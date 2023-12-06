‘Fortnite Festival’ Mode Featuring The Weeknd: When Is Its Release Date?

Epic Games has announced a host of new Fortnite modes coming out this week, with one of them being the Fortnite Festival mode.

So, to help you get in the groove, we have all the information you need about the rhythm game featuring The Weeknd, including its release date.

Given the success of Fortnite OG, it’s worked out very fortuitously that Epic has a bunch of new modes for us to dive into. The other highlights are Fortnite Rocket Racers and LEGO Fortnite.

The Weeknd isn’t the only musician to feature in Fortnite this year. Eminem also made an appearance during the Fortnite Big Bang Event.

For fans of rhythm games of yore, you can rest assured that the mode will be a quality addition to the title, as it’s helmed by a very esteemed developer in the music game genre.

But that’s quite enough waffling from us! If you want to get all of the latest updates on Fortnite Festival, read on to see if the rhythm game will strike a chord with you or fall flat.

Fortnite Festival will be released on Friday 9th December 2023.

Before then, there was a big reveal which we have featured further down the article – but Epic has taken to X (formerly Twitter) too to stoke the hype train.

Just beware that the new mode has an ESRB: Teen rating, so do expect some naughty and suggestive language.

If your fair heart can handle it, it’s sure to be an auditory bonanza.

What is the ‘Fortnite Festival’ mode?

Fortnite Festival Mode is a new rhythm game developed by Harmonix – the developers behind Rock Band – that is available within Fortnite.

Epic Games says: “Fortnite Festival is a new music game where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favourite artists.”

The Idol star and R&B artist The Weeknd will be kicking things off, and to celebrate the occasion, there was a premiere on YouTube at 2 am GMT on 5th December.

Given how many big artists have featured in Fortnite, it’s quite surprising that it’s taken this long for a Rock Band-inspired mode to come to the game. Who knows what other artists are in the running?

