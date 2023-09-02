The Best Electric Scooters In 2023: TVS X, Ather 450X, Ola S1 X And More

The days of the internal combustion engine are nearing an end and while that is certainly a sad affair for motoring enthusiasts, two-wheeler manufacturers are painting a hopeful picture. Over the last two years, the electric two-wheeler segment has seen a spike in demand for electric scooters. Be it Ola’s controversial yet feature-rich S1 Pro, the fan favourite Ather 450X or the range of affordable bare basic electric scooters from Okinawa, Indian riders are simply spoilt for choices today. Unfortunately, this is also where things start getting complicated for new buyers.
Unlike other vehicle categories, electric scooters require an extra layer of research before you can invest in one. While affordable scooters may seem lucrative for value-conscious buyers, they may end up offering a limited range and features. Similarly, a top-spec scooter like the TVS X might be an overkill for daily commuting. Crucial factors like range, top speed, battery capacity and charging infrastructure simply cannot be ignored while choosing your next electric scooter. Most importantly, the cost of ownership has to be factored in before any scooter ascends to your garage.
As it turns out, we have done your homework for you and summed up some of the best electric scooters across various price ranges to buy in 2023. Check them out.
These are the best electric scooters to buy in 2023
Launched as one of India’s most expensive and sportiest ‘crossover’ two-wheelers, the TVS X looks impractical with no usable footboard. However, the TVS X is bred to deliver high performance, especially with its 4.44kWh battery pack developing 15PS of power and 40N of torque. This is enough to propel it from 0-40 km/h in 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 105 km/h. TVS claims a maximum range of 140km on a full charge. Riders can also use the 3kW Smart X Home rapid charger to fill up the battery to 50 per cent in 50 minutes. The scooter also features disc breaks on both the front and rear wheels, along with a single-channel ABS system.
A 10.2-inch tiltable TFT touchscreen display is the hub for all the smart vehicle features such as a TVS NavPro onboard navigation system, ride modes, live video streaming, on-board games, web browser, EV charger routing with journey information, live location sharing, ability to take calls and messages, TVS Smart Xhield, an anti-theft alarm and keyless ride.
The TVS X will be initially available at a price of INR 2.5 lakhs (ex-showroom).
If the TVS X is too pricey for you, perhaps you can consider the Ather 450X?
With an acceleration performance of 0-40 km/h in 3.3 seconds and a maximum rated top speed of 90 km/h, the Ather 450X is quite zippy for congested urban roads. You can either opt for the standard 2.9kWh battery pack delivering up to 111km, or consider the bigger 3.7kWh battery pack promising up to 150km on a single charge. You can even charge it within 4.5 hours if you choose the top-spec model.
Other than the zippy performance, the Ather 450X also offers a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display integrated with Google Maps, Reverse Assist, Ride modes, Park Assist, Auto Hold, a sleek UI and a lot more.
Wearing a sporty design and available in six colours, the Ather 450X starts at a price of INR 1.38 lakhs and goes up to INR 1.44 lakhs.
The Ola S1 Pro 2nd Gen is making bigger promises than its predecessor, offering a healthy dose of features and enhanced performance. With a 4kWh battery pack mated to an 11kw motor, the new S1 Pro can accelerate from 0-40km/h in just 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 120km/h. Ola promises a maximum range of 195km on a full charge and you can even use Ola’s Hypercharger to fill up the battery faster.
Ola’s Gen 2 platform also revises the front and rear suspension as well as the chassis, allowing for a flat footboard and better ride dynamics. The 7-inch TFT touchscreen display is designed to run Ola’s MoveOS 4 platform that brings Ola Maps and other smart ride assists, including an anti-theft feature that records ambience sounds.
The Ola S1 Pro 2nd Gen starts at a price of INR 1.48 lakhs ex-showroom.
The Ola S1 X is positioned as a feature-rich yet affordable electric scooter for the masses. It comes in three variants, namely the Ola S1 X 2kWh, Ola S1 X 3kWh and Ola S1 X+. The range starts at INR 89,999 for the lowest-spec variant and goes up to INR 1.19 lakh for the top-spec Ola S1 X+. All three models feature a dual-tone paint job as well as a small dashboard visor to make them stand out from the pricier S1 Pro.
To keep the costs low, the Ola S1 X misses out on several smart features though. Nevertheless, riders do get a physical key, a 3.5-inch segmented LCD display and a basic reverse function for easy parking. The Ola S1 X+ charges a slightly higher price for a larger 5-inch LCD display and turn-by-turn navigation along with connected features. The S1 X+ and S1 X 3kWh models use a 6kW electric motor paired with a 3kWh battery pack, offering a range of 151km and a top speed of 90km/h. The Ola S1 X 2kWh with a smaller 2kWh battery and a 6kW motor offers a range of 91km and a top speed of 85km/h.
Bajaj brought the Chetak back from the dead in a new EV avatar a few years ago. With a retro and flamboyant design that references the vintage Chetak scooters, the new electric Chetak focuses on delivering a comfortable and relaxed riding experience instead of a spirited performance, unlike its present-day rivals. To that effect, the Chetak comes with a 2.9kWh battery pack mated to a 4200W motor that helps it achieve a top speed of 63km/h. On a full charge*, the Chetak can go up to 108km before needing a battery top-up. Going along with its vintage origins, the Chetak offers a simple digital speedometer, remote as well as push start and smart connected features.
*A full charge from 0-100 per cent will take about four hours.
While the TVS X is aimed solely at enthusiastic riders, the TVS iQube S is designed for the whole family. Despite its TVS Jupiter-inspired looks, the iQube S boasts neat modern design touches to draw onlookers, including LED headlights and DRLs.
The TVS iQube S has a top speed of 78km/h and can accelerate from 0-40km/h in 4.2 seconds. On a full charge, the scooter can extract up to 100km of range in the ‘Economy’ mode. Its 3kWh battery can be charged in under 4 hours and 30 minutes with the provided charger. Riders also get a 17.78cm TFT colour display with joystick controls for navigation. The digital dashboard gives access to all of the vehicle settings, can store vehicle documents and also lets you check incoming call notifications from your smartphone.
The TVS iQube S costs INR 1.62 lakhs and is available in four colours.
Starting at a price of INR 1.25 lakhs ex-showroom, the Vida V1 Pro truly stands out from the crowd. The scooter claims to deliver up to 110km of range on a full charge with a top speed of 80km/h. When plugged into a DC fast charger, you can fill up the battery to 50 per cent in under 65 minutes. However, the Vida V1 Pro’s party trick is its removable batteries that can be charged separately via a home socket. Hero also claims a gradability of 20 degrees, which means it should be able to pull up steep inclines easily.
The scooter also gets a smart key fob with keyless entry and remote control. There’s also a large TFT display with joypad controls to show all of the information and give access to other smart features.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which is the best electric scooter to buy in 2023?
– The Ather 450X is considered to be the best electric scooter to buy in 2023.
Which is the best budget electric scooter to buy?
– The Ola S1 X is one of the best budget electric scooters to buy in India.
