Mahindra Thar 5-Door: Features, Price And Everything Else We Know So Far

The Mahindra Thar has seen exceptional success in India ever since its launch in 2020. Even today, you have to thank your stars if you somehow manage to get your Thar within a year of booking it. Often hailed as an affordable clone of the legendary Jeep Wrangler SUV, the Thar has been a favourite with hardcore off-roading enthusiasts and urban dwellers alike. Unlike the Wrangler though, the Thar has only been available in a two-door model and that spells impracticality for daily use. Hence, a Mahindra Thar 5-door was inevitable.

The Mahindra Thar 5-door has been under development for a while now and multiple test mules have been spotted, hiding the more desirable 5-door body in ugly camouflage. While it was expected that Mahindra would launch its Jimny 5-door rival before the end of 2023, rumours now hint at a sooner (August 15) launch. A global event is on the cards and Mahindra could make it available to a global audience before bringing it to India.

Hence, if you were interested in the Thar SUV but had to carry around a family of four, the Mahindra Thar 5-door is exactly what the doctor ordered. Here’s a quick look at everything we know about this upcoming SUV.

What is the Mahindra Thar 5-door’s launch date?

Several industry insiders and media reports hint at Mahindra possibly launching the Thar 5-door on August 15 2023 at an event in South Africa. This is three years after the original Thar’s launch, expanding the highly successful lineup. The Thar 5-door is likely to be sold in South Africa alongside India, where there already exists a massive demand for the existing 3-door Thar.

What else do we know about it?

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to sit higher than the 3-door Thar in the lineup. Numerous test mules have given us a fair idea about how the SUV will look in the real world and what sort of practicality potential buyers can expect.

Adding a pair of doors for the rear passengers means that the Thar’s wheelbase will be longer. While most rumours are certain of a 4-seater configuration, the extended third row could also hint at a 7-seater configuration. Will a 7-seater Mahindra Thar 5-door be a reality? Only time will tell.

With dedicated doors for the rear passengers, one can also expect the SUV to include basic comfort features such as rear AC vents, charging ports and cupholders. The exterior styling remains largely unchanged from the 3-door Thar and the overall silhouette is more reminiscent of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Mahindra is expected to offer the same engine options as the Thar 3-door. Those willing to run it on petrol will have the 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine whereas the trusty old 2.2-litre diesel engine will be present for those who love a torquey output. With the added dimensions and weight, Mahindra could tune the engines for a slightly higher power output.

What remains to be seen is how the extended wheelbase affects the Thar 5-door’s offroad capabilities. Additionally, queries have also been pouring in about an RWD-only Thar 5-door.

Mahindra Thar 5-door: Price expectations

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to cost much more than the regular 3-door variant. In Mahindra’s lineup, it could come in as an alternative to the more luxury-focused Mahindra Scorpio N and the XUV 700. Industry insiders have hinted at the Thar 5-door commanding a premium over the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, which starts at INR 12.74 lakhs ex-showroom.

{Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Mahindra (Representational Image)}