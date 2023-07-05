Kia EV9 SUV To Be Its Electric Flagship For India: Here’s What It Has To Offer

Kia is a well-known name in the SUV and MPV segment, one that has recently solidified its presence with the updated Kia Seltos SUV. However, that’s only the beginning for the South Korean manufacturer since it is willing to up the stakes in the premium SUV segment in the coming months. After garnering positive press for the premium EV6 electric crossover, Kia is now gearing up to bring the EV9 SUV to Indian shores.

The Kia EV9 SUV had seen its global debut a few months ago as Kia’s most expensive SUV across all markets. With a radical design, spacious interiors and an electric powertrain, the EV9 is aiming to take on luxurious 7-seater SUVs from prestigious brands such as Mercedes Benz, BMW and Audi.

So, for those interested in a family-size electric SUV that spares no luxuries, here is everything you need to know about the Kia EV9 SUV, including its tentative launch date in India.

Kia EV9 Electric SUV: When is it coming to India?

The Kia EV9 is a major part of the Kia 2.0 transformation strategy that has one primary objective – helping Kia achieve a market share of 10 per cent in the competitive segments. The EV9 will be among the many models that Kia will launch to help achieve its ambitious goals.

Tae Jin Park, the CEO of Kia India, has confirmed to the press that the Kia EV9 SUV will be coming to India in 2024 and will sit high in its EV product range. Additionally, it was also confirmed that a mass-market Kia EV will hit the showrooms in 2025.

Kia EV9 SUV’s expected price in India

While the Kia EV9 SUV was unveiled to global audiences as a premium electric SUV, its price was not disclosed. The EV9 could take on the likes of the Mercedes Benz EQB as well as conventional petrol-powered SUVs such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee and BMW X5. Rumours hint at the price tag being in the range of INR 80 to 90 lakhs in India.

Kia EV9 SUV: What else do we know about it?

The Kia EV9 is a big three-row SUV relying on electric motors and batteries to move its passengers in comfort and luxury. The Kia EV9 can seat 7 passengers, which is usually unheard of in electric SUVs.

The design of the Kia EV9 SUV draws the classic Kia elements from popular SUVs like Seltos and Telluride. The iconic roofline and the vertically stacked headlights with the large radiator grille make the EV9 looks imposing when compared to other SUV in its range. The alloy wheels also do their part in making EV9 a style statement. It seems that all the involvement from ex-BMW stylist Karim Habib plays a major role in making EV9 look distinct.

What will its performance be like?

The Kia EV9 will be coming in three variants with different power ratings and drive layouts. As standard, the Kia EV9 comes in an RWD configuration with a 76.1kWh battery pack and a 160kW motor. This setup is good for making 215hp and 350Nm of torque. When driven carefully, this variant can go up to 358km on a single charge.

Then there’s the RWD long-range variant that gets a bigger 99.8kWh battery and a 150kw motor making 210hp. This variant claims up to 541km of range on a single charge.

Lastly, the range-topping variant of the EV9 SUV comes in an AWD configuration with two electric motors that have a combined output of 380hp and 600Nm of torque. The range for this AWD variant is yet to be revealed.

Kia EV9’s exciting features

The Kia EV9 features a digital cockpit with massive displays for infotainment, vehicle information and advanced driver aids. The cabin is high on aesthetics with light-coloured textures and ambient lighting. The EV9 offers comfort features such as captain seats in the second row, relaxation seat recline for first and second rows, flexible seating for up to seven passengers and decent cargo space.

As part of the safety features, the Kia EV9 gets 20 standard collision avoidance and driver assist features. The Surround View Monitor and Blind-Spot View Monitor also help with easing the life of the driver in congested urban spaces.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Kia)