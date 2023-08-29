Rumion Is Toyota’s Newest MPV With…Wait! What’s That Under The Badge?

The Toyota Innova MPV has been hailed as the king of the commercial and passenger vehicle segment and the reason comes down to factors like robust engineering, a frugal diesel engine and a comfortable riding experience. However, the Innova is ageing and in the wake of ever-increasing fuel prices and stringent emission norms, cab operators and average Indians are settling for slightly smaller MPVs like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki XL6. Toyota’s lack of a smaller MPV seems to be hurting its market share but thanks to its new business strategy, the company has launched a new lightweight MPV out of the blue. Meet the Toyota Rumion MPV.

The Toyota Rumion is presented as an all-new MPV in the sub-INR 15 lakhs space, offering a clever combination of modern features and luxuries. However, car enthusiasts won’t take long to decipher that the Rumion is an entirely different car underneath. It is part of Toyota and Suzuki’s newest joint venture, wherein both brands engage in badge engineering to reduce R&D costs. The Rumion was earlier launched in South Africa and has now made its way to India.

So, if you are interested in the Toyota Rumion, here is a quick rundown of everything you need to know about this entry-level people mover.

Toyota Rumion: Is that a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga underneath?

The Toyota Rumion is essentially a rebadged Suzuki Ertiga underneath, similar to how the Toyota Glanza is a redesigned Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a rebadged Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Unlike the other rebadged Suzuki cars, however, the Rumion gets cosmetic changes so minimal that swapping the Toyota badge with a Suzuki badge won’t confuse onlookers. The nose of the car gets a Innova-inspired radiator grille with vertically stacked fog lamps while the rear continues to wear the same design as the Suzuki Ertiga. Toyota’s design team essentially took the Ertiga and did minor badge engineering to present it as a new offering in the Indian MPV space.

Toyota Rumion’s specs and features at a glance

As the Rumion shares its components with the Ertiga, the points of differentiation are almost non-existent. The car gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine developing 103hp and 137Nm of torque. Drivers also get the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Rumion is also available in a CNG trim that makes only 88hp and 121.5Nm of torque.

On the inside, the Rumion’s dashboard is identical to the Ertiga, both in terms of design and seating layout. The top variant offers a dual-tone black and beige dashboard with fake wood inserts. Toyota is also offering a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This makes it easy for drivers to quickly pair their smartphones to the infotainment system for easy access to basic features.

Other comfort features include an automatic AC, connected car technology, four airbags with ESC and rear AC vents. The Rumion also gets projector headlamps, rear parking sensors, LED tail lamps and alloy wheels. Similar to its rivals, the Rumion can seat up to seven people.

Toyota Rumion’s mileage

Toyota claims that the Rumion MPV delivers a mileage of 20.5kpl in its petrol trim. The Rumion CNG variant delivers a mileage of 26.11km/kg.

Toyota Rumion’s price in India

The Toyota Rumion MPV is available in four trim levels, starting at a price of INR 10.29 lakhs for the base variant and going up to INR 11.89 lakhs for the top-spec model.

With these prices, the Rumion MPV sits above the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and competes with the Kia Carens.

