18 Upcoming Video Games We Are Excited For In 2024: ‘Star Wars Outlaws’, ‘GTRevival’ And More

For lovers of video games, 2024 is shaping up to be a tremendous year. After witnessing the release of blockbuster titles like Starfield and Alan Wake 2 in 2023, it is only fair to expect a plethora of game launches this year that continue to drop jaws. Fortunately, our list of upcoming video games in 2024 confirms a busy schedule for game developers.
This year, we are going to witness the return of some of the most iconic franchises from the yesteryears alongside the release of feature-rich annual sequels and some tasteful remakes. Games like GTRevival and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown are bringing back nostalgia-filled action to fans of the racing genre whereas classic hits like Tomb Raider and Mario Vs Donkey Kong are getting remastered releases.
Meanwhile, Ubisoft will be publishing the much-awaited Star Wars: Outlaws, which promises to offer the same experience as the Grand Theft Auto franchise, albeit in the Star Wars universe. And don’t forget the arrival of the remastered editions of Tomb Raider, bringing back our beloved Lara Croft.
Hence, even though the release of GTA 6 is over a year away, game developers have ensured that our thirst for video games in 2024 gets quenched with feisty releases across various genres on PS5, PC, Xbox and Switch. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of these much-awaited upcoming video games that will be released in 2024.
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
- Tekken 8
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Helldivers 2
- Tomb Raider Remastered
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Remake)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- EA F1 24
- Assetto Corsa 2
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- GTRevival
- LeMans Ultimate
Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC
Release date: January 18
Ubisoft is bringing back the beloved Prince of Persia franchise from the dead as an all-new 2.5D side-scrolling platformer. The game brings us a new hero named Sargon, a young member of a warrior clan named The Immortals. As Sargon, you must travel to the cursed city of Mount Qaf to rescue the kidnapped Prince Ghassan and on the way, you have special powerups and Sargon’s capabilities in parkour to traverse challenging mazes and defeat bosses.
(Image Credits: Ubisoft)
Platforms: PS5
Release date: January 19
With The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered edition, players on the PlayStation 5 get to witness the story of Ellie, Joel, Abby and the crew in better graphics. The developers have tweaked the game’s overall performance to offer the best experience on the PS5 but there’s more. The game features a new rogue survival mode, early lost levels, developer commentary and new skins for playable characters. The remastered edition also takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to emulate bullets and blows.
(Image Credits: Sony)
Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbos Series X/S
Release date: January 26
Tekken 8 will be the eighth main installment in the legendary fighting game franchise and there’s a lot to look forward to. The game continues the ongoing saga of the Mishima and Kazama families, promising epic clashes and shocking revelations. The developers also promise a potential resolution to the long-running conflict. The gameplay aims to make the combat more aggressive and dynamic while sticking to the signature depth and tactical nuances. There will be 32 fighters to choose from and players will get to experience their unique abilities in multiple game modes (including multiplayer modes).
(Image Credits: Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Release date: February 2
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is likely to go down in history as a blockbuster video game, considering that it is coming from the Rocksteady Studios, the developer team responsible for the superhit Batman: Arkham series.
Involving Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark, this small Suicide Squad is set in the aftermath of Batman: Arkham Knight from 2015. The forcibly formed team of supervillains are tasked to fight Brainiac and his mind-controlled arsenal of superheroes, including Superman and Flash. With a cooperative gameplay concept, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League could be the biggest title of 2024.
(Image Credits: Rocksteady Studios)
Platforms: PC, PS5
Release date: February 8
Helldivers 2 is slated to release in February and could make it to the list of all-time greats in the science-fiction genre. This third-person squad-based shooter oversees the elite forces of the Helldivers fighting an intergalactic struggle to get rid of rising alien threats.
Various weapons like pistols, machine guns, flamethrowers, and stratagems like turrets and airstrikes promise to spice up the gameplay. For those who want to experience the violence first-hand, a first-person view is also present.
Unlike most other online shooters, Helldivers 2 includes the concept of damage or elimination by friendly fire and environmental explosions, thereby making for challenging gameplay.
(Image Credits: Sony)
Platforms: Switch, PC, PS, Xbox
Release date: February 14
The first three versions of Tomb Raider defined the video game scene of the 1990s and after two decades, Aspyr is bringing a remastered version of the first three games. The blocky Lara Croft and her lush worlds have been faithfully recreated with higher-resolution textures and better performance, all while keeping the original gameplay mechanics and the plot untouched.
You get to explore tombs, solve puzzles, navigate dangerous platforms and fight deadly bosses. The remastered edition also brings along the original expansion packs and a modern control system for new gamers.
(Image Credits: Aspyr)
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Release date: February 16
Nintendo will be releasing a remake of the classic puzzle platformer Mario vs. Donkey Kong for the Switch console in early 2024. Announced as a faithful recreation of the classic Nintendo title, an early gameplay trailer video confirmed that players get to see their favourite Mario doing backflips and traversing fun little obstacles to collect the Mario toys from Donkey Kong. Other than 3D graphics, Nintendo has also added a new cooperative gameplay mode allowing a second player to jump in on the action as Toad.
(Image Credits: Nintendo)
Platforms: PS5
Release date: February 29
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released as the second chapter in the FF7 remake trilogy, with a date earmarked in mid-February 2024. The game picks up after the incidents of the FF7 remake, where Cloud and his Avalanche companions navigate the vast world beyond Midgar, facing new challenges. They also unravel the secrets surrounding Shinra and Sephiroth.
The action RPG gameplay could offer meaningful improvements such as tweaks to the Materia system, new battle mechanics and an expanded exploration. Since it is based on the Unreal Engine 5, you can expect breathtaking visuals.
(Image Credits: Square Enix)
Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Release date: Late 2024
The next instalment in the Star Wars video game franchise takes on a different open-world gameplay concept that may remind many of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. You step into the shoes of Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and a new life, taking on high-stakes missions for crime syndicates, pulling off daring heists and outsmarting the enemies.
The storyline involves exciting gameplay involving gun battles, stealthy takedowns and relying on gadgets. You also get to explore open planets across the galaxy with your spaceship and various land vehicles on the planets.
(Image Credits: Star Wars)
Platforms: PC, Consoles
Release date: 2024
Fresh off the heels of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie, Paramount and Outright Games went on to announce a video game with the same title. While details are scarce at the moment, this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle video game is expected to break cover in 2024 and will be a part of the animated movie universe.
The game’s plot is said to continue eight months after the movie’s happy ending and will have the same bold art style as the movie.
(Image Credits: IMDB / Photo by Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S
Release date: 2024
The sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice presents an action-adventure video game revolving around the psychological journey of Senua, a Pict warrior afflicted with psychosis. As Senua, you embark on a quest to slay the giant Jotun gods to save the soul of her deceased mother in a journey via the myth-laden landscapes of Viking Iceland, forcing her to confront her inner demons and the shadows of her psychosis.
The trailer reveals top-notch graphics and an exciting gameplay full of visceral melee combat, strategic puzzle-solving and exploration.
(Image Credits: Xbox Game Studios)
Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S
Release date: Q1 2024
The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise returns with a fourth entry for the PC and Xbox consoles in 2024. This horror video game takes players back to the exclusion zone of Ukraine’s Chernobyl where various anomalies and mutants are out to prey upon you. As you explore ravaged landscapes, abandoned settlements, and hidden labs, you also have to forge your path through a branching narrative filled with tough choices.
You need to scavenge for supplies, and craft weapons and tools as you defend yourself from mutants, bandits and other stalkers in the open-world settings of the game.
(Image Credits: GSC Game World)
Platforms: PC, Xbox
Release date: 2024
Four years after the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC and Xbox, Asobo is ready to release its successor in 2024. The official trailer released in 2023 revealed a slightly new yet familiar gameplay structure, with the focus being on exciting new missions using diverse kinds of aircraft.
Whether it is aerial construction using a helicopter or delivering cargo to remote locations in an Airbus A400M, the upcoming flying simulator is expected to dial up the challenges as well as fun to the seventh heaven. The new game engine allows for 8K resolution graphics at 60 fps, improved weather effects and aircraft systems. And as always, you will have an incredibly detailed world to explore.
(Image Credits: Microsoft)
Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5
Release date: Mid-2024
The annual update to the official Formula 1 game is expected in mid-2024 and if the past titles are anything to go by, F1 fans will have a lot to explore. The 2024 F1 calendar will give the game some of the most iconic race tracks in their most updated layouts and a grid of 20 cars as well as drivers to choose from.
Given that F1 23 featured a story mode, EA Codemasters is likely to skip the successor to the Braking Point 2 storyline and focus on the F1 World aspects as well as improving the overall gameplay experience, especially regarding the online multiplayer modes. The incredibly successful career mode is also expected to return along with the ‘My Team’ mode.
(Image Credits: EA Codemasters)
Platforms: Yet to be announced
Release date: Mid-2024
Sim racing fans love the original Assetto Corsa for its simple and open-minded approach to motor racing. Hence, with Assetto Corsa 2, the expectations rise from the incredibly talented team of Kunos Simulazioni.
This upcoming racing game is yet to get its first trailer or teaser but rumours suggest a massive upgrade in terms of gameplay dynamics as well as graphical improvements. Most importantly, the modding community is expecting an easy entry into the game’s resources to keep milking the game for at least a decade, just like its predecessor.
(Image Credits: Kunos Simulazioni)
Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5
Release date: 2024
The racing game franchise that inspired the Forza Horizon series is coming back to life! Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown promises to bring back the open-world setting for players to explore and race on using nothing but luxurious vehicles from some of the most prestigious automotive brands in the world.
The gameplay trailer has given us a fair idea of what to expect. A Forza Horizon-style multiplayer racing scene is present in the game along with a performance upgrade system as well as a customisation model for making your ride unique.
The game is set in the incredibly diverse Hong Kong Islands. Long-time fans will be happy to see the developer retain the glamorous showrooms for customisation as well as purchasing new vehicles from the previous games.
(Image Credits: Nacon)
Platforms: PC, consoles
Release date: 2024
If the name doesn’t give it away, GTRevival will rekindle life into the long-dead GTR sim racing franchise. Developed by the same people who made games like the NFS Shift series and Project Cars, GTRevival will take off where GTR 2 left off.
The developers are promising advanced physics systems like tyre modelling, suspension dynamics, nuanced car behaviours, detailed damage models and a dynamic weather system. AI will play a key role as your co-driver, analysing your performance and adjusting strategies about pace, tire choices and pit stops. The context-aware commentary also promises to enhance the immersion.
(Image Credits: Ian Bell via Twitter)
Platforms: Microsoft Windows
Release date: February 20
The official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans is one to watch out for in 2024. Piloting the latest hypercars, LMP2 and GTE cars from manufacturers like Toyota, Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, Peugeot, Glickenhaus and Vanwall, your goal is to strategise your racing techniques and triumph at endurance race events across world-famous tracks like Le Mans, Spa-Francorchamps and Daytona International Speedway.
Le Mans Ultimate offers a compelling career mode, complete with team management, car research and development and the chance to build your racing legacy, whether you want it easy or authentic.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Studio 397)
