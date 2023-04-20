Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance Comes To India, Lewis Hamilton To Handover Keys To Buyers

The AMG lineup features some of the most exciting 4-door sports sedans in the world, and topping them all is the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S. It comes equipped with the mighty 4-litre twin turbo V8 engine which, with its signature AMG growl courtesy of its twin exhausts, offers all the grunt a family hauler could possibly need. However, as this is the age of electric sports cars shattering records on and off the track, Mercedes too has electrified its AMG GT 4-door sedan with the same F1-inspired hybrid tech that powered Lewis Hamilton to six world titles.

Introducing the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance, the most powerful Mercedes sedan ever built.

Alright, alright! We know the AMG GT 63 S E Performance isn’t exactly new, considering Mercedes announced it globally in September 2021. That said, this is the new flagship for the three-pointed star in India and Mercedes is making the deal even sweeter by offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience to prospective buyers in India. 7-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton will hand over the keys to all those taking deliveries of this performance sedan. Great value for F1 fans, ain’t it?

Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance: What will be its price in India?

Mercedes AMG has brought only a single variant of the high-performance hybrid sedan to India. The Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance’s price in India is stated to be INR 3.30 crores (ex-showroom India). This makes it a hardcore rival to the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid, which carries a price tag of INR 2.76 crores (ex-showroom India). If you do the math, that means the offering from Mercedes is a bit more costlier but hey, it’s not every day that Lewis Hamilton gets to hand over your new car’s keys to you.

The AMG GT 63 S but with an electric twist

Despite being a 4-door sedan, the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance can shame most supercars and EVs, whether it’s on the asphalt or under the hood. Powering this big sedan is AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, which belts out 639hp alone. The ‘E Performance’ bit adds a rear axle-mounted electric motor with a rated power output of 204hp.

In its V-max mode, the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance can even churn out 843hp and 1470Nm of torque and can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in a mere 2.9 seconds. Oof!

But that’s not all. That electric motor can also be used in an EV-only mode, letting you drive for 12kms at a top speed of up to 130kph. Additionally, you can choose from seven driving modes and four levels of regenerative braking, depending on how adventurous you want to be.

Mercedes makes mild updates elsewhere

From the outside, the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance looks almost identical to the standard model, save for the redesigned front bumper, new alloy wheel designs, new exhaust tips and a flap on the rear bumper for charging the battery.

It is a similar story on the inside, where Mercedes has only tweaked certain bits, most of which are limited to the MBUX system. Drivers now get to see real-time power consumption data, electric motor power gauge and even an EV-only range. Those seeking a nicer aural experience can toggle between the ‘balanced’ or ‘powerful’ modes.

(Main and feature image credits: Courtesy Mercedes Benz)