Meet Jimny: Maruti Suzuki’s Exciting New Off-Roader

Innovators from the automotive world, like Maruti Suzuki, Kia India, and TATA Motors, have gathered at the Auto Expo 2023 to ride on India’s unchartered ‘roads’ of technological mobility. These companies are brimming with innovation and eager to display their latest models at the Auto Expo. While we will be seeing many exciting vehicle launches in the upcoming days, one particular launch has caught our attention. Meet Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny.

A 5-door SUV exclusively designed for off-roading, the Jimny is competing with the likes of the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. Maruti Suzuki’s unveiling of its off-roading vehicle has undoubtedly created a ton of buzz in the Indian automotive industry and is certain to impress India’s passionate adventure-driven community

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny unveiled

At the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki teased adventure junkies with its much anticipated off-roading vehicle, the latest model of the Jimny.

Maruti India is yet to release the pricing of their latest entry. However, according to various reports, the tentative price of the vehicle will be in the range of INR 10 lakh to INR 15 lakh, with the launch date being sometime between April and June 2023. In fact, Jimny’s bookings in India have begun with a token price of INR 11,000. You can either head to NEXA’s website or visit your nearest NEXA showroom to make your bookings.

Maruti Suzuki’s 5-door Jimny: Looking at its cool features

Maruti Suzuki has successfully marketed its latest off-roading entrant in India and received an overwhelming response on the 1st day itself. So let’s find out why everyone has their eyes out for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

The off-roading vehicle has some really cool features:

Maruti Suzuki’s latest SUVs have officially been launched at the Maruti Suzuki Pavilion at #AutoExpo2023. If you want to get a first hand look at the #Jimny & #FRONX, visit us at Hall No.9, India Expo Center. Know more: https://t.co/FY2fUpoo3w#MarutiSuzukiAtAutoExpo #CarLaunch pic.twitter.com/BEvOVYLNrh — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) January 13, 2023

Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny stands out with its powerful 1.5L K15B engine that can rival the Mahindra Thar as well. Apart from off-roading vehicles, Jimny’s price will also be competitive against SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq, MG Hector and Kia Seltos.

The Jimny also features manual and automatic transmission gearboxes, has a unique design and can be driven on all types of terrains. Although it is a powerful car to navigate rough terrains, the SUV does not compromise your comfort, irrespective of where you drive it. The car manufacturers have chosen seven colours, including five single-tones and two dual-tones, for you to choose from. The tones were selected keeping different types of terrains and weather conditions, ones the car will likely experience, in mind. A unique ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) system, a 3-link coil suspension, and a rigid ladder frame come together to make the Jimny “a true off-road machine.”

