What We Know About The Red Bull F1 Car Simulator Up For Sale

If you are an F1 enthusiast who wishes to drive a championship-winning racing car, this is the perfect opportunity as Oracle Red Bull is giving fans a chance to train in a simulator, similar to the ones used by the likes of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

On 14 March 2023, the racing team joined forces with sports memorabilia company Memento Exclusives to unveil some “very special show car simulators based on their ultra-successful RB18 car – giving F1 enthusiasts the opportunity to bring the racetrack into their homes,” as per their official website. Available in two editions with different retail prices, the simulators resemble the actual RB18 car.

Know more about the RB18 car simulator

Price and specs

The stunning RB18 car simulator is not only high on specs and functions but also bears the same sleek design and look as the actual racing car.

Available in two variants, ‘The Champions Edition’ features a front wing assembly and retails at GBP 99,9999 or over USD 120,000. On the other hand, ‘The Race Edition,’ which retails for GBP 74, 999 or nearly USD 90,500, lacks the design that imparts F1 cars their characteristic style.

The Red Bull show cars are to be manufactured using the same process as genuine Formula 1 cars at Memento Exclusives’ Northamptonshire, UK headquarters. The simulators shall use the official Oracle Red Bull Racing CAD data and the final packaging includes a premium curved AOC gaming screen and Z906 Ultimate THX Surround speakers.

The Champion’s Edition simulator features a cockpit resembling a real race car. It is also fitted with a force feedback paddle steering wheel with an integrated screen and racing pedals.

Additionally, both variants have the option of either Verstappen or Pérez-themed liveries. This implies that the show cars can be tailored to suit your favourite F1 driver.

You can buy it directly from the official F1 memorabilia e-commerce platform, F1 Authentics. Deliveries are expected to begin in March itself.

About the real RB18 racing cars

The real RB18 racing car, created by Adrian Newey, on which this full-size rig is modelled, holds several racing track records. It is the same car which won 17 of 22 Grand Prix races last season, paving its way to winning the World Constructors’ Championship.

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner said, “We are delighted to have co-created a unique sim racing experience that puts drivers in the cockpit of the championship-winning RB18.” He added, “Driving a Formula 1 car is something most of us can only dream of, but this simulator is as close as it gets to the real thing. Memento Exclusives have recreated the car to bring the track into your home.”

Founder and CEO of Memento Exclusives, Barry Gough commented, “We are delighted to finally share news of this exciting partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing. It’s an honour to be producing these exceptional RB18 show car simulators that celebrate and represent their 2022 F1 championship-winning season.”

