‘RoboCop’ To ‘Call Of Duty’: Upcoming Video Games Of November 2023

October 2023 was a great month for video game enthusiasts. But if the upcoming video games of November 2023 are any indication, their enthusiasm might see a slight dip.
November is the penultimate month of what has been a promising year for the video game industry after about three difficult years because of the pandemic. Sales of both game titles and consoles — PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch — are strong.
In August 2023, Reuters reported that gaming market research firm Newzoo expects the industry revenue to rise 2.6 per cent to USD 187.7 billion by the end of the year, driven by a 7.4 per cent rise in console sales. By contrast, gaming revenue had taken a 5 per cent fall in 2022.
In September 2023, Circana, which studies consumer behaviour, said that customers in the US spent an overall USD 4.5 billion on video games in September 2023, which was up 10 per cent from a year ago.
Indeed, sales of Starfield and Mortal Kombat 1 — two games that were released in September — were so high that both entered Circana’s top 10 highest-selling games of the 2023 list by month end, as revealed in a report by IGN. The list is ruled by Hogwarts Legacy, which was originally released in February 2023 on some consoles and will be released on Switch in November.
It is expected that there will be some changes in the list when data for October video game sales emerges, especially because the month saw the releases of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake II — four games that can easily lay claim a spot in the top seller list.
But November doesn’t look too exciting for the video game industry, except for one particular title: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Given that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which was released in October 2022, is still on Circana’s highest-selling list, there is every possibility that the third instalment is set to disrupt the ranking like no other.
The best upcoming video games in November 2023
Release date: 2 November
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch
RoboCop became an instant fan-favourite superhero with the first movie of the RoboCop franchise in 1987. No wonder that several video games have been produced on the character since then.
But the anticipation around RoboCop: Rogue City is particularly high because actor Peter Weller has lent his voice to the titular character in the game. Weller played RoboCop in the first two movie instalments and was well appreciated for establishing the character as an icon on the big screen.
Rogue City is a first-person shooter game set after the events of RoboCop 2 (1990) in crime-ridden Old Detroit of the cinematic franchise. It features several iconic characters from the first two movies, including RoboCop’s trusted buddy cop Anne Lewis and their chief, Sergeant Warren Reed.
Though the gameplay has loads of action involved, the game’s developer, Teyon, has borrowed elements from the movies to give depth to the storyline through significant elements such as interactions with non-playable characters, interrogations, maintenance of public order and evolution of RoboCop’s skills through quests.
Image credit: Nacon/Teyon/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc./Orion Pictures Corporation
Release date: 2 November
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
From publisher Devolver Digital and developer Croteam, The Talos Principle 2 is the sequel to the highly successful first game from 2014.
The events in the game are set after those of the original but involve a more expansive game world for exploration, given that the gaming experience has evolved tremendously in the last nine years. Players navigate a small society of robots in a world where there are no humans left. There are numerous puzzles and metaphysical subjects to delve into by the players as the robot characters discover a strange “megastructure.”
Image credit: Devolver Digital/Croteam
Release date: 6 November
Platforms: PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, Mobile
Football Manager 2024 is the latest in the long-running simulation video game franchise, which, as the name suggests, is about football management. This includes everything — from selecting the squad to picking the right player for the right role in every match.
While all the main leagues from around the world featured in previous instalments are back, the 2024 edition introduces Japan’s J.League with all three of its league divisions — J1, J2 and J3. From official logos and kits to player photos of all 60 of its clubs, everything is available across platforms.
Speaking of platforms, the mobile version of the game, FM24 Mobile, will be available on Netflix for members of the streaming giant. The mobile version can be downloaded from App Store and Google Play but will be playable only for Netflix subscribers.
Image credit: Football Manager/@FootballManager/Twitter
Release date: 9 November
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Like A Dragon, or Yakuza as the franchise is known outside of Japan, was first released in 2005. It has since spawned several sequels, spin-offs and remakes.
Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is the latest in the series and is a spin-off which is set between the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (2016) and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which will be released in 2024.
The story revolves around Kazuma Kiryu, the protagonist of the franchise. Kiryu was once a legendary yakuza. To protect his family, he faked his own death and abandoned his name.
Out of the blue, he finds himself at the centre of a conflict involving a mysterious character who has something to do with him. To handle the chaos, Kiryu, under the codename “Joryu,” goes on a mission to take out the mysterious leader and his gang.
The game is action-packed, with Kiryu carrying out charge attacks and using gadgets, such as rocket-powered loafers, sling shooters and drones, that take out large groups of foes.
Image credit: SEGA
Release date: 10 November
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Perhaps one of the most-awaited video games of 2023, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is a landmark in the franchise since it is the 20th game in the series.
It serves as a direct sequel to Modern Warfare II (2022), one of the best sellers among game titles over the last year, and carries forward the story of the multi-national special operations unit Task Force 141. The mission is to prevent Russian terrorist Vladimir Makarov from triggering a third World War.
Besides the main campaign, there is also the zombie mode in which the player characters have to control an outbreak.
Modern Warfare II was received well upon release. This is why several game enthusiasts expect the upcoming first-person shooter to be as good as its predecessor.
Image credit: Activision Publishing Inc.
Release date: 10 November
Platforms: PC
New Zealand-based video game publisher Mytona is behind this open-world survival horror title that might remind some players of the acclaimed State of Decay franchise. The game was originally set for release in March 2023, but a delay pushed it back by 10 months. There was also a trademark-related issue that had forced delays before the March schedule.
The story is set in the United States. A trailer of the game reveals that a worldwide pandemic has turned people into murderous zombies.
There are a handful of survivors, though, who have to explore the open world to scavenge for resources, anything from food to ammunition. In the process, they must take out any zombies they encounter or even other survivors if the latter pose a threat.
Image credit: Mytona
Release date: 14 November
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch
Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion was originally launched for Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Color in 2000. The first-person shooter is the third instalment of the now-defunct Acclaim Entertainment’s Turok series.
The remastered version has been created by Nightdive Studios and follows their similar remastering of the first two Turok games in 2015 and 2017. The new Turok 3 has upgraded graphics in 4K 120fps performance. It also has a new lighting system and some new additions to the gameplay. Some minor tweaks ensure better player movement and overall gameplay experience.
The story is essentially the same, which follows a hero on a quest to save the universe from a powerful demonic entity.
Image credit: Screenshot/Nightdive Studios/@Nightdivestudios/YouTube
(Hero image: Activision Publishing Inc.; Featured image: Nacon/Teyon/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc./Orion Pictures Corporation)
