Are We Getting A New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 With Exciting Upgrades? Here’s What We Know

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Royal Enfield makes some of the most desirable roadster and cruiser motorcycles in the world. Motorcycles such as the Classic 350 and the Himalayan have inspired a generation of riders to hit the road and explore the countryside. However, Royal Enfield’s laurels rest on a motorcycle that has kept India on wheels since 1932. Fans and enthusiasts may recognise the Bullet as the original Royal Enfield with its iconic thumping exhaust note. RE has kept the Bullet on sale without changing the basics for all these years but this iconic motorcycle is set to get a major revamp. The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is coming sooner than expected.

After revamping its entire lineup in recent years, Royal Enfield has reportedly turned its attention to the Bullet. The Bullet 350 that’s on sale today is based on the old platform with the dated UCE engine however Royal Enfield is planning on giving this motorcycle a much-needed TLC. Will it still be made like a gun? Will the new motorcycle still be able to make the iconic ‘thumping’ sound?

While we will need to wait for Royal Enfield to reveal more details, here’s a collection of all the rumours and speculations we have heard regarding the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350: What can we expect?

We don’t know whether loyal Bullet riders will consider this to be good or bad news, but the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be an entirely new motorcycle when compared to the outgoing model.

Compared to other motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s lineup though, there will be striking similarities with some of its other 350cc roadsters and cruisers. Several leaks and rumours have hinted that the new Bullet 350 will be largely based on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which is one of the most desirable mass-market products from the brand. Several spy photos of the test mules have also revealed the new Bullet 350’s chassis structure as well as a design borrowed from the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350.

Most importantly, the new Bullet 350 will make use of the modern J-series engine that powers all of Royal Enfield’s entry-level motorcycles.

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 features to look forward to

The leaked images have hinted that the new Bullet 350 will continue to offer a single-piece seat instead of the split seats on the Classic 350. The overall design of the motorcycle will be reminiscent of the vintage Bullet from several decades ago, masking the modern reinforcements to the chassis that could improve the ride and handling.

The chassis is expected to benefit from the newer double downtube frame, a conventional telescopic fork and twin shock suspension setup. Rumours also suggest that the wheels and tyres could be shared with the Classic 350. The engine is expected to be borrowed from the Classic 350, which currently develops a familiar 20.2hp and 27Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The new J-series engine doesn’t support the kickstart mechanism and hence, the Bullet 350 might get only an electric start system as standard. We also expect the new Bullet 350 to be tuned differently and we aren’t ruling out Royal Enfield doing something about the iconic ‘thumping’ exhaust note.

Elsewhere, the new Bullet 350 is expected to get vintage round headlamps with halogen bulbs and the iconic halogen DRL lamps. The front wheel will get a vintage-style wheel cover but Royal Enfield could be giving an optional upgrade to a disc brake setup at the front. The rear taillamp is expected to be reminiscent of the outgoing model. The instrument cluster could remain an all-analogue affair, considering that this could be the cheapest motorcycle from RE for the years to come.

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 expected pricing

Despite all the upgrades, rumours suggest that the new Bullet 350 could continue to be among the most affordable motorcycles from Royal Enfield. The Hunter 350 is currently the entry-level offering from the brand, starting at INR 1.5 lakhs (ex-showroom). Royal Enfield could position the new Bullet 350 as a filler model between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350.

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launch date

Royal Enfield is hosting a launch event between August 30 and September 1, wherein it briefed the media about the launch of an ‘old motorcycle’. This event is expected to give us the new Bullet 350.

{Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Royal Enfield (Representational Image)}