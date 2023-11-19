Your Guide To The Best ‘Call of Duty MW3’ Guns And Weapons

Since the release of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 remake, we’ve been frantically getting through the story and slaying zombies, all the while getting accustomed to the new mechanics.

We’ve also been loving the new weapons. Although many of the guns from MW2 have been carried over, we’ve been treated to a slew of new ones. Because of this, there’s now a huge list of weapons to choose from, and it’s understandable if you’re struggling under the sheer weight of options.

To save you a lot of time trying to figure out the best weapon to use, we’ll share a list of our favourite Call of Dury MW3 guns to help you get started.

Which are the best ‘Call of Duty MW3’ guns to use?

We’ll try to keep our list varied, with one weapon for each sub-category.

As we know how long it takes to choose each one, our guide will hopefully get you started quickly. It’s always worth trying new things to make your own mind up, but we reckon you can’t go wrong with these. Let’s get started…

MCW Assault Rifle

This isn’t only the best assault rifle in the game, but quite possibly one of the best Call of Duty MW3 guns full stop. You’ll unlock this at rank 44, and its high fire rate will get you out of many sticky situations, especially if you utilise the tac-stance well.

It was called the ARC in previous instalments. Call of Duty vets will know it’s a solid choice.

Striker SMG

There are a few decent submachine guns in the Modern Warfare 3 remake, but we believe the Striker just about takes the top prize. With its high speed, you’ll have no problem if you’re a run-and-gunner who goes for close-quarter tactics.

Its accuracy and mobility shouldn’t be sniffed at either.

KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle

This is one of the brand-new weapons for this game, and we reckon it’s the top choice for a sniper rifle. The Katt-AMR has immense power, and there are multiple ways to customise it. It’s ideal for setting up in a specific location, far from the battle and playing Sniper Wolf.

You unlock it as soon as you reach level four and have access to custom loadouts as well.

Renetti Handgun

We picked the Renetti as the best handgun because, with a bit of customisation, it can become a pretty nifty submachine gun as well. You’ll need to equip it with the Jak Ferocity Carbine conversion kit in the loadout section to transform it, and when you do, you’ll be unstoppable.

Lockwood 680 Shotgun

We’ll finish with our favourite shotgun, which also happens to be one of the best Call of Duty MW3 guns to use. The Lockwood 680 is perfect for those close-quarter moments when the spray of an SMG isn’t quite enough… you want that cathartic blast. For a shotgun, it’s actually got a decent range, so you’ll be able to target anyone who tries to run off too.

This is another one you’ll get pretty early on, once you reach level 4 (and the loadout screen).

Check out the trailer for ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ below:

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.