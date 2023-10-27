All The New Alexa Features In 2023 You Didn’t Know About

Large Language Models (LLMs) provide a glimpse into a future where the divide between machines and humans is significantly narrowed. Chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google Bard stand as excellent examples, showcasing their capacity to do more than merely respond to basic queries. As these initial iterations of LLM-based chatbots gained popularity, it was only a matter of time before our humble voice assistants, such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, got a booster dose as well. This transformation elevated these services from basic voice-based search systems to ones capable of engaging in conversations much like the ones you would have with your acquaintances.

Google’s Assistant is presently enjoying the advantages brought about by the advancements in LLMs, and Amazon’s Alexa is happily following suit. Despite not garnering the same hype as its contemporaries, Alexa recently got a healthy boost of new, smarter features. These enhancements have the potential to elevate the utility of Amazon Echo speakers beyond their traditional roles of playing music or providing news updates.

With these latest updates, Alexa is now more fluent in human conversations and can handle a wide variety of topics without losing sight of the main question. These updates also enhance smart device controls, accessibility features and more.

So, if you’re curious about all the exciting things you can do with Alexa’s new features in 2023, this guide will prove quite handy for you.

Alexa’s new features to try in 2023

1. Natural conversations

One of the biggest advancements in voice assistants with LLM is the ability to sound increasingly human during conversations. With the latest update, Amazon’s Alexa will now respond with more flair in a bid to make the conversations feel more natural. Additionally, it can now engage in discussions on a wide array of topics. For users who have enabled the Visual ID feature, initiating a conversation is as simple as glancing at the smart display and speaking.

2. Smarter home controls

Alexa has long possessed the ability to manage compatible smart devices, fundamentally changing the way we interact with our home appliances. With the new Alexa LLM, the assistant will now be able to process more complex voice commands that were previously beyond the capacity of conventional computers. For example, if you tell Alexa that your room is too dimly lit, Alexa will simply turn on the smart lights.

Likewise, if you instruct Alexa to simultaneously turn off the lights and fans and shut the window blinds in all rooms except your bedroom, the voice assistant will effortlessly execute the command. Users can also create Alexa Routines directly through voice commands.

3. Translate calls in real-time

If you and your friends own Amazon’s Echo speakers, Alexa can facilitate both audio and video calls for free. With the latest update, Alexa can also translate these calls in real time to languages like English, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese.

Live call translation will be accessible to customers using the Echo Show and the Amazon Alexa mobile app on iOS and Android.

4. Alexa Emergency Assist

Amazon now lets its users contact emergency services through voice commands via Alexa. By simply saying, ‘Alexa, call for help,’ the Alexa Emergency Assist allows all residents in the house to request assistance via supported Echo devices. Users get features like 24/7 Urgent Response, Smart Alerts and Emergency Contacts at a starting price of USD 5.99 per month or USD 59 per year. It’s important to note that this feature is currently only available to customers in the United States.

5. AI-powered search for Fire TV devices

If you own an Amazon Fire TV device, you can now leverage Alexa’s advances in generative AI to enhance your content search experience. Customers can simply ask Alexa natural and open-ended questions about TV shows, movies and web series. Alexa will then try to figure out the most suitable recommendations based on your preferences. As these suggestions will be personalised based on your Fire TV profile, Alexa prioritises your individual preferences while making its recommendations.

6. Alexa can now play characters

And you thought Alexa was boring.

As part of a new Alexa Skill, the voice assistant can now take on the personality of as many as 25 unique characters, each with its own quirks and area of expertise. For instance, users can figure out travel queries in a natural way with the trip planner AI or stay updated with the latest fitness recommendations from the health coach.

For those seeking more fun, Alexa can also imitate famous personalities like Albert Einstein and Socrates to have conversations with on science and philosophy. Hence, your dream of talking to Einstein will now be fulfilled by your humble voice assistant residing in a tiny smart speaker. Not to mention, as you keep talking, these AI characters will keep evolving to make the conversations more personal in nature.

7. Compose new music with a ‘Splash!’

Alexa now lets you create new music by using the Splash AI service.

Introduced as a new Alexa Skill, Splash lets you create new music with voice commands. Users can simply describe the kind of music they want to create to Alexa and even make suggestions for lyrics and genres.

8. A map of your home’s smart devices

This is one of those features where Alexa makes it easy to gain control over your smart home devices. You can use your smartphone to scan your home’s floor plan and create a digital map, assigning your smart devices to certain areas. Once the map is created, you get a nicely designed interface to control all of your Alexa-compatible smart home appliances and accessories. Existing Alexa users will surely appreciate it more as previously, they had to deal with a rather confusing list of all the connected devices.

The map view will be available to users of the Amazon Echo Hub. It will also be available on the Alexa app on the iPhone 12 series and newer devices.

9. Letting Alexa take care of your schedule via Email

Although this is something the Google Assistant can do automatically by reading emails directly from your inbox, Amazon’s lack of a mail service makes it tackle this issue a bit differently. Alexa loyalists will now be able to send emails containing invites and media directly to the voice assistant. Alexa will simply extract all the information and add it to the user’s calendar.

Although this is a lengthy alternative to what Google is offering, the feature could make your ageing Amazon Echo speaker a lot more useful.

10. Top connections

This is yet another simple feature that could make lives easier for countless Amazon Echo Show users. Similar to your smartphone, Alexa will now make it easier to pin your favourite contacts for quick access. You will be able to make a call, initiate a drop-in and check on birthday reminders for these contacts a lot quicker.

