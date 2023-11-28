‘The Dark Prince’ To ‘Avatar’: 8 Best Video Games Releasing In December 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, there is palpable excitement for upcoming video games in December that are expected to deliver a thrilling line-up across various genres and platforms. From immersive open-world adventures to nostalgic expansions, there’s something for every gamer to enjoy this holiday season.
One of the most highly anticipated releases is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft’s open-world action-adventure game is set in the alien world created by James Cameron. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is another major game releasing in the final month of 2023.
But even though there are quite a few games to look forward to, the number of purely new titles is very few. Most of the video game releases in December 2023 are either expansions or new platform versions of a game released before. This is quite unlike the months of November, October or before when most games were new titles.
These include Batman Arkham Trilogy, which is releasing on Nintendo Switch. The series of games originally came out between 2009 and 2019. While Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting a Microsoft Xbox Series X/S launch, Terminator: Dark Fate Defiance is coming to PC. Both games were released earlier in 2023. Barring the Avatars game, there is also a noticeable absence of highly anticipated titles in December 2023.
Nevertheless, certain games fans would be looking forward to include classic role-playing games such as Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, which offers a charming and engaging experience for players of all ages.
There is, of course, something for all kinds of console and PC fans, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox One. With such a diverse range of titles to choose from and availability on all platforms, gamers of all genres and preferences are sure to find something to keep them entertained during the holiday season and beyond.
Release date: 1 December
Platforms: Switch
The Dark Prince is the latest instalment of the long-running Dragon Quest Monsters series.
In this new adventure, players will journey to the world of Nadiria, where they will team up with the cursed prince, Psaro, to collect and train monsters. The game features over 500 different monsters to collect, as well as a new synthesis system that allows players to create more powerful creatures.
Image credit: ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX and SUGIYAMA KOBO
Release date: 1 December
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch
SteamWorld Build is a city-building title that incorporates elements of strategy games. Players take on the role of a group of ‘steambots’ who must build a mining town on a dying planet.
The deeper the players explore, the more they uncover mysteries of the planet and lost technology that can help them escape. The challenge, however, is not just to find a way out and manage resources but also to keep away the dangerous creatures beneath the planet’s surface from attacking the town.
There are five maps players can explore in the game, which, in the eyes of some keen enthusiasts, the game blends the steampunk genre with the Wild West. The artwork, which is both beautiful and whimsical, reflects this combination beautifully.
Image credit: The Station Ltd.
Release date: 5 December
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Bethesda Game Studios’ Fallout 76 was originally released in November 2018. It has since reached critical acclaim. Atlantic City is the name of an expansion, or ‘Expedition’ in the makers’ terminology. But it is perhaps the most significant of all the expansions and DLCs (downloadable content) among video games releasing in December 2023. This is because the Atlantic City Expedition is the second in the Fallout franchise. The first was the 2009 Expedition known as The Pitt, which was released as part of Fallout 3 (2008).
Like The Pitt, Atlantic City will allow players to explore the world outside the borders of Appalachia of the core game
“Atlantic City is so different from the other locations that we’ve done in the past,” Jonathan Rush, lead art director on Fallout 76, told Polygon, adding, “To me, the curb appeal of Atlantic City makes it very apparent what that could be coupled with in the post-apocalyptic Fallout universe.”
Atlantic City is set in its namesake coastal gambling town, which looks quite different from the smog-covered spires of The Pitt. It has nightlife, electricity, running water and other amenities. But the signs of the war that destroyed civilisation are visible in the form of its ruined Broadwalk and abandoned casinos. Players will get to discover new weapons, armour and rewards to take on the threats from the monstrous Jersey Devil and the insidious Overgrowth.
Image credit: PlayStation
Release date: 5 December
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch
Published by Gameloft, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-sim adventure game that takes players on an enchanting journey through a world filled with beloved Disney and Pixar characters.
The story is set in Dreamlight Valley, once an idyllic land which has been consumed by a mysterious affliction known as the Forgetting. The affliction has caused its inhabitants to lose their memories. The player character is a new resident, who is tasked with restoring the valley’s magic and rekindling the friendships between its other residents.
Disney Dreamlight Valley offers a delightful blend of exploration, puzzle-solving and character interactions. Players can explore the valley’s diverse biomes, gather resources, and craft items to help restore the land. Along the way, they’ll encounter familiar faces like Mickey Mouse, Wall-E, Ariel and Buzz Lightyear, each with their unique story arc and quests.
Image credit: Disney/Pixar and Gameloft
Release date: 7 December
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
The biggest of the video games in December 2023 is certainly Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Set in the world of Cameron’s Avatar films, it is the fourth game of the franchise and the second after Avatar: The Game (2009) to be released on platforms other than Android and iOS.
Published by Ubisoft and developed by Massive Entertainment, the studio behind the acclaimed Tom Clancy’s The Division series, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora takes players to the Western Frontier of Pandora. This never-before-seen side of the planet is lush and vibrant, where players will explore a vast and diverse landscape teeming with life.
The protagonist is a Na’vi orphan who was raised and trained by the invading human force, the Resources Development Administration (RDA). Fifteen years later, the Na’vi orphan, who is now free, must use their skills to forge alliances with other clans and become a protector of Pandora from the relentless expansion of the Resources Development Administration (RDA).
Image credit: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora/@AvatarFrontiers/Twitter
Release date: 7 December
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
The player character is a fearless Rogue Trader in this role-playing game set in the dark and gritty universe of Warhammer 40,000. As the merchant, the player character will explore the Koronus Expanse of the galaxy seeking wealth and power.
The Rogue Trader has their own powerful starship and can assemble a crew of loyal companions to explore, trade and combat, with a focus on player choice and decision-making. The player character will have to forge alliances with competing factions and confront dangers lurking on every side of the treacherous expanse.
Image credit: Games Workshop Limited
Release date: 14 December
Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC
A sequel to the popular fighting game Granblue Fantasy Versus (2020), Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is developed by Arc System Works and published by Cygames. It is an enhanced and revamped version of its predecessor, featuring new characters, deeper mechanics and game modes.
One of the most notable changes in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is the addition of a new simplified input system. This system makes it easier for newcomers to learn the game, while still providing enough depth for experienced players to master.
There is also a new “Grand Bruise Legends” mode, a party-style mode where players can compete in a variety of minigames to break away from the intensity of the competition and engage in some light-hearted fun with friends.
Image credit: Cygames
Release date: 14 December
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Gnosia is a visual novel social deduction role-playing game which was originally released in 2019. This is the first time that the game is getting a release on PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X-S consoles.
The story revolves around a small crew trapped on a drifting spaceship in the vast expanse of space. They are unaware that a hidden menace — memory-manipulating parasitic aliens named “Gnosia” — is eliminating them one by one. The player character has to navigate a labyrinth of deceit and suspicion, engage in tense conversations, analyse clues and form alliances to unmask the real Gnosia from among them.
The game is endlessly replayable because of its unique time loop mechanic. But each new loop presents a new challenge and revelations.
Image credit: Petit Depotto
(Hero image: Disney/Pixar and Gameloft; Featured image: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora/@AvatarFrontiers/Twitter)
Frequently Asked Questions
– Which is the best upcoming video game in December 2023?
The best upcoming video game in December 2023 is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.