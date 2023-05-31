‘Street Fighter 6’ and 9 Other Upcoming Video Games You Can Look Forward To In June 2023

It is June 2023, the middle of the year, and the world has seen some extremely exciting video game titles already. But there is a lot more in store when it comes to new video games releasing each month. So, let’s look at the upcoming video games of June that guarantee the perfect time for all kinds of gamers.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the best video game released in May 2023. It received overwhelming critical praise as well as commercial acclaim. But it appears that its success could be eclipsed by a title that comes from one of the greatest fighting game franchises ever created. That title is Street Fighter 6, certainly the most significant of all June 2023 games.

Devoted fans have long been waiting for the sixth main instalment in the long-running Street Fighter franchise. From artworks to demo arcade matches, social media has offered glimpses of the characters, their moves and the story arcs.

Even though it appears as if Street Fighter 6 will dominate everything — from headlines to discussion forums upon release, June isn’t about the arcade game alone as there are a few other promising ones as well. These include offerings from both famous franchises and new standalones from major developers. Among them is Diablo IV, Crash Team Rumble, Aliens: Dark Descent and AEW Fight Forever.

As evident from some of the titles, the games range from traditional arcades to sandbox strategy and fun-filled adventures to mindboggling puzzles. All video games releasing in June 2023 will be in either one or more consoles, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. Some of the games will also have a release on personal computers (PC).

Major video games of June 2023 to make the summer more awesome