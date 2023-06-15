Cars With The Best Mileage In 2023: Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda City Hybrid, Maruti Celerio And More

In recent years, the biggest upgrades to the passenger car have not been about making it faster but rather about making it more efficient. As a result, cars with the best mileage continue to be sought after in 2023. While the diesel engine has been the preferred choice for those who don’t want to burn a hole in their wallet, its future seems grim, given the rising popularity of electric vehicles. Despite being hailed as the ‘future of motoring’, however, electric vehicles too have their own challenges. To begin with, they are restricted by the current charging infrastructure in India. Not to mention, their hefty price tags aren’t helping matters, especially in a price-sensitive country like India. Hence, it all falls to the humble (and ever so reliable) petrol engine to offer a nice balance of efficient motoring at an accessible price, with a hybrid system helping its case.

Hence, the list of cars offering the best mileage in India will be dominated by the recent influx of hybrid cars. Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have joined hands in developing the popular duo of Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder to offer SUVs that don’t disappoint on the mileage front. Honda, meanwhile, converted its City sedan into a hybrid to offer the fuel efficiency of a small hatchback. Speaking of small hatchbacks, Maruti’s Celerio claims to offer the most fuel-efficient driving experience of any petrol-powered car in India in 2023.

In other words, if you are looking to extract the best fuel efficiency on your daily runs, the market is flooded with a great selection of petrol and hybrid cars, all of which are within the accessible range for most people. In this list, we will take a look at the top names that deliver the most miles per litre in 2023.

Important note: The mileage figures are based on the data provided by the car manufacturers.