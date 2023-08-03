A Round-Up Of All The Nintendo Switch 2 Leaks And Rumours So Far

With the recent announcements of Switch-exclusive titles, the Nintendo Switch is among the best gaming consoles to buy in 2023. Be it the fun-centric Mario games or the newest instalment in the Zelda series, the Nintendo Switch remains a fun and easy-to-recommend gaming console. However, the Switch is ageing and that’s not a good thing in a world where its loyal fanbase could jump over to rival consoles just as easily. Fortunately, it looks like Nintendo fans have nothing to worry about as it looks like the console is about to get a massive upgrade.

Fans have been waiting to see a true upgrade to the Switch for a couple of years now and if the latest bunch of leaks and rumours are anything to go by, they could be getting the next generation Nintendo Switch 2 as early as 2024. This could be the much-needed upgrade for Nintendo in an era where mobile gaming is making strides. After all, Android and iOS devices have been getting increasingly powerful each year, with developers getting more room to expand their creativity. A new Switch could also help Nintendo fend for itself against the likes of portable PC-grade consoles such as the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally.

While Nintendo is yet to break its silence on these developments, we have scoured the internet and gathered everything that there is to know about the Nintendo Switch 2. Scroll on.

What can we expect from the Nintendo Switch 2?

According to a report from VGC that broke this information, Nintendo is planning to release its next-generation gaming hardware by 2024. While the Switch 2 moniker hasn’t been mentioned in the leaks, it is being speculated that Nintendo will keep its next-generation console portable. Given that the Switch is currently in its first generation, a Switch 2 seems possible given Nintendo’s history of successive gaming console releases.

A generational upgrade could hint at Nintendo finally ditching the old Nvidia Tegra X1 SoC and going for something more modern and proven, like AMD’s Zen 4 SoC that’s doing duty on the Asus ROG Ally handheld console. The extra muscle could allow Nintendo’s developers to have more wiggle room for better graphics and advanced gameplay mechanics. Whether the Switch 2 will have gaming power equivalent to the Xbox Series X or a Sony PS5, however, remains to be seen.

Nintendo Switch 2’s leaked specs

Rumours hint at the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2 featuring an LCD display instead of an OLED display. The LCD display could be considered by many to be a downgrade when compared to the current-gen Switch OLED but industry insiders say it could help Nintendo keep the prices down. Unlike the single 32GB storage variant that’s available on the Switch, the Switch 2 could be getting a major bump in this department. Increasing the onboard storage, however, comes at a price and this is where Nintendo hopes the LCD display will be of help by keeping production costs in check. What remains to be seen is whether Nintendo upgrades the display’s resolution to Full HD from 720p.

In a world where modern portable consoles aim to reduce physical ports, the Switch 2, just like its predecessor, is likely to feature a cartridge slot again. This isn’t entirely a bad thing, since the returning cartridge slot could also make the Switch 2 backwards compatible with existing games on the Switch, although there’s no confirmation on this front. Nintendo wants to convert a major chunk of the Switch’s userbase to the next-gen system and backwards compatibility could play a big role in achieving it.

Sadly, the leaks don’t mention anything about the other key aspects of the upcoming console. The original Nintendo Switch had introduced an iconic design with its blue and red split controllers that were easily detachable. Will Nintendo carry on with the Switch’s iconic design on the newer model? Or do we get to see something completely new? For the time being, we will have to wait and watch.

Nintendo Switch 2’s release date

The Nintendo Switch is over seven years old and in the world of technology, that time period amounts to an entire era. For context, the Switch came into the world when the Sony PS4 and Xbox One X were the latest consoles from their respective manufacturers. Both Sony and Microsoft upgraded their consoles in 2020 with much better hardware and advanced software features.

Hence, it’s high time Nintendo upgrades the Switch to a next-generation console. The VGC report states that Nintendo Switch 2 might release in 2024, specifically its second half. A late release timeline will also help Nintendo get enough stock in its warehouse to avoid the situation that was faced by Sony and Microsoft in 2020 with their current generation consoles.

Nintendo Switch 2’ potential rivals

If Nintendo ends up launching the Switch 2 in late 2024, it will have tough competition from some big names in the console industry. Valve’s Steam Deck and Asus’ ROG Ally will give the next-gen Switch a run for its money, considering these consoles are able to run PC games with ease.

Additionally, Sony’s Project Q handheld console will be available in the market by then. Project Q is expected to run an Android-based operating system but it won’t be a standalone console like the Switch. Instead, it will act as an accessory to the Sony PS5, allowing it to become a portable display for the console. Like the Nintendo Switch, Project Q will also have a DualSense controller split in half and attached to either side.

{Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Nintendo (Representational Image)}