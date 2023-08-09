What’s The Controversy Surrounding The ‘Red Dead Redemption’ Remaster?

While most of the world recognises Rockstar Games for its blockbuster Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, the publisher also has a host of other award-winning franchises under its belt. The Mafia trilogy has been applauded for its immersive storytelling and attention to detail, whereas the Red Dead Redemption franchise has a fan following of its own. 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2 and its 2019 PC port won accolades and hearts across the world of gaming, but it was the original instalment that set the benchmarks back in 2010. In fact, it’s safe to say that the original Red Dead Redemption is one of the best games of the 21st century.

So when the publisher decided to remaster it, fans were expectedly excited. To that effect, the last few months have been ripe with rumours surrounding Red Dead Redemption and its remastered edition. Online forums were busy discussing the positive and negative aspects of remastering a classic and how it would affect the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6’s development. While Rockstar Games has now confirmed the remastered edition, a new controversy has sparked up surrounding its details.

In case you’re interested in knowing what that controversy is all about and whether it’s wise to buy the remastered edition of Red Dead Redemption, read on.

What we know about the ‘Red Dead Redemption’ remaster

The Red Dead Redemption remaster is the same game that was released in 2010. Unlike Mafia: The Definitive Edition, this new release of Red Dead Redemption is not a remake. On its official website, Rockstar Games describes it as a ‘conversion’ of the original that was released on the Xbox 360 and PS3. The conversion will be available for players on the PS4 and can be run on the PS5 (since it’s backwards compatible with last-generation games). The package will also include the Undead Nightmare DLC.

Additionally, the conversion will also be available as a digital download on the Nintendo Switch platform. Rockstar Games won’t be bringing the conversion to the new generation of Xbox consoles or the PC.

‘Red Dead Redemption’ remaster’s release date

The conversion will be available as a digital download from August 17 2023 on the PlayStation digital store and Nintendo e-Shop. Rockstar Games says that physical copies will be available starting October 13 2023.

Here’s the price you’ll have to pay

Rockstar Games has announced that the converted edition of Red Dead Redemption will set players back by USD 49.99 for the digital version.

What’s the controversy surrounding the new release?

Ever since Rockstar Games released the details regarding the Red Dead Redemption remaster, fans have stormed X and Reddit to vocalise their displeasure. Their biggest gripe? The supposedly ‘remastered’ version isn’t a remaster or remake at all. In fact, Rockstar Games calls it a conversion rather than a remake or remaster. This too would have been fine with fans if the game was sold at a lower price. Sadly, the publisher is charging a higher price for the re-release and that has angered fans.

No changes at all

For a price of USD 50, Rockstar Games hasn’t modified the game to take advantage of the more powerful consoles. The original release was capped to a frame rate of 30 fps and the 2023 port doesn’t offer an option to run it at 60 fps on the present-gen consoles. Hence, those playing the games on their PS4 and PS5 have to settle for a 30 fps gameplay experience, that too with older textures and dated visual effects.

Xbox players already enjoy an upgraded experience

Players on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, however, are at an advantage despite not getting the converted release. The Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are backwards compatible with Xbox 360 games, which gives players on these platforms access to the original release. What’s even better for the Xbox clan is the current selling price of USD 30, which is substantially lighter on the wallet than the PlayStation version.

Moreover, the Xbox Series X can upscale all games natively to 4K while the Series S can upscale games to 1440p. The Series X can also run the game in 60 fps. This puts players on the PS4 and PS5 consoles at a major disadvantage, especially since Rockstar Games hasn’t done anything to justify the inflated price for the ‘remaster’ version.

Still no PC release

One of the major reasons behind the fans’ disdain over the re-release of Red Dead Redemption is the missing PC version. The original game was strictly a console-only affair, and the ‘remastered’ edition doesn’t change anything 13 years later. Rockstar’s decision is even more baffling considering the game’s successor, Red Dead Redemption 2, is available on PC with dedicated platform upgrades.

What remains to be seen is how Rockstar Games responds to the complaints from players and fans. Its last release, as part of the remastered releases, was the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which too sparked a lot of controversy. The three games that were part of the trilogy got minor graphical updates which just weren’t enough to convince nostalgic fans to spend a considerable amount of money.

How are fans reacting to the ‘Red Dead Redemption’ remaster?

wow can’t believe I’m playing that Red Dead Redemption “remaster” early 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/PMfOuzPpvk — Cory Johnston (@Spikeyz123_) August 8, 2023

I would have gladly paid $60/$70 for a proper remaster/remake of Red Dead Redemption/Undead Nightmare for PS5. Rockstar decided to release a straight port for $50 for…PS4. It’s a hard pass for me honestly. pic.twitter.com/2dQlxhqBpb — MBG (@xMBGx) August 7, 2023

NO RED DEAD REDEMPTION REMASTER/REMAKE pic.twitter.com/riNxKQSR3P — KAIDE ✭ (@demovampz) August 8, 2023

Red dead redemption, what we wanted:

– Remake, the map is in rdr 2 already

– 60 fps

– Dualsene features

– Only current gen version (Ps5, Xbox series, good PC)

– The ultimate version What we GOT:

– a 30 fps port

– no 60 fps

– no remake or remaster

– Rockstar not caring ☹️ pic.twitter.com/8BWHtK7SEM — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) August 7, 2023

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is the Red Dead Redemption remaster releasing?

– The Red Dead Redemption remaster is releasing on August 17, 2023.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Rockstar Games)