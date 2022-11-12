The Aston Martin AMB 001 Pro Superbike Is An Absolute Beast

Renowned for their sports cars, Aston Martin is now entering the motorcycle space with the AMB 001 Pro track superbike. The track focused motorcycle is the result of a partnership between the British luxury car brand and Brough Superior, the British motorcycle maker.

The strictly limited-edition AMB 001 Pro is the latest design collaboration between the two brands. It pairs Aston Martin’s legendary design with state-of-the-art Brough Superior motorcycle engineering. The AMB 001 Pro is a visceral 997cc track only superbike inspired by the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar.

Offered in a single Pro specification, the successor to the sold-out AMB 001 was inspired by Aston Martin’s no rules track hypercar Valkyrie AMR Pro. Like its inspiration, AMB 001 Pro takes track performance to the extreme, offering a 25% power increase on its predecessor, with its 225 HP producing a power to weight ratio of 1.28 hp/kg, similar to that of a Formula One car.

It was at EICMA that the AMB 001, the first-ever Aston Martin motorcycle was revealed in 2019. The coming together of Aston Martin and Brough Superior, two iconic and historic British performance brands, produced a unique, modern, lightweight and powerful sports bike, limited to just 100 units and now fully sold out.

Improved Performance And Design

The new AMB 001 Pro builds on the learnings from the AMB 001 and takes track exhilaration to the extreme. The power increase comes courtesy of a new CNC-machine, dual-cylinder 997cc engine, which has been fully machined from AL 5000 solid billet. The ideal properties of the material improve the stiffness of the structural engine, whilst a new cylinder design with wet cylinder liners helps to improve cooling.

Downforce is increased via the front spoiler and side wings, with the front cowl now fixed to the bodywork to manage the downforce at the front end of the motorcycle. The airflow enters through a large intake integrated into the front wing, then passes through the new front cowl, to be deflected through the dynamic windshield. A rear fin with an aero stabilizer design further refines the aerodynamic updates.

The AMB 001 Pro is offered in a single specification, featuring a racing livery that combines Aston Martin Verdant Jade with satin finished carbon fibre and black Cerakote engine and suspension. These are highlighted by Photon Lime accents, paying a nod to Aston Martin’s winning bloodline of track racers.

In common with other extreme performance, ultra-luxury Aston Martin models, AMB 001 Pro is fitted with the Aston Martin ‘lacewing’ badge. Designed for the Aston Martin Valkyrie programme, the chemical etched aluminium lacewing is a remarkable 99.4% lighter than the brand’s regular enamel badge.

Initial orders have already been taken for the strictly limited edition AMB 001 Pro, which will be hand built at the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France. First deliveries will take place in Q4 2023.

(Images: Aston Martin)