Apple Files Patents For Adjustable Tinted Windows For Its Upcoming Automatic Car

As car enthusiasts await the brand-new Apple Car, it is now been reported that the company has filed new patents for its upcoming semi and fully-automatic vehicles. While the tech giant has not made any official announcement regarding the launch of its car, industry insiders have been following Apple’s moves closely, keeping an eye on the types of patents the company is filing.

What patent has Apple filed for its Apple Car?

Patently Apple has recently reported that Apple has filed two new patents for its ‘Project Titan’. This follows previous reports of Apple filing patents for ‘adjustable exterior lighting systems’. Now, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has officially published more Project Titan patents filed by the tech giant.

Apple’s new patents deal with the concept of adjustable windows, particularly adjustable tint layers, adjustable reflectivity layers, and adjustable haze layers. While not much is known about Project Titan, the flurry of patents being filed by Apple is indicative of the seriousness with which Apple is taking on this project.

In fact, in one of Apple’s first patent applications, it filed nine patent claims for a ‘Guest-Host Liquid Crystal Device’ that appears to be related to the current version of adjustable reflectivity for windows and mirrors that Apple seems to be interested in. Apple’s second application is in regards to the ‘adjustable tint layer,’ which remains correlated to adjusting haze in the window layers using a special liquid crystal device.

Another aspect of adding tinting would be to provide the car with various levels of privacy. In its patent report, Apple specifically states that “higher ratios of reflected external light to transmitted interior light are associated with a greater one-way mirror effect and therefore enhanced privacy.”

