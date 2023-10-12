Top Retro Roadster Motorcycles From Royal Enfield, Harley Davidson And More With Sub-500cc Engines

The launch of the next-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 in 2021 added some much-needed momentum to the entry-level retro roadster motorcycle segment. As the desire for most motorcyclists to own a small yet powerful engine delivering waves of torque was recognised, a multitude of global motorcycle manufacturers stepped into the game to produce the best upcoming roadster bikes in the competitive Southeast Asian markets.
As a result, international brands like Triumph and Harley Davidson joined hands with Indian motorcycle manufacturers to get into the affordable end of the market with lucrative products. Similarly, brands like Classic Legends have revived old names like Jawa and Yezdi to bank on nostalgia for their roadster bikes. For both new and seasoned motorcyclists, these sub-500cc roadster motorcycles are the best machines to tackle the cities and also go on occasional long-distance rides.
With countless choices today, buying a new motorcycle with solid roadster credentials without stepping into the 500cc engine ‘big bike’ category is challenging. We try to make it easy for them by collating all the exciting options in the retro roadster motorcycle category. But before we get into that, here’s an important question:
What is a roadster motorcycle?
Although there’s no official definition, roadster motorcycles can be categorised as standard bikes, which lie somewhere between touring and sports vehicles, used for daily commutes. These motorcycles usually have minimal body fairings with a low seat height, a short wheelbase, an upright sitting posture, and compact engines focusing on fuel efficiency.
The retro roadster motorcycle is an emerging segment that sticks to the old-school styling cues, sporting circular headlamps and fuel tanks shaped like a bullet. The exhaust note is often tuned to sound muscular, and the design loves to flaunt all the mechanicals.
Best retro roadster bikes with sub-500cc engines
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is currently the ideal roadster motorcycle to buy for both beginner and seasoned riders. Other than its unmistakable classic retro styling flaunting the big tank and chrome finishes, the Classic 350 has earned a reputation for its smooth and linear delivery of torque and oodles of comfort.
Royal Enfield’s J series 350cc engine makes 20.2bhp of peak power and 27Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that is known to make life easy on the road. The Classic 350 is easily the default roadster motorcycle for most riders as you can’t go wrong with it.
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts at INR 2.17 lakhs for its most basic configuration.
The Hunter 350 is essentially a Classic 350 underneath but with a revamped attitude. It uses the same 350cc engine making 20.2bhp of power and 27Nm of torque, mated to RE’s 5-speed gearbox. However, its styling is inspired by the café racers, consisting of minimum body panels and roadster-inspired design elements. The low seat height along with the mid-mounted footpegs make for a relaxed city cruiser and a lower kerb weight of 181kg makes it easier to navigate around town. The exhaust note is meaty, too.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts at a price of INR 1.49 lakhs.
Designed in collaboration with Harley Davidson, Hero Motocorp’s latest entry into the bustling retro roadster space is the Harley Davidson X440. Wearing a design inspired by Harley’s previous roadsters, the X440 is aimed solely to take on the RE Classic 350. The neo-retro looks are complemented by a new 440cc engine single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 27bhp and 38Nm of torque — an amount that’s enough to put the Classic 350 to shame. Additionally, its unusual exhaust pipe has been tuned to sound like a Harley, especially when the rider puts on their helmet!
The Harley Davidson X440 starts at INR 2.27 lakhs in India.
The newest kid on the block comes from a partnership between Bajaj and Triumph aiming to take on the RE Classic 350. The Triumph Speed 400 gets a new-retro design theme that’s more reminiscent of Triumph’s bigger motorcycles. A 398cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine makes 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Bajaj and Triumph have tuned the Speed 400 to be fast and agile while displaying a classic cruiser bike’s riding manners.
The Triumph Speed 400 starts at a price of INR 2.3 lakhs.
The Yezdi Roadster is another Classic 350 rival that relies on the classic Yezdi motorcycle design and nostalgia to draw customers. It uses a 334cc single-cylinder engine that makes 29.5bhp and 28.9Nm of torque. The design is largely inspired by the Royal Enfield Meteor and consumers have praised the engine’s strong performance. However, at INR 2.1 lakhs, it doesn’t have enough appeal to pull customers off the Classic 350.
The Honda CB350RS is Honda’s attempt at creating a retro roadster motorcycle. Using a 348.3cc engine that sounds meaty, the CB350RS produces 21.07hp and 30Nm of torque. A 5-speed gearbox makes it ideal for cruising along in urban environments. The retro styling is reminiscent of the Honda motorcycles from the 80s and 90s, having a large circular LED headlamp and a retro-shaped tank with a massive old-school Honda logo.
The CB350RS also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, Honda selectable torque control and dual-channel ABS. The bike starts at a price of INR 2.18 lakhs.
The Jawa 42 is another neo-retro roadster that borrows the classic Jawa styling and ride characteristics without appearing old school. Power comes from a 293cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 27bhp of power and 27Nm of peak torque. A recent update blacked out the engine and cycle parts, making the Jawa 42 look stealthy. The 182kg bike now comes with alloy wheels paired with tubeless tyres as standard.
The Jawa 42 has a starting price of INR 1.74 lakhs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which is the most affordable roadster motorcycle?
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable roadster motorcycle in India, starting at INR 1.49 lakhs.
How much is the cost of a Yezdi roadster bike?
The Yezdi Roadster starts at a price of INR 2.1 lakhs.
Which is the most expensive roadster bike?
The Norton Commando 961 is the most expensive roadster motorcycle in India, costing INR 21 lakhs.