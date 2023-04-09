Inside The Mercedes Benz GLC 300 4MATIC, The Newest Luxury SUV In Town

Mercedes Benz also partners with Maybank to release its first-ever credit card in conjunction with the launch of the new GLC 300 4MATIC.

Looking into the GLC 300 4MATIC

Mercedes Benz celebrates the launch of the newest addition to its outstanding SUV collection – the new GLC 300 4MATIC. This luxurious ride is a newly appointed leader of the SUV segment, embodying the sportiness, luxury and modernness that the brand has been beloved for.

This new automobile has upgraded features like dynamic driving enjoyment, off-road cockpit and MBUX Augmented Reality navigation system, making your driving experience safe and secure even on the roughest of roads. Drive in the lap of luxury while you embark on all the exciting and challenging journeys.

On top of that, Mercedes Benz continues to elevate its brand as the purveyor of luxury lifestyle beyond the sphere of automotive. In conjunction with the release of GLC 300 4MATIC, Mercedes Benz Financial has joined hands with Maybank to create a chic new credit card. Branching from being the top automobile to finance, this exclusive collaboration aims to refine the luxurious lifestyle of Mercedes Benz customers. The credit card comes in chic black, with a minimalistic design exuding ”low-key luxury”.

The new GLC300 4MATIC is priced at INR 80,30,505 (approx.)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur