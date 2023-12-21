Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone (2): Is The New Smartphone A Fitting Sidekick?

We have often seen products which are designed on the whims of enthusiasts, not quite fitting the bill for the masses. The Nothing Phone (2) is a great example of this.

Released in mid-2023 as a phone designed primarily basis the feedback Phone (1) received, Nothing has struggled to sell units of Phone (2), often relying on a discounted price tag to make it a lucrative deal. In contrast, the ageing Phone (1), with a more accessible price tag, was sold in greater numbers among buyers until it was discontinued. Hence, it is clear that Nothing needs an affordable model to keep the cash registers flowing, kind of like a sidekick. The rumoured Nothing Phone 2a seems to be purpose-built to address this concern.

While Nothing continues to maintain its silence on any future product announcement, the numerous leaks and rumours all but confirm that a Nothing Phone 2a is in the pipeline, with a possible launch date in February 2024. While it was initially expected to be a rejuvenated Nothing Phone (1) with a newer midrange chipset under the hood, the more recent revelations hint at an all-new model with an entirely revamped design and more mass-market-friendly specifications.

Having a budget-friendly Phone 2a could also help Nothing accelerate its growth in the premium smartphone segment with the Nothing Phone (2) and its successors. But how much of a difference can we expect from a Nothing smartphone that’s designed to cost less? Well, we’ve decided to do a Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone (2) comparison to figure that out.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone (2): Comparing their specifications

Design

Nothing openly admits that it pays as much attention to design as it does to the technological aspects of its devices. Phone (1) made this abundantly clear in 2022 and Phone (2) further built upon it by adding refinement and elegance to a futuristic design. It still looks like an iPhone clone but one that’s built incredibly well.

The concept of uniform display bezels, flat sides and a transparent back panel with gentle curves towards the edges is still alien in the world of affordable midrange smartphones. Nevertheless, there’s an entire community that loves such attention to detail. The Glyph lights not only make the Phone (2) stand out but also enhance its productivity when the phone is kept face down.

With the Nothing Phone 2a, the brand seems to be exploring a different design direction.

Based on the early leaks, it seems like the transparent back panel will flaunt a new pattern altogether. The dual cameras will sit in the center surrounded by a large circular element featuring smaller Glyph light strips. A large wire-like pattern runs along the rest of the phone’s back, hinting at the lack of wireless charging on the Phone 2a. The front of the device is expected to look similar to the Phone (2), borrowing a centrally mounted selfie camera and uniform display bezels.

Unless we see the Phone 2a in the flesh, the Nothing Phone (2) continues to be the better-looking phone out of the two.

Winner: Nothing Phone (2)

Display

The Nothing Phone (2) features a premium 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED LTPO display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz, a peak brightness rating of up to 1,600 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Coming to the Phone 2a, all we know is that there will be a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel serving as the primary display. Given that it will be a budget-centric device, Nothing could ditch the variable refresh rate and higher peak brightness to keep the costs in check.

Winner: Nothing Phone (2)

Performance

To keep the Phone 2a’s price affordable, Nothing is going to rely on a midrange 5G chipset once again. Instead of a Snapdragon 7 series chip like on the Phone (1), Nothing is going to join hands with MediaTek and earmark its midrange Dimensity 7200 chipset for the Phone 2a. The Dimensity 7200 is a 4nm chip and its performance is largely comparable to 2021’s Snapdragon 870 chip.

The phone will come as standard with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and Nothing will ship it with Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14, out of the box.

Nothing Phone 2a PVT Gets:

– 120Hz OLED panel

– Dimensity 7200

– 8/128GB

– 50MP dual camera setup

– Ships with Nothing OS 2.5

– Android 14

– New back design

– Redesigned Glyph

While that seems like a promising setup for a mid-range Android smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2)’s specifications give it an unprecedented advantage in performance. Its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is highly capable of handling graphically intensive games, video editing and multitasking without breaking a sweat. The Nothing OS 2.5 experience is well-optimised to be fast and fluid, thereby diminishing the Phone 2a’s appeal.

Winner: Nothing Phone (2)

Cameras

Similar to the Nothing Phone (2), the Nothing Phone 2a is also rumoured to feature a dual 50-megapixel camera setup, including a wide and ultra-wide lens. However, the Phone (2) benefits from the more advanced ISP of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and that should give it an edge over the Phone 2a’s cameras.

In terms of video recording, both phones should be able to record 4K videos from their main cameras. However, the Dimensity 7200 chipset can only record 4K videos at 30 fps and hence, the Phone 2a is likely to miss out on 60 fps recording, unlike the Phone (2).

Winner: Nothing Phone (2)

Battery

When it comes to battery life, the Nothing Phone (2) usually manages to last an entire day with moderate to heavy usage. That’s decent considering the Phone (2) has a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a humble 4,700mAh battery. To fill it up, you can rely on its 45W wired fast charging solution or 15W wireless charging solution. The wireless charging coil also allows to share some of its power with other compatible accessories and devices.

As for the Nothing Phone 2a, rumours suggest that it could end up with an even bigger 4,900mAh battery. Coupled with a more power-efficient chipset, the Phone 2a could easily stretch its stamina beyond a day and a half, provided Nothing optimises the software well. The lower cost could see Nothing omit wireless charging entirely from the device.

For now, though, the Phone (2) has the edge despite having a slightly smaller battery as it also offers wireless charging.

Winner: Nothing Phone (2)

Price

Currently, you can get the Nothing Phone (2) base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for INR 39,999. That’s a reasonable deal considering the specifications and features on offer.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a is rumoured to have a starting price of USD 400 (approximately INR 33,000). That kind of pricing is going to pit it against the likes of the highly promising Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and the popular Vivo T2 Pro 5G, thereby making its early days in the competitive midrange market quite tough.

Winner: Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone (2): The Verdict

Winner: Nothing Phone (2)

While many of you might have seen this coming, the core reason behind Nothing Phone (2) emerging victorious in our comparison is the unmatched value it offers. At a price of just INR 40,000, you are getting a flagship-grade premium smartphone with build quality that could rival even the iPhone 15, an eye-catching design, top-tier performance, good cameras, all-day battery life and support for wireless charging.

In contrast, it seems like the Nothing Phone 2a’s value for money won’t be as impressive. The rumoured price is only INR 7,000 less but you are losing out on a lot of conveniences. The Dimensity 7200 is a much weaker chipset and its implications will be visible in the camera processing and gaming performance. You also lose wireless charging and a good-quality OLED display. The Phone (1) used to offer some of these luxuries, despite having a similar price tag, in tougher post-COVID market conditions.

Unless Nothing decides to have a launch price of under INR 30,000, the Phone 2a could be struggling right from its early days in a highly competitive segment full of tempting options.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Nothing)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is Nothing Phone 2a expected to launch?

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be announced at MWC Barcelona in February 2024.

– What are the specifications of Nothing Phone 2a?

The Nothing Phone 2a is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, dual 50-megapixel cameras, a 4,900mAh battery and Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14.