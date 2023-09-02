The Best Electric Scooters In 2023: TVS X, Ather 450X, Ola S1 X And More

The days of the internal combustion engine are nearing an end and while that is certainly a sad affair for motoring enthusiasts, two-wheeler manufacturers are painting a hopeful picture. Over the last two years, the electric two-wheeler segment has seen a spike in demand for electric scooters. Be it Ola’s controversial yet feature-rich S1 Pro, the fan favourite Ather 450X or the range of affordable bare basic electric scooters from Okinawa, Indian riders are simply spoilt for choices today. Unfortunately, this is also where things start getting complicated for new buyers.

Unlike other vehicle categories, electric scooters require an extra layer of research before you can invest in one. While affordable scooters may seem lucrative for value-conscious buyers, they may end up offering a limited range and features. Similarly, a top-spec scooter like the TVS X might be an overkill for daily commuting. Crucial factors like range, top speed, battery capacity and charging infrastructure simply cannot be ignored while choosing your next electric scooter. Most importantly, the cost of ownership has to be factored in before any scooter ascends to your garage.

As it turns out, we have done your homework for you and summed up some of the best electric scooters across various price ranges to buy in 2023. Check them out.

These are the best electric scooters to buy in 2023