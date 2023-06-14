What We Know About ‘Star Wars: Outlaws’: Vast Open World, Exciting Gameplay Mechanics And More

It has only been a few months since Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released and while players are still warming up to the story of Cal Kestis, Ubisoft has revealed new details about the next Star Wars game. Star Wars: Outlaws, the highly anticipated open-world game, has set big expectations from fans as well as gamers who want to chart out their own stories while playing as an outlaw. Instead of just fighting with stormtroopers and partaking in a lot of drama, this upcoming Star Wars video game puts focus on exploration and survival from the point of view of a scoundrel.

Before we dive deep into the nitty-gritty of Star Wars: Outlaws, there are a few things to clear. At the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Ubisoft set a release deadline of 2024. The studio also revealed that the game will be coming to PC players via the Ubisoft Connect platform while console gamers could try it out on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

With that out of the way, now let’s take a closer look at everything else this game has to offer.

‘Star Wars: Outlaws’: What will the video game’s plot be about?

Star Wars: Outlaws is vastly different from the action-adventure titles that precede it. Unlike the recently released Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Outlaws will take you on an open-world adventure where you get to dictate how the story progresses.

The game puts you in the shoes of Kay Vess, an outlaw seeking freedom and all the means to start a new life. As Kay, you get to explore distinct planets across the galaxy, some of which are iconic while others are new. Nix is your companion on the journey and together, the two of you must fight (and steal!) for good. The game also pushes Kay to take on several crime syndicates while putting her on the most wanted list.

Ubisoft also revealed that Star Wars: Outlaws is set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

What does the new gameplay trailer reveal?

Ubisoft has released a gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Outlaws, showing Kay Vess during one of her missions for a crime lord. Players can choose to take the violent approach by directly engaging with enemies or they can take the smarter approach and try distracting them. As Kay, players can also be completely stealthy with their approach to missions. Her companion Nix will also help you through critical points in missions.

The trailer takes us through a vehicular combat sequence into the enemy’s hideout, where the deal goes awry. Kay eventually has to escape the authorities in her spaceship and it is up to the players to escape from the planet, fight in space and eventually move to another galaxy to escape the heat.

What else did the trailer reveal?

The world design seems to be largely similar to the other open-world (or rather open-universe) space-based title Starfield. As Kay, you will be able to visit several planet systems and warp between them as and when required. All these worlds will be different from each other and players can expect a lot of combat in space, on the ground and even in the air.

The graphics also seem somewhat similar to what we saw in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. What remains to be seen is whether Ubisoft adds its own elements to this Star Wars title to make it stand out from the previous titles published by Electronic Arts.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Ubisoft)