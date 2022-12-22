Amazon Brings Prime Gaming To India: Check Out All The Details

Riding the high wave of the Indian gaming sector, Amazon has entered the booming market with the launch of Amazon Prime Gaming for prime members in the country. This means, prime membership holders get free access to a plethora of the newest video games and download them on their Windows PC from the official website. These can also be accessed via desktops, mobile browsers and the Android app.

This gaming zone comes as the third service in India, after Amazon Prime Video and Prime Music.

Everything we know about the launch of Amazon Prime Gaming

Free titles and available games

At the time of launch, eight full games are available for free download — Quake, Spinach, Desert Child, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Banners of Ruin, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus and Doors: Paradox.

These games are available for free for 14 days; so grab them before 3 January 2023. However, there’s nothing to worry about as Amazon will add new titles to Prime Gaming every month.

While Android users can access these exciting games right away, iOS users will have to wait till January 2023. Though the platform uses English as the default language, certain India-specific languages are expected to roll out in 2023.

In-game and other downloadable content

Amazon Prime Gaming users also get exclusive access to in-game trivia and other downloadable content for premium AAA games such as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, Destiny 2, FIFA 2023, Black Desert, League of Legends, New World, Apex Legends, Quake, Brothers and Rogue Company.

While all the games purchased on Prime Gaming are lifelong, users may also have to log into third-party sites such as Epic Games Store, Bungie, Activision and Rockstar Games to claim certain bonuses and extra content.

Amazon Prime subscription plans and how to use your account

Currently, there are three Amazon Prime subscription plans, and users can choose whichever option suits them — monthly, quarterly and yearly, priced at Rs 179, Rs 459 and Rs 1499, respectively. Not just gaming, prime members get unlimited free delivery services on a wide range of select items on Amazon, as well as access to Prime Video and Prime Music.

And once you get your account activated, it is extremely simple to access the games. Log in to your account, search for the video game and the content you wish to redeem, and then claim the in-game content. You can either claim it by linking your gaming account with the game app or use a promo code on the game app manually.

(Main image credit: Amazon Prime Gaming; Feature image credit: Glenn Carstens-Peters/ @glenncarstenspeters/ Unsplash)