Harley Davidson Vs Royal Enfield: How Does The X440 Fare Against The Classic 350?

Harley Davidson is back in India with the most aggressively priced motorcycle in all its years of existence. Known for its cruiser motorcycles with massive fairing and the iconic V-shaped engine with the signature exhaust note, the American motorcycle manufacturer is now taking on the supremacy of Royal Enfield in the premium motorcycle range. Meet the Harley Davidson x440, a bike that is all set to spice up the Harley Davidson vs Royal Enfield debate in the months to come.

The Harley Davidson x440 is also designed to make the Harley brand of motorcycles more accessible to the Indian crowd. Developed in partnership with Hero Motocorp, this bike brings a culmination of the signature Harley elements as well as the manufacturing prowess of Hero. Other than the rivalry with Royal Enfield, the x440 could also take on the Bajaj-Triumph partnership that is expected to spawn its own premium motorcycle in the coming months.

In short, the Harley Davidson x440 is about to become a key product in the premium Indian motorcycle segment and in case you’re interested in getting your hands on one, here’s all you need to know about it.

Harley Davidson x440: Meet the all-new affordable Harley

The Harley Davidson x440 looks vastly different from any of its ‘H-D’ branded siblings from the past. Instead of a low-slung cruiser profile, the x440 is tall and has massive ground clearance. The design harks back to the retro Harleys but there’s a hint of modern roadster elements as well, especially with the unique fuel tank. The flat handlebar and the relaxed sitting position suggest the bike’s intended rivalry with the Royal Enfield Hunter and the Classic 350.

Harley is using a new 440cc single-cylinder oil and air-cooled engine with a two-valve setup. That’s unlike the usual V-twin engines found in other Harleys but the x440 can eke out a maximum power output of 27bhp available at 6,000 RPM. Riders can also avail of the peak torque of 38Nm at 4,000 RPM.

As for the rest of the bike, the Harley Davidson x440 relies on a trellis frame, 43mm upside-down gas-charged front forks and preload-adjustable twin rear shocks. You get disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, with the added safety of dual-channel ABS.

The motorcycle also offers an all-LED lighting setup for headlamps and taillights. The speedometer is a digital cluster with a 3.5-inch LCD display but only the top-variant gets Bluetooth connectivity for maps direction.

Harley Davidson x440’s unbelievable price

Harley and Hero have launched the x440 in three trim levels. The base ‘Denim’ variant with a single colour tone (Mustard Yellow tank) and spoke wheels comes at a price of INR 2.29 lakhs. The mid-tier variant, called Vivid, comes with alloy wheels and dual-tone colours, costing INR 2.49 lakhs. The top-tier S variant with diamond-cut allow wheels and Bluetooth connectivity comes at a price of INR 2.69 lakhs. Note that these are all ex-showroom prices.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Harley Davidson x440

In this comparison, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is more affordable, with a starting price of INR 1.5 lakhs. The Classic 350 is currently India’s favourite cruiser motorcycle with its charming retro design and punchy engine.

Engine capacities

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 relies on the new J-series 350cc engine that produces 20.2bhp at 6,000 RPM and 27Nm of torque at 4,000 RPM. The Harley Davidson x440’s engine is a bigger 440cc engine making 27bhp and a peak torque of 38Nm. The Harley has a clear advantage here in terms of brute power.

Chassis

The Classic 350 uses Royal Enfield’s Twin-Downtube Spine frame that’s aimed at a relaxed riding experience. The Harley’s Trellis Frame setup is expected to offer a sportier yet comfortable ride quality. The Classic 350 is available in both single-channel and dual-channel ABS whereas the Harley Davidson x440 comes as standard with a dual-channel ABS. Both bikes offer the option to choose between spoke wheels and allow wheels.

Smart features

The Royal Enfield Classic 350’s dash is dominated by an analogue speedometer that’s accompanied by an LCD display. Additionally, the Royal Enfield Tripper system offers a small colour display that connects to the rider’s smartphone and relies on Google Maps data for navigation.

The Harley Davidson x440 features a 3.5-inch LCD display for the instrument cluster that can also be paired with a smartphone app for navigation, alerts, notifications, phone call management, music controls and general vehicle alerts.

Design

Both the Harley and the Royal Enfield stick to their retro design charms but differ in the implementation. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 goes for a vintage roadster look with its low-slung profile and round headlights with lots of chrome finishes.

The Harley Davidson x440 looks sportier in comparison with its modern roadster profile, long travel shocks and forward-themed fuel tank.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Harley Davidson)