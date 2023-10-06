Alan Wake 2 And Other Top Video Games Releasing In October 2023

If September was an exciting month for fans of video games, October 2023 doubles that with around 20 major titles among the upcoming releases. The month is certainly stacked, unlike any other so far this year.

Last month saw the release of Starfield and Mortal Kombat 1, possibly two of the greatest games of this year. October throws up a gamut of promising contenders for the best video games of 2023 with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake II each claiming a spot.

As is evident from just the four titles, the games are as diverse in everything from graphics to gameplay as the latest in gaming tech can offer. Additionally, there are other releases which are equally awaited by fans of specific genres, franchises and tastes such as Lords of the Fallen, Hellboy Web of Wyrd and Ghostrunner 2. Each title either promises to be the next best in its franchise or a franchise launcher itself.

New games and expansions aside, October is also when Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 will drop on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The Master Collection is basically a collection of the HD versions of the first three Metal Gear Solid games: Metal Gear Solid (1998), Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (2001) and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004).

Now, with so many titles launching just ahead of the Holiday season, gamers might be spoilt for choice. From open-world exploration to traditional 2D side-scrolling on consoles and computers and from action-adventure to the thrill of sports genre, there is no dearth of gaming experiences to pick.

So, which are the ones that are more anticipated than the others?

The best of the upcoming video games in October 2023