Apple Products In 2023: What New Gadgets Can We Expect To See From The Tech Giant?

Every year, Apple releases a slew of new devices that send the tech world bustling. Some of them happen like clockwork like a new iPhone or a new Watch, but there are times the company pulls a fast one and unveils something like the AirPods Max out of the blue. Here are the products we think Apple will announce in 2023 that should be on your radar.

Apple is the world’s largest company by market capital, with over USD 2 trillion. It is also, by various estimates, the world’s most valuable brand. The company has built this size on the back of decades of innovation in the world of technology, producing iconic products such as the Mac and iPhone.

Any Apple products list is a forever-growing one. The company introduces a series of new gadgets and software every year, each of which is universally hailed as the most coveted of its type — be it the iPhone or the Apple Watch.

In 2022, Apple released various products, including the iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8. The company also released iOS16, calling it the “biggest update ever to the Lock Screen.”

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming Apple products for 2023. Though nothing is certain, speculations are particularly strong around the iPhone 15 and Apple VR/AR mixed reality headset. The latter of the two is surely something everyone wants to see.

Exciting Apple products possibly releasing in 2023

iPhone 15

It is highly likely that topping the Apple products list for 2023 will be the iPhone 15. The current model, iPhone 14, was launched at the Apple Event 2022 on 7 September at the Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California, US.

It is expected that the Apple iPhone 15 will be launched at the Apple Event 2023, which may be held in September.

Among the many rumours regarding the iPhone 15 that are doing the rounds, one is the possibility of the device having a USB-C port instead of the Lightning port. The Dynamic Island — a unique design feature that was launched with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022 — may be available in all models of the iPhone 15 family.

Reports citing several leakers suggest that Apple might replace its ‘Pro Max’ model with the iPhone 15 Ultra.

According to Forbes, industry insider LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro on Twitter) revealed that the iPhone 15 Ultra will be a 256GB model at its base, have exclusive dual front-facing cameras, a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbps), and be made of titanium.

The price? Very high. According to LeaksApplePro, the iPhone 15 Ultra will start at USD 1299. The current highest-priced mass-market Apple phone is the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at USD 999.

Apple Watch Series 9

While the iPhone surely takes the top spot, one of the most eagerly awaited Apple products of 2022 was the next version of the Apple Watch models. And the company didn’t disappoint, introducing three unique watches — Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra.

Everyone is now excited about Apple Watch Series 9, given that both Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra have become major hits.

Unlike leaks around iPhone 15, there are no speculations about the next-gen Apple Watch. However, fans of the product can hope to see better connectivity — 5G, preferably — in the watch. The Series 8 does have LTE but comes without 5G. A new chipset and the possibility of a Mini LED display in Apple Watch Series 9 are among those that some are hoping to see.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra were introduced at Apple Event 2022. It is, therefore, expected that a new watch could drop in September 2023 as well.

Apple AR/VR headset

While Microsoft and Google are already ahead in the augmented reality (AR) game, Apple is still playing catch-up. So, one of its most-awaited products is an AR headwear for an enhanced experience of the metaverse.

Apple says that it “has the world’s largest AR platform, with hundreds of millions of AR-enabled devices, as well as thousands of AR apps on the App Store.” However, it still doesn’t have a wearable device like the Oculus or Microsoft HoloLens 2.

This might change with the introduction of what is known as the Apple VR/AR headset, or mixed-reality headset, in 2023, in time to compete with the likes of Meta Quest 2.

In August 2022, Bloomberg reported that Apple filed trademarks under the names ‘Reality One,’ ‘Reality Pro’ and ‘Reality Processor.’ The trademarks are believed to be for its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset.

According to the influential tech site Tom’s Guide, a report by The Information says that the device might have iris scanning biometric security. Reports indicate that Apple would attempt to launch a prototype version in 2023.

The VR headset would be followed up later by Apple Glasses — futuristic wearable spectacles whose glasses would act like screens, bringing all the information right before the eyes. Though the product may be some years away, the strong buzz around Apple Glasses has already made it among the most anticipated products from any Big Tech company.

iOS 17

Apple announced the iOS 16 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 held in June. As mentioned earlier, Apple calls it the “biggest update ever to the Lock Screen,” underlining its significance as one of the most-anticipated product upgrades from the company.

Indeed, the Lock Screen got an almost complete makeover. New and improved features were more personalised, customisable and inclusive. New features were introduced in Messages and Mail, and an entirely new Magnifier mode was introduced.

The iOS 16 went live on 12 September 2022, but there were multiple issues with the system in the initial days.

Users faced problems with FaceTime and iMessage activation, freezing of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models during data transfer, and the advanced camera physically shaking when used with some third-party apps. Apple later fixed the issues.

Now, Apple watchers expect the company to announce iOS 17 at the WWDC 2023. However, there is no clarity on whether Apple will also announce macOS 14, watchOS 10 and iPadOS 17.

Obviously, there will be improvements to iOS 17 if it is announced. Apple would take into account the problems faced with iOS 16 and try to ensure that there are no such issues with iOS 17.

15-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor

The 15-inch MacBook Air is one of the most-anticipated products from the world of Apple, ever since Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported about it in June 2022.

Speculations suggest that the laptop could either be specifically a 15.2-inch model or a 15.5-inch model. In any case, the new laptop will be the largest in the Apple MacBook Air family.

The large laptop would be one of the most likely products to appear in 2023. This is because not only Gurman but Apple experts, such as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and display analyst Ross Young have also hinted that the 15-inch laptop could be part of the drop.

Technical details about the laptop remain unclear. Most speculators suggest that it could come with an M2 processor instead of an M3 processor. It might also have an M2 Pro processor. The design may not be too different from the current ‌‌MacBook Air‌‌ 13.6-inch laptop, which is currently the largest in the series.

When is the new Apple 15-inch or larger model likely to be released? Rumours suggest that it may be Spring 2023.

16-inch iPad Pro

Among the most-anticipated Apple products is a new 16-inch iPad Pro model. Speculations suggest that the new iPad might be released in the fourth quarter of 2023.

If launched, the new iPad Pro would be the largest in its class. The biggest iPad that is currently available is the 12.9-inch version.

The 16-inch iPad Pro is believed to be aimed at graphic artists, designers and other creative professionals who usually need larger displays due to the nature of their work. The dimension will make the new iPad equivalent in size to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Mac with M2

There could possibly be numerous developments around the Apple Mac family of products.

Additionally, the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro and its 16-inch models, as well as the Mac mini could get their much-awaited upgrade to M2 processors.

It is believed that the MacBook Pro could get M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. There may be two variants of the new Mac Mini – M2 and M2 Pro.

Apple might also launch its Silicon-powered high-end iMac Pro in 2023. As per Gurman, Apple is working on monitors similar to Studio Display, which is a companion to the Mac Studio and was launched earlier in 2022. It will reportedly have an Apple silicon processor.

