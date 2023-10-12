Top Retro Roadster Motorcycles From Royal Enfield, Harley Davidson And More With Sub-500cc Engines

The launch of the next-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 in 2021 added some much-needed momentum to the entry-level retro roadster motorcycle segment. As the desire for most motorcyclists to own a small yet powerful engine delivering waves of torque was recognised, a multitude of global motorcycle manufacturers stepped into the game to produce the best upcoming roadster bikes in the competitive Southeast Asian markets.

As a result, international brands like Triumph and Harley Davidson joined hands with Indian motorcycle manufacturers to get into the affordable end of the market with lucrative products. Similarly, brands like Classic Legends have revived old names like Jawa and Yezdi to bank on nostalgia for their roadster bikes. For both new and seasoned motorcyclists, these sub-500cc roadster motorcycles are the best machines to tackle the cities and also go on occasional long-distance rides.

With countless choices today, buying a new motorcycle with solid roadster credentials without stepping into the 500cc engine ‘big bike’ category is challenging. We try to make it easy for them by collating all the exciting options in the retro roadster motorcycle category. But before we get into that, here’s an important question:

What is a roadster motorcycle?

Although there’s no official definition, roadster motorcycles can be categorised as standard bikes, which lie somewhere between touring and sports vehicles, used for daily commutes. These motorcycles usually have minimal body fairings with a low seat height, a short wheelbase, an upright sitting posture, and compact engines focusing on fuel efficiency.

The retro roadster motorcycle is an emerging segment that sticks to the old-school styling cues, sporting circular headlamps and fuel tanks shaped like a bullet. The exhaust note is often tuned to sound muscular, and the design loves to flaunt all the mechanicals.

Best retro roadster bikes with sub-500cc engines