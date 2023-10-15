Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 Laptop Review: Brilliant For Casual Gamers

With an ever-rising interest in gaming, laptop manufacturers have set their sights on the breed of new gamers stepping into uncharted territory. One such renowned brand, Lenovo is trying to strengthen its foothold in the segment with the LOQ series and its latest offering — the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8.

Unlike popular gaming consoles by Sony and Microsoft, laptops dedicated to e-sports require serious investment — both in terms of research and the cost involved. Hence, brands often have an uphill task to figure out ways to lure console gamers to the gaming PC territory and the easiest way to do so is by offering affordable entry points into the ecosystem. Enter, the Lenovo LOQ series.

This Lenovo range is a barebones approach to a gaming laptop, whose sole intention is to lure casual gamers into the brand’s ecosystem. With just a few models full of decent specifications, these offer enough performance to get new gamers excited. But a lower approach price often translates to compromises and gamers don’t like too many of those. It’s more of a concern when the range-topping Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 laptop comes in at a price of just INR 1.2 lakhs — MacBook Air’s territory!

Remember, the MacBook Air is a generic laptop for casual users, not performance seekers. The same goes for numerous basic Windows ultrabooks in the same price category, offering a good computing experience. Hence, our review of the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 will look into what it has to offer.

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8’s specifications and review

Display: 15.6-inch WQHD IPS LCD panel with 165Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H with 10 cores

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB VRAM

RAM: 16GB DDR5 5200

Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD

Battery: 60Wh

Charging: 170W Rapid Charger

Pros:

– Great performance

– Reasonably priced

– Good display

Cons:

– Bland design

– Battery life

– The keyboard could have been better

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8’s design

In this review, we have to keep in mind that the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 is meant to be a budget gaming laptop. Since compromises can’t be made on the performance front, Lenovo has saved pennies on the design and build department. Unlike its range of handsome RGB lights-toting gaming laptops from the Legion series, the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 looks rather staid (and may we add ‘dull’). There’s none of the razzmatazz that you get to see from similarly priced entry-level TUF-branded gaming laptops from Asus. There are no RGB backlit logos or illuminated heat vents, which may put off some casual gamers seeking the cyberpunk theme usually associated with gaming PCs. Fortunately, the keyboard backlighting is done in RGB and that’s a saving grace for this otherwise boring-looking laptop.

However, the laptop’s gaming intentions are made evident by its bulky chassis and angular sides. We like the subtle blue accents on the rear heat vents as well as the matte grey colour on the lid. The build quality is impressive for a gaming laptop of this category and several thoughtful design choices like the I/O port placements and the spacious keyboard deck make this a comfortable machine to game on.

Speaking of the I/O ports, the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 features three USB-A 3.2 ports, a USB-C Gen 3.2 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio jack and the proprietary power connector. You also get a webcam shutter button on the side instead of a physical slider over the webcam. Sadly, there’s no Thunderbolt port on this gaming laptop.

Let’s talk about the display

Lenovo’s laptops have always had the nicest displays in their respective price categories and the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 is no exception. Despite being an entry-level gaming laptop, you get the luxury of a 15.6-inch WQHD (2560 × 1440) LCD IPS display with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Lenovo states that the panel can reach a peak brightness of 350 nits and delivers up to 1000 per cent sRGB colours.

These stats translate into a very good viewing experience regardless of whatever you are doing on this laptop. Whether I was browsing the web or spending hours in the boots of Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, the display offered an amazing viewing experience.

Additionally, the 165Hz refresh rate makes scrolling web pages and large folders such a pleasure. Content creators should also find the laptop’s nicely colour-calibrated display adequate for all their editing needs.

A look at the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8’s performance

For a casual gamer, the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 offers more than enough firepower to run some of the latest AAA gaming titles with absolute ease, provided that you don’t expect to run them at the highest settings. Our Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 review test unit featured an Intel Core i7-13620H processor with six performance cores and four efficiency cores, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 115W TGP and 8GB VRAM, 16GB DDR5-5200 RAM and an M.2 512GB SSD. As usual, you have the humble Windows 11 managing all these lofty components.

For generic day-to-day tasks, the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 easily handles regular workloads with ease. I replicated my usual office workload on this laptop over the course of my review period and the laptop gobbled up all the abuse I threw at it without any protest. Multiple tabbed browsing sessions on Google Chrome, light image editing on Adobe Photoshop and typing word documents were a no-brainer for this behemoth of a laptop. That said, it’s not an ideal option if you are considering it as your primary work machine.

The sole reason behind that is the keyboard. The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 is primarily a gaming laptop and hence, its keyboard is designed to assist with gaming inputs rather than full-fledged typing. The RGB backlighting is itself a major distraction to get around and even when you turn it off, the typing feedback isn’t as satisfactory as any other general-purpose notebook in this price category. The wide keycaps and a spacious layout, however, make for a very comfortable gaming experience.

Adding to the user experience is the Lenovo Vantage app that offers granular controls over the performance aspect of your machine. You can choose to overclock the CPU and GPU at the expense of battery life and that is a good feature for those who are getting into PC gaming and want to explore system-level tweaking. The Windows 11 experience is delivered at its best on the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 but be prepared to uninstall the free antivirus software that keeps bugging you with incessant spam notifications.

However, all of this takes a backseat to the gaming experience. The presence of a 13th Intel Core i7 H series processor and an RTX 4060 GPU translates to a quality gaming experience. As expected, the laptop was able to play some graphically intensive titles without taking a major performance hit. I spent most of my time on the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 playing Red Dead Redemption 2 and despite playing it for 2-3 hours at a stretch, it kept chugging along nicely. In its maxed-out settings with QHD resolution, I was able to get a decent gameplay experience with average FPS ratings in the ballpark of 45-60 fps. Reducing the resolution to 1080p boosted the fps noticeably.

Similarly, EA’s F1 22 ran at the highest graphical settings in 1080p and was able to deliver a consistent 60 fps. However, increasing the resolution to WQHD dropped the frame rates and in a racing game where split-second decisions decide your fate, you can’t afford a choppy gameplay experience. Watch Dogs: Legion was also a pleasant experience on the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8, delivering a steady 55-60 fps gameplay in its highest graphical settings and FHD resolution with ray tracing enabled.

Sadly, the audio experience isn’t as impressive as the gaming performance on offer here. The pair of 2W speakers are just not enough to re-create a good audio experience. They sound timid and lack any kind of depth.

Battery life

I was sceptical of the 60W battery being enough to make it past an hour of gaming on battery and our tests confirmed our doubts. The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 could only last 45 minutes during a gaming session, which is decent for a gaming laptop in this range. For the best overall performance, you still need to be plugged into the power outlet, allowing the laptop’s cooling system to work at its best in keeping things running fine.

When you aren’t gaming, the laptop can last up to four hours and when the battery runs out, Leonovo’s Rapid Charge comes to the rescue and fills the battery to almost 80 per cent within an hour.

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 review: Our verdict

Not many affordable gaming laptops can achieve this kind of a fine price-to-performance ratio as the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 in today’s market. For INR 1.2 lakhs, you are getting a well-built gaming laptop with the latest and highly capable combination of a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU and a WQHD 165Hz IPS display. We also like the Lenovo Vantage app for making something as complex as overclocking a rather easy and fun process.

Surely, the compromises are visible with design, thermal performance and battery capacity, but none of them hinder the overall gaming experience on this laptop.

There’s never been a better time to get into hardcore gaming and if you are willing to go down the PC route instead of sticking to the gaming consoles, we highly recommend the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Amritanshu Mukherjee/Augustman)

