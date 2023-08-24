Everything We Know About Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Video Game Adaptation

Zack Snyder’s much-anticipated sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon, is set to debut on Netflix this December, with Rebel Moon Part 1: Child of Fire leading the charge. As fans eagerly await the release of the first instalment and anticipate the arrival of Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver in 2024, Snyder has dropped some interesting details about an accompanying video game. During his appearance at Gamescom 2023, the director shared some exciting insight into the Rebel Moon game’s development.

So, if you too are interested in the same, here’s everything you need to know about the Rebel Moon video game adaptation, based on Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi movie.

A ‘Rebel Moon’ video game is in the works

During his presentation at Gamescom, Zack Snyder revealed that the team behind Rebel Moon has teamed up with Super Evil Megacorp to create a video game adaptation as well. While specific gameplay details remain scarce, Snyder disclosed that the game’s narrative unfolds after the events of both movies, expanding upon the rich universe. Players will have the freedom to select their own rebel character and can embark on either a solo adventure or play in cooperative mode with another player.

What else do we know about ‘Rebel Moon’?

Rebel Moon is Snyder’s action-packed sci-fi venture for Netflix which will be released in two installments. The story transports viewers to a distant galaxy where Kora (Sofia Boutella) presides over a peaceful colony. However, tranquillity is shattered when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Free) dispatches an army to the colony, compelling Kora to seek allies for its defence. To that effect, Kora assembles a diverse group of warriors, including outsiders, insurgents and orphans of war from different realms, all united by a singular motive – redemption and vengeance.

Who all are in the cast of ‘Rebel Moon’?

Rebel Moon boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sofia Boutella as Kora, Ed Skrein as Admiral Atticus Noble, Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Djimon Hounsou as General, Staz Nair as Tarak, Doona Bae as Nemesis, Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe and newcomer E. Duffy as Milius.



Additionally, Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins lends his voice to Jimmy, an ancient robot knight.

Meet the makers of ‘Rebel Moon’

Described as a fantasy epic, Rebel Moon is directed by Zack Snyder, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad. The production team includes Snyder, his wife Deborah and Wesley Coller from the American production The Stone Quarry, along with Eric Newman from Grand Electric. Sarah Bowen also serves as an executive producer for Grand Electric.

What is the ‘Rebel Moon’ video game’s release date?

As far as the Rebel Moon video game adaptation is concerned, a release window has not yet been confirmed. However, fans can catch Rebel Moon Part 1: Child of Fire premiering on Netflix on December 22 2023, with the highly anticipated Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver aiming for a 2024 release.

Check out the trailer for ‘Rebel Moon Part: Child of Fire’

(Hero image and feature image courtesy: IMDb/Rebel Moon)