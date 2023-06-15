Cars With The Best Mileage In 2023: Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda City Hybrid, Maruti Celerio And More

In recent years, the biggest upgrades to the passenger car have not been about making it faster but rather about making it more efficient. As a result, cars with the best mileage continue to be sought after in 2023. While the diesel engine has been the preferred choice for those who don’t want to burn a hole in their wallet, its future seems grim, given the rising popularity of electric vehicles. Despite being hailed as the ‘future of motoring’, however, electric vehicles too have their own challenges. To begin with, they are restricted by the current charging infrastructure in India. Not to mention, their hefty price tags aren’t helping matters, especially in a price-sensitive country like India. Hence, it all falls to the humble (and ever so reliable) petrol engine to offer a nice balance of efficient motoring at an accessible price, with a hybrid system helping its case.
Hence, the list of cars offering the best mileage in India will be dominated by the recent influx of hybrid cars. Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have joined hands in developing the popular duo of Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder to offer SUVs that don’t disappoint on the mileage front. Honda, meanwhile, converted its City sedan into a hybrid to offer the fuel efficiency of a small hatchback. Speaking of small hatchbacks, Maruti’s Celerio claims to offer the most fuel-efficient driving experience of any petrol-powered car in India in 2023.
In other words, if you are looking to extract the best fuel efficiency on your daily runs, the market is flooded with a great selection of petrol and hybrid cars, all of which are within the accessible range for most people. In this list, we will take a look at the top names that deliver the most miles per litre in 2023.
Important note: The mileage figures are based on the data provided by the car manufacturers.
Efficiency 101: Cars with the best mileage in 2023
Ever since the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara appeared in showrooms, consumers have lapped it up like hotcakes. The SUV was developed in partnership with Toyota and the benefits of the collaboration gave Suzuki a robust Strong Hybrid system. Suzuki, on its part, was able to pair this hybrid system with its highly fuel-efficient engine to deliver a claimed mileage of 27kmpl. That’s a big number for a heavy 5-seater SUV and also one of the main reasons for the Grand Vitara’s success in the midrange SUV segment in India.
The Grand Vitara currently has a starting price of INR 10.7 lakhs ex-showroom and is easily one of the top hybrid cars out there vis-à-vis mileage performance.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Maruti Suzuki)
The Suzuki-Toyota collaboration also gave Toyota the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a car that is based on the Grand Vitara. Wearing the Toyota badge, the Hyryder is priced slightly higher than Maruti Suzuki’s version, even though both offer the same mileage of 27kmpl. Nevertheless, buyers of the Grand Vitara can also consider this rebadged Grand Vitara if they prefer sharp styling.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder starts at a price of INR 10.7 lakhs ex-showroom
(Image Credits: Courtesy Toyota)
The Honda City e:HEV is currently among the most fuel-efficient sedans in India. Honda gave the City a sophisticated hybrid system that bumped up the gas mileage to a claimed 27kmpl. Unlike most hybrid systems where the electric motor kicks in during slow traffic, Honda’s hybrid system uses the petrol engine as a generator for the battery to power its electric motor.
Drivers can also use it in pure EV mode if there’s sufficient battery power. That’s not all as the car can also be driven via its petrol motor. The combination of great mileage along with the City’s usual list of cutting-edge tech and features makes the City e:HEV a great purchase for those prioritising fuel efficiency.
The City e:HEV in its base V trim with a CVT gearbox comes with a price tag of INR 18.89 lakhs.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Honda)
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio does not have a sophisticated hybrid system or a plethora of tech-laden features. However, Maruti’s superb engine tuning, along with a lightweight body, allows the new Celerio to achieve a claimed mileage of 26kmpl. That’s a great figure for an economical small-city hatchback which can also comfortably seat five people. The Celerio may not be the most desirable car to own but its fuel-efficient performance, along with low maintenance costs, make it appealing to budget buyers.
The Celerio has a starting price of INR 5.4 lakhs ex-showroom.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Maruti Suzuki)
It’s fondly said that the Wagon R is India’s national taxi, owing to its popularity with Uber and Ola cab drivers. However, the actual reason why people love the Wagon R is its no-nonsense approach to urban motoring. While practicality is often a big draw for the Wagon R, many also choose it over a Swift for its fuel-efficient 1.0 litre K series engine which claims a mileage of 25kmpl. That makes the Wagon R the complete package for urban dwellers unless they are looking for more.
The Wagon R has a starting price of INR 5.5 lakhs.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Maruti Suzuki)
The Baleno has been India’s heartthrob for the last few years owing to its luxurious hatchback experience. While the standard petrol-powered variants offered decent mileage, it is the Baleno CNG that offers a truly impressive mileage of 31 kmpl. That’s great for those who want all the bells and whistles of a premium hatchback without compromising on fuel efficiency.
The Baleno CNG starts at INR 8.3 lakhs ex-showroom.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Maruti Suzuki)
Those wanting a fuel-efficient hatchback wearing the Tata logo can consider the Tiago petrol or CNG variants. The Tiago with a petrol engine claims a mileage of 19 kmpl whereas the CNG variant offers 26.49 km/kg. Those wanting even more fuel efficiency can consider the Tiago EV. The Tiago is renowned for its crash safety rating of 4 stars on NCAP, stylish looks and comfortable ride quality.
The Tiago starts at a price of INR 5.6 lakhs ex-showroom.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Tata Motors)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers the best claimed mileage for a petrol car in India at 26kmpl.
Answer: The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara currently offers the best mileage for a hybrid car.
Answer: The Maruti Alto K10 offers the best mileage in India for a car priced under INR 5 lakhs.
Answer: The Volvo XC90, which is a luxury SUV, has a claimed mileage of up to 42kmpl (in the hybrid guise).