What We Know About EA’s ‘Iron Man’ Game That’ll Be Based On Unreal Engine 5

When Robert Downey Jr. donned Iron Man’s suit, the world got a new superhero to look up to. While his portrayal of Tony Stark was largely praised by fans and critics, it was Iron Man’s cool technology that fascinated audiences for years. Iron Man’s flight suit, armed with incredible weapons, was something all of us wanted to experience ourselves. While we can’t really build our own Iron Man suit (at least not yet), video games can help us come close to experiencing it. Iron Man has featured in his fair share of games over the years, but it was only in 2022 that Marvel Studios decided to give Iron Man his own standalone game in partnership with EA.

EA’s Iron Man game is currently in the early stages of its development and details related to the game have been kept a tight-lipped secret. However, one of the first big revelations about the game has recently come from a job posting by its developer, hinting at the usage of Unreal Engine 5 for the game’s engine. This sets a high bar of expectations for fans and critics.

While details are still scarce on Marvel’s Iron Man game, here’s a closer look at everything we know so far.

EA’s ‘Iron Man’ game: What’s the latest update?

One of the recent job postings by developer Motive Studios demands an audio software engineer who can work with the Iron Man team on Unreal Engine 5. While the listing doesn’t reveal the specifics, it clarifies the use of Unreal Engine 5 – an established and visually advanced game engine. Announced last year, Unreal Engine 5 brings several advantages such as better crafting geometry, more admirable lighting effects and improvement in animations.

Marvel’s ‘Iron Man’ game: What else do we know?

The official announcement for Marvel’s Iron Man game was made in September 2022 along with a teaser poster. The poster featured an Iron Man suit that looks slightly different from the ones featured in the MCU movies. While the arc reactor looks familiar, the face mask looks vastly different. The suit is also expected to feature a golden-red colour combination.

In the official press release from EA, it was also revealed that the video game would feature a single-player campaign with a third-person camera setup.

What remains to be seen is whether Motive Studios opts for an open-world setting similar to the Spider-Man games developed by Insomniac Games. While the single-player campaign hints at a massively scripted mission setup, an open-world setting could provide more opportunities for players to explore.

When is the game launching?

At the moment, EA and Motive Studios haven’t shared a release timeline for Marvel’s Iron Man. Given that the game is in its early development phase, there is a high possibility of a release in 2025.

Are there any other Iron Man games to play today?

You can step into the shoes of the genius, playboy, billionaire and philanthropist in a couple of other titles. Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers lets you play as Iron Man, complete with all the gizmos, cool suits and tricky missions. The game is available on PC and consoles.

Additionally, if you are willing to get dirty with some coding and tinkering, you can download Iron Man mods for GTA 5. These mods let you fly around as the superhero and play with all the gizmos onboard to kill some NPCs (Non-Playable Characters).

There are also a couple of games based on the first two Iron Man movies, but those are best left alone.

(Hero and Featured Image Credis: Courtesy EA)