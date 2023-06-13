Summer Game Fest 2023: Highlights, Trailers And Other Announcements We Loved

From Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth to Lies of P, here are some of the games and details revealed at Summer Game Fest 2023 that we’re most excited about.

The 2023 Summer Game Fest has come to an end and gamers have been utterly spoiled. We finally have a proper look at some highly-anticipated games and we also have some release dates so we know which month we’ll be living off instant noodles. To save you from having to comb through all the announcements, here are some of the things announced at Summer Game Fest that have us hyped up.

Summer Game Fest 2023 reveals that got us really excited

A new trailer and a release window for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth—and two discs!

It’s been 26 years since the original was released and three years since Remake, but it seems like fans will have to wait a little while longer to resume Cloud and company’s adventure. In a brand new trailer, which gave us a glimpse of the gameplay and the new locations players will visit, Rebirth was revealed to be dropping sometime early next year in 2024. But what’s gotten people talking is the fact that it will have two discs, hearkening back to the days of the PS1. One can only imagine how huge the digital version of the game will be.

A new Prince of Persia!

Ubisoft surprised gamers with the unveiling of a new Prince of Persia game titled The Lost Crown. Unlike the modern era Prince of Persia, this game goes back to its side-srolling beginnings, but it does keep the modern era’s action with all the parkour, combat, and even some mystical powers. The game is set to be released on January 18.

The gory gameplay from the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1

If you were worried that the new Mortal Kombat game was going to go easy on the violence, its new gameplay trailer will, uh, “finish” those worries. Mortal Kombat 1 is as gruesome and as violent as ever.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets a release date

Another long-awaited game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, now also has a release date: October 20, which isn’t that far off. It won’t be long until we’re swinging through the streets of New York once again and having to deal with a more angsty Peter Parker thanks to the symbiote suit.

A glimpse at the gameplay of Alan Wake 2

There was no doubt that Alan Wake 2 was going to be scary, but this gameplay trailer showed us just how utterly horrifying this game is gonna be. Better keep those lights on when playing—or don’t, if you’re a psycho like that.

Jason Isaacs is a villain in Baldur’s Gate 3

A brand new trailer for Baldur’s Gate 3 has revealed that Jason Isaacs aka Lucius Malfoy himself is voicing a baddie in the game. Dungeons & Dragons players will undoubtedly be excited to visit an iconic city of Faerun now animated in 3D glory, but having a Malfoy be the voice of a villain is also a terrific icing on the cake.

Souls game Lies of P has a new trailer

A Pinnochio game but in the vein of Dark Souls? Odd but intriguing, and the game’s new trailer certainly has our interest piqued. The player takes control of Pinnochio in a steampunk world where telling the lie or the truth will affect the ending you get.

The new Lord of the Rings game, Return to Moira

Gollum may have been panned by critics and gamers but that doesn’t mean we don’t want more Lord of the Rings games—just, y’know good ones. We may be getting one soon with Lord of the Rings: Return to Moira, a survival co-op crafting game where you explore the depths of the eponymous mines of Moira. Seems a little Minecraft-ian, which actually makes it pretty exciting.

A proper look at Don’t Nod’s Banishers: Ghost of New Eden

Game developer Don’t Nod’s new game finally has a gameplay trailer, which shows off similar creepy vibes to one of their games, Vampyr. The game also has an intriguing plot: as a Banisher, players have been tasked to end the suffering of those who live. Aside from the horror aspect, you can also look forward to the existential crisis you’ll encounter when faced with the decision to either kill or spare someone. Fun.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok