.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many maps are there in Garena Free Fire?

There are six maps available for battle royale matches in Garena Free Fire.

– Which is the best map in Garena Free Fire?

The oldest map of Bermuda is considered by most players to be the best map in Garena Free Fire.

{Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Onur Binay via Unsplash (Representational Image)}