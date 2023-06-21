Best RPGs To Play In 2023: ‘Diablo 4’, ‘Final Fantasy 16’ ‘Starfield’ And More

Welcome to the world of RPGs (role-playing games), where you can embark on epic quests, forge powerful alliances and immerse yourself in captivating narratives. In this list, we have compiled the best RPG games for the PC and other gaming consoles that will transport you to fantastical realms, challenge your strategic prowess and leave you in awe of immersive worlds. From the highly anticipated Diablo IV to other notable titles like Starfield, these games offer something for every RPG enthusiast. So, grab your sword, practice your spells and get ready to embark on unforgettable adventures as you play the best RPGs (role-playing games) of 2023.

Your guide to the best RPGs (role-playing games) to play in 2023

1. Diablo IV

Prepare to descend once again into the dark and treacherous world of Diablo in Diablo IV. This highly anticipated action online RPG from Blizzard Entertainment continues the iconic franchise’s legacy of hack-and-slash gameplay, demonic hordes and epic loot.

In Diablo IV, players will embark on a dangerous journey through diverse landscapes, including haunting forests, desolate wastelands and decaying ruins. They will face off against nightmarish creatures, powerful bosses and otherworldly threats, all the while unravelling the mysteries behind the ancient prophecies that shape the fate of Sanctuary. Set in a grim and atmospheric world, the game offers visceral combat, deep character customisation and an engaging storyline that delves into the eternal conflict between angels and demons. It also introduces new classes, including the fierce Barbarian, versatile Sorceress and shapeshifting Druid.

With a focus on cooperative play, the RPG allows players to team up with friends or other adventurers online to tackle challenging dungeons, engage in intense PvP battles and claim legendary treasures. Whether you choose to follow the righteous path of a hero or succumb to the allure of darkness, Diablo IV promises a gripping and addictive RPG experience like no other.

Release date: 6 June, 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

2. Starfield

If you loved playing the Mass Effect games, you’re in for an absolute treat here with Starfield, the highly anticipated RPG game from Bethesda Game Studios. Set in an expansive and immersive universe, Starfield takes players on a journey to the depths of space, where they will explore uncharted planets, encounter alien civilizations and unravel the mysteries of the cosmos. You will specifically be taking on the role of a space explorer, venturing into the unknown and charting your own path among the stars. In Starfield, Whether you choose to be a daring explorer, a cunning smuggler or a skilled starship pilot, the choices you make will shape your destiny in this vast and dynamic universe. With its cutting-edge graphics, innovative gameplay mechanics and a vast (and by vast we truly mean VAST) open world to explore, Starfield aims to redefine the sci-fi RPG genre like never before.

Release date: 6 September 2023

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

3. Baldur’s Gate III

Journey back to the iconic world of Baldur’s Gate in Baldur’s Gate III, a role-playing game developed by Larian Studios. Set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, this highly anticipated RPG game puts you in the shoes of a hero or heroine grappling with a mysterious and sinister infection known as the ‘Mind Flayer’ parasite. With its deep character customisation, strategic turn-based combat and immersive storytelling, Baldur’s Gate III offers an authentic D&D experience that will satisfy both fans of the original games as well as newcomers to the franchise.

Release date: August 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Mac operating systems, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S (later release)

4. Final Fantasy XVI

Immerse yourself in the next instalment of the legendary Final Fantasy series with Final Fantasy XVI. Developed by Square Enix, this PS5 exclusive invites players to embark on a journey in a beautifully crafted fantasy world filled with captivating characters. You’ll get to engage in strategic battles, harness powerful magic and form deep bonds with a diverse cast of companions as you navigate the intricate political landscape and confront formidable adversaries.

With its breathtaking visuals, innovative combat system and a rich and engrossing tapestry of lore, Final Fantasy XVI promises to deliver a memorable RPG experience for both fans of the series as well as newcomers.

Release date: 22 June 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 5

5. Hogwarts Legacy

Immerse yourself in the magical world of Harry Potter with Hogwarts Legacy, an immersive action RPG set in the Wizarding World. Developed by Portkey Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Hogwarts Legacy takes you on a thrilling adventure as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The game will allow you to create your own character, attend classes, learn spells and engage in magical combat. You will also get to explore the iconic locations of the Wizarding World, including the massive Hogwarts Castle and the dangerous Forbidden Forest. As you do so, you’ll get to uncover ancient secrets and unravel a compelling narrative. With its immersive gameplay, detailed customisation options and the ability to shape your character’s story, Hogwarts Legacy offers a chance to live out your magical fantasies in an expansive RPG experience.

Release date: 7 February 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, 2023 is set to be an exciting year for RPG enthusiasts, with a diverse lineup of games that promise epic adventures, immersive storytelling and captivating gameplay. From the highly anticipated Diablo IV to the critically-acclaimed Legend of Zelda sequel, from Hogwarts Legacy to the upcoming Starfield, 2023 is truly going to be a haven for lovers of role-playing games. So, gear up, sharpen your blades and get ready to embark on unforgettable journeys filled with magic, mystery and epic battles. The world of RPGs awaits you.

(Hero image credits: Bethesda)

(Feature image credits: Nintendo)