Everything We Know About The 2024 BMW 5 Series

In the 2020s, BMW is aiming to catch the attention of young buyers with its radical design changes and cutting-edge technology. The latest generation BMW 7 series is a fine example of this trend. It impressed people with its onboard tech but split BMW fans with its polarizing design.

It seems the Munich-based carmaker is set to repeat the same with the 2024 BMW 5 series.

Unlike the outgoing model, the new 5 series range comes in petrol, hybrid and all-electric powertrains. Other than the powertrains, customers can also spec the 2024 BMW 5 series in three trim levels, which include the Base, M-Sport and M-Sport Pro.

So, with BMW already confirming the new 5 series for all its key global markets, here’s everything we know about the new generation BMW 5 series.

2024 BMW 5 Series: The new lineup explained

ICE variants explained

The 2024 BMW 5 Series has expanded into two major variants. The standard petrol powered 5 series is still present with a couple of engine variants to choose from.

The base model 520i will come with a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 205hp. Buyers also get the base 520d model with a 2.0-litre diesel engine making 197hp. North America will get a 530i with a beefed-up 2-litre turbo engine making 255hp, available in RWD or AWD configurations. The top-of-the-line 540i will get a combo of a 3-litre inline six-cylinder engine making 375hp and the xDrive all-wheel drive system, allowing for a 0-100Kph sprint in just 4.5 seconds.

Then there are the hybrid variants. The 530e plug-in hybrid relies on a 2.0-litre engine and an electric motor to make a combined power of 299hp. The BWW 550e plug-in hybrid gets the AWD xDrive system, a 3-litre inline-six engine and an electric motor to make a total of 489hp.

The all-new BMW i5 range

The all-electric BMW i5 range marks the brand’s entry into the EV luxury sedan space. The range starts with the BMW i5 eDrive40 which has a single motor making 350hp and 430Nm of torque. Performance seekers can also consider the BWW i5 M60 xDrive that offers a dual-motor setup making 601hp and 820Nm of torque, doing a 0-100Kph in a blisteringly quick 3.8 seconds! BMW furnishes a claimed WLTP range of up to 582kms for the base eDrive40 and up to 516kms for the M60 variant. The i5 models support DC fast charging that, allegedly, can fill up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes.

Interiors that are a class apart

The 2024 BMW 5 Series gets a mega upgrade on the inside. In line with the new 7 Series, the entire 5 Series gets more digital elements in the cabin. Drivers get to see a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display along with a 14.9-inch infotainment display. Running the latest BMW iDrive 8.5 UI, it aims to spice up the cabin, complete with its display strip that changes colours based on ambient lighting.

A car for gamers!

The i5 models also get AirConsole, a new wireless gaming feature to entertain drivers while they charge their vehicles. Passengers can pair their smartphones with the infotainment system (by scanning the QR code) and use them as controllers via the AirConsole app. Players can play several causal games from various categories such as simulation, strategy, puzzles and more. BMW says it will continue to expand the list of games available to play as well.

Polarising exteriors

BMWs of the modern era look different from the competition and the new BMW 5 series is no different. Compared to the sleek and low-slung profile of the outgoing 5 Series, the new 2024 model seems taller. The front continues to have those crescent-shaped BMW headlights as well as the signature (and larger!) kidney-shaped grille. On the BMW i5, the kidney grille stays as a design element surrounded by LED lights.

The iconic Hoffmeister kink is still present on the side profile, but the overall design is a big departure from the previous generation 5 Series models. The rear also gets a bold new design, featuring wraparound LED tail lamps and a high boot line. The M-Sport versions come with aggressive body kits as well as the option to equip larger 21-inch allow wheels.

2024 BMW 5 Series: What cars will it compete with?

The new BMW 5 Series will go head-to-head with the recently announced 2024 Mercedes Benz E Class. The E-Class also got a major overhaul with hybrid powertrains and more luxurious features. However, Mercedes doesn’t have an all-electric variant of the E-Class yet. Neither does the Audi A6, which is waiting to be updated to an all-new generation.

2024 BMW 5 Series: When is it launching?

BMW has hinted at putting the new 5 Series sedan on sale by October 2023, which is roughly the same time when the Mercedes E-Class will hit showrooms. The company also plans on bringing an estate version of the 5 Series to select markets.

BMW is yet to reveal the prices for all the variants

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy BMW)