Spider-Man vs Spider-Man 2: All The Ways PS5’s New Web-Slinging Fest Is Better Than Its Predecessor

What’s better than one Spider-Man? Two Spider-Men! We believe that’s what Insomniac Games carried as their motto while developing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. But before you get your hopes up, let us inform you there are no references to the concept of multiverse that the MCU Spider-Man proudly played with.

In the Sony version, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 explores the lives of both the Spider-Men whom we saw in the previous two games. Combining their unique abilities and throwing them against a band of new formidable villains, the game seems to have the recipe required to break the charts.

Coming from the original game, the 2023 release is far more advanced in terms of the gameplay concepts and the visual effects. For anyone still swinging around as Peter Parker’s Spider-Man in the original release (or the remastered version for PS5 and PC released in 2022), there’s a lot to catch up on with the new game.

As always, we at Augustman intend to make it easy for you by doing our classic comparison between Marvel’s Spider-Man vs Spider-Man 2 video games. If you are still pondering whether to invest in the new game, our quick guide has got your back.

Marvel’s Spider-Man vs Spider-Man 2: What all has changed?

The two Spider-Man games are a generation apart and hence, the differences are bound to be mega. One of those bigger differences is the price point.

Pricing

On the official PlayStation online game store, you can find a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, scheduled to release on 20 October 2023, listed with a price of INR 4,999. This could be heavy on the pocket for a new game and Sony has no intentions of offering a discount anytime soon on this one.

On the other hand, you can pick up a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on the PlayStation store for just INR 3,999. You can also pick up the original Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 version released years ago at a lower price tag of INR 3,999. For those new to the Spider-Man franchise, the original game is surely an easier investment.

Marvel Spider-Man 1 vs Spider-Man 2: Gameplay differences

The first Spider-Man game was all about the life of Peter Parker and his acquaintances. While the game offered a lot of action and an amazing storyline to explore, the gameplay was limited to just one Spider-Man and his sole abilities. It was (and still is) fun by all means If you seek a simple superhero gameplay experience.

However, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes place after the incidents of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and goes ahead with the concept of dual protagonists. Swinging alongside Peter Parker’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is Miles Morales’ ‘electrifying’ Spider-Man along the skyscrapers of New York, including Brooklyn and Queens. Players will be able to switch between either of these Spider-Men while free roaming.

As Peter Parker, you get to wield the powers of the new Symbiote suit, allowing you to launch your enemies into the air and slam them onto the ground. Additionally, you can use the Symbiote shield for defence against attacks and enjoy enhanced attack power. As for Miles, his version of Spider-Man relies on bio-electricity to launch attacks, stunning enemies with electric waves and lightning chains. The game also provides a couple of cool web-based gadgets like the Web Wing for flying around town and a web tightrope for going all stealth.

The developers say that there are over 65 suits to explore for both the Spider-Men characters and that could allow for unique experiences. However, for now, the Symbiote suit is the one garnering all the attention and is most likely to be picked up by players, owing to Venom’s presence in the game.

Speaking of Venom, Spider-Man 2 throws a rather deadly combination of two villains to fight this time. You have Kraven The Hunter and his henchmen to deal with in the early parts of the story. Venom drops in later as the other villain to tackle. Sadly, none of the villains from the previous Spider-Man games make it to the newest version.

Are there any differences in graphics?

Other than the usual improvements in textures, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also brings native support for ray tracing and VRR to all PS5 players. Most importantly, players will be able to choose from 30 FPS, 40 FPS and 60 FPS game modes. The in-game world is also said to be more destructible than before and that should make for a more immersive gameplay experience.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Sony)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s gameplay different from Marvel’s Spider-Man?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s gameplay offers the ability to switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ characters during the missions and in free roam.