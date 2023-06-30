‘Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth’: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Video Game

Blade Runner fans, we have got some exciting news for you! Annapurna Interactive is working on a game inspired by the science fiction movie Blade Runner titled Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth. The game will take place in the period between the original Blade Runner film and its sequel Blade Runner 2049.

First look at ‘BLADE RUNNER 2033: LABYRINTH’, a new game from Annapurna Interactive. pic.twitter.com/uxQ9BbAk98 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 29, 2023

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth will see the player explore a mysterious place referred to as the ‘Land of the Dead.’ The new game will also let players gain some understanding of what Rick Deckard was up to before his encounter with Ryan Gosling’s character in an abandoned casino.

What can you expect from Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth’s gameplay?

While we don’t know too many details, it has been confirmed that the upcoming video game is set in a dystopian Los Angeles in the year 2033. The timeline will follow an event called the Blackout, with the game serving as a narrative bridge between the original film and its sequel.

For the uninitiated, Blade Runner is an 80’s science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott that is based on the 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick.

Set in a dystopian future, the story follows Rick Deckard, a retired police officer known as a Blade Runner, who is tasked with hunting down replicants and bioengineered human-like androids. The film gained a cult following and is acclaimed for its storyline and influential impact on the cyberpunk genre. Its sequel Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve, was released in 2017.

When is ‘Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth’ releasing?

As of now, the release date of the new video game has not been revealed. Fans will have to wait for confirmation of its release date.

Check out the Blade Runner 2033 trailer below:

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Steam/Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth)