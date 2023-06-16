Is This The New Ola Electric Car? What We Know About Its Design, Features And Release Date

Ola Electric has ambitions as high as Elon Musk’s Tesla. In a short span of a few years, this ride-hailing service firm has managed to design and manufacture its own electric scooter, set up a battery manufacturing plant and even announced its vision for an indigenously developed all-electric car. While the rapid progress of Ola Electric looks great on paper, it’s also true that its journey so far has been riddled with worrisome controversies. And while electric motorcycles are the next thing for the brand, we have some exciting information about the more buzzed-about Ola Electric car.

Based on a media report, a leaked patent document has allegedly leaked the design of the Ola Electric car, which is radical, to say the least. Ola’s first car was always said to be a sedan powered by an electric motor but the teasers revealed little about its design or other features. There were only a few bits on the performance aspects as well as the positioning of the car.

While Ola Electric is yet to reveal anything more officially, we have rounded up everything you need to know about it.

Ola Electric car design inspired by Tesla

The Ola Electric car’s original teasers had given us a glimpse at the Tesla-inspired exteriors and the leaked design confirms the same. The Ola Electric car seems like a baby born out of Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model S.

Wearing a minimalist design, the car has a sleek and aerodynamic front with a splitter under the bumper. The slim headlights are joined by what seems to be an LED lightbar, something similar to the 2023 Hyundai Verna. The side is dominated by strong character lines that seem to be designed keeping in mind the airflow. The allow wheels also look unique. Sadly, there’s no glimpse at the rear of the car.

Our early take on the leaked design of the Ola Electric Car is that it seems like a concept car. The production version is likely to dial down several fancy elements.

What else do we know about it?

In a previous launch event, Ola Electric’s Bhavesh Aggarwal revealed some of the performance figures they are targeting with their first electric car. It was said that the car could feature an 80kWh battery pack that may deliver up to 500km of range. The car could go from 0-100kph in under 4 seconds and Ola is aiming for a drag coefficient of 0.21Cd.

As part of its driving assists, the car is said to feature ADAS features, and keyless entry and will run on MoveOS software platform. The interiors will feature an octagonal two-spoke steering wheel and haptic controls. A large touchscreen display mounted in landscape orientation will take on the duties of the infotainment system.

Ola Electric car release date

Ever since the first announcements were made in 2022, Ola Electric has set a deadline for launching the car in late 2024, if not early 2025. Given Ola Electric’s history of developing and launching an electric scooter in a span of two years, there is a high possibility of the company pulling the same feat once again.

Ola Electric Car: What will it cost?

Ola Electric’s executives have hinted at their first car launching in a price segment of INR 25 lakhs. This could pit it against the likes of the Honda City e:HEV hybrid and higher variants of mid-size sedans like the Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus.

Is there an Ola Electric flying car in the works?

For Ola Electric, everything is possible. The company’s lofty ambitions don’t just limit it to a flying car; they could even announce jumping into the space race.

The Ola Electric flying car, however, was real. Drawn up as an alien spaceship, the flying car had VTOL capabilities, an AI driver, no engine and whatnot. It was even said to be made of aerospace material sourced from defunct Formula 1 cars, US fighter jets as well as soft drink cans from Shivajinagar. The only drawback was that Ola announced it on April 1, 2021, as an April Fool’s joke.

Pity us. We could have been travelling in Ola’s flying cars instead of Ola’s ‘self-disintegrating’ electric scooters.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy YouTube / Ola Electric)