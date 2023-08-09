Everything To Know About The Red Hot Ducati Diavel V4 Touring Motorcycle

Amidst the competition heating up in the entry-level retro roadster motorcycle segment, Ducati rolls in with a star-studded launch for one of its flagship motorcycles. The Ducati Diavel V4 graced the world of premium touring motorcycles in late 2022 and has now cruised into the streets of India as the company’s latest grand tourer. The new Diavel is faster and has enough changes on its skin to keep its hulking profile looking fresh. With Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh roped in as the brand ambassador, the Diavel V4 could be on its way to achieving stardom, just like its predecessor.

The new model is lighter and uses the same 1,158cc engine from the Ducati Multistrada V4, an adventure motorcycle. Ducati has introduced the new Diavel V4 in two colours for the Indian market, Ducati Red and Thrilling Black. The V4 expands the Diavel lineup in India, with the 1260 and 1260S on sale as slightly less-powerful alternatives. The XDiavel is also present on the shelves as a differently styled alternative.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the exciting Ducati Diavel V4.

Ducati Diavel V4’s price in India

The Ducati Diavel V4 has been priced at INR 25.91 lakhs for its base configurations, although prices can go up based on additions. Deliveries of the new motorcycle will begin immediately in several cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Ducati Diavel V4’s features and specifications

Compared to the Diavel 1260 and XDiavel, the Diavel V4 gets a new engine from the Multistrada V4. The 1,158cc engine is tuned to produce 168hp and 126Nm of torque, which is a modest increase over the older L-twin engine. With its cylinder deactivation technology, this model can also shut down two of its cylinders to cut down on fuel consumption, thereby achieving up to 15.6kmpl of peak mileage.

Ducati has paired this engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox that features a bi-directional quick shifter. Peak power is achieved in the rev range of 10,000 RPM. The motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just three seconds and when pushed to its max, the Ducati Diavel V4’s top speed can be easily achieved, which is 270 km/h (provided you have a road to make it happen).

The Diavel’s biggest improvements come in the chassis department, where a huge chunk of weight has been reduced to make it more agile. The motorcycle weighs 236 kilograms, which is 12 kilograms less than the Diavel 1260. This lightweight construction is achieved by using an aluminium monocoque construction for the chassis, although the rear sub-frame is still a steel trellis frame. The swingarm is also made out of aluminium.

The suspension system has also been reworked, allowing for a 15mm increase in suspension travel. The new system also brings the handlebar closer to the rider by 20mm for a more ergonomic riding position which could benefit short riders. The seat height still stands at 790mm.

New LED headlight, 5-inch TFT LCD display and more

Other than the refreshed mechanicals, the Diavel V4 features a new LED headlight design featuring a horseshoe-shaped DRL instead of the iconic circular headlamp. The taillamp is also unique with its underbody LED mounting. That said, it is hard to ignore those chunky yet short quad-exhausts that give this motorcycle an unmatched appeal. The body still has limited fairing and most of the engine is exposed to the world. Not a bad deal for onlookers.

Onboard for the rider, the Ducati Diavel V4 has enough new toys to play with. There is a 5-inch TFT LCD display that offers a modern instrument cluster, featuring Bluetooth connectivity for your smartphone. Not to mention, the motorcycle’s rider aids include cruise control, launch control, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control (yes, it gets that too) and dynamic indicators.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Ducati Diavel V4’s price in India?

– The Ducati Diavel V4 carries a starting price of INR 25.91 lakhs in India.

What are the specifications of the Ducati Diavel V4?

– The Ducati Diavel V4 features a 1,158cc engine making 168hp and 126Nm of torque, a lightweight chassis dropping up to 9 kilograms of weight, a 5-inch TFT display for the instrument cluster and a plethora of safety aids.

What is the top speed for the Ducati Diavel V4?

– The theoretical top speed of the Ducati Diavel V4 is 270 km/h.

Who is the brand ambassador of Ducati in India?

– The brand ambassador of Ducati in India is Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Ducati India)