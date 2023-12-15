Best Apple Products We Saw In 2023: iPhone 15, AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, MacBook Pro M3 And More

It has been a busy year for Apple with a populated release timeline of multiple products across various categories. And, Tim Cook and Co. did not disappoint. The highlight of 2023 was the iPhone 15 series and unlike the past few generations, Apple hit it out of the park with a vast array of features and upgrades besides the USB-C charging connector. Beyond the iPhone, Apple focused on refining its other top-selling products and even brought back an icon from the dead. Hence, it only makes sense for us to rank the best Apple products that were released in 2023.
Ranking all the Apple products released this year isn’t an easy task, given we were only able to experience a handful of them. However, we can always look at the specifications and features of the products and analyse them based on how much value they offer, considering all aspects.
Hence, our list starts with the highest-ranked Apple product, which is none other than the iPhone 15. We gradually look at all the other lower-ranked products and state our reasons as to why they lost out to the 2023 iPhones.
Excited? Let’s dive right in and discover which are the best Apple products of 2023.
The Best Apple products of 2023 ranked
Rating: 9/10
The iPhone 15 may not be Apple’s best smartphone, but remains unbeatable in terms of value. The controversial 60Hz OLED display and slow 20W charging might deter those transitioning to the Apple ecosystem but the rest of the package offers unmatched value.
For starters, there’s the USB-C charging port that opens up the iPhone to a vast number of universally available chargers. Then there’s the refined design with its slightly blunt edges that maximises the in-hand comfort. The new 48-megapixel main rear camera not only improves the photo quality drastically with enhanced sharpness and better exposure management, but those extra pixels also allow for a lossless 2x digital zoom. The A16 Bionic chip is pretty fast and efficient in handling almost anything a casual iPhone user may throw at it. The matte-colour finishes also make the vanilla iPhone a tad more pleasing to the touch.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
Rating: 9/10
The 13.3-inch MacBook Air M2 was already the best Mac for most people and Apple adding a larger 15-inch variant makes it even better value. With a larger 15.3-inch LED-backlit LCD, the 15-inch MacBook Air offers an immersive viewing experience and enough space for exploring creative, productive or casual usage. The increase in dimensions also results in a better six-speaker audio system with force-cancelling woofers.
The battery capacity also increases to 66.5Wh but you get the same 18-hour video playback as the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. The rest of the package, including the nicely laid keyboard, a highly responsive trackpad, a decent array of I/O ports and a solid build quality, make it a great all-rounder laptop.
That said, Apple could have given it an even better battery life and a nicer OLED display to make it even with its Windows-based rivals.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
Rating: 8.5/10
The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max mark a major evolution for the iPhone and that’s largely down to its 3nm A17 Pro chipset, which is powerful enough to directly run console video games like Resident Evil 4. The new Titanium build makes it not only stronger but a whole lot lighter when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. The Action Button is another welcome feature for making life on the move a tad easier. The cameras see a slight performance improvement, and the 5x telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max makes it more versatile for photographers. Videographers now also can record footage in Log format. The 6.7-inch OLED display goes quite bright with a peak brightness rating of 2,000 nits and its trimmed bezels make it pleasant to the eyes.
However, the only reason it ranks below the standard iPhone 15 in our list is down to its exorbitant pricing, especially when you consider the overall value it offers. For similar prices, you can own a foldable Android flagship smartphone with top-notch performance and a lot more versatility.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
Rating: 8/10
The iMac got a fresh lease of life in 2023 with Apple’s blazing-fast 3nm M3 chip. Apple promises an increase of 2x in overall performance over the M1 iMac, which is great if you work with multimedia a lot. The rest of the package remains unchanged from the outgoing model.
Despite a minor upgrade, the iMac continues to be one of the best All-In-One PCs in the market that doesn’t compromise on performance. Its boxier aesthetics coupled with modern design trends and beautiful colours make it quite desirable. You also get a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with narrow bezels, a 1080p webcam, studio quality mics, a multi-speaker system, a Magic Keyboard and the Apple Wireless Mouse.
That said, the iMac could have got a nicer display considering the price hike.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
Rating: 7.5/10
The Mac mini, with its latest processor upgrade, is one of the most affordable Apple computers you can buy today. The 2023 update gave it the slightly more powerful M2 chip and a much faster M2 Pro chip, thereby making it a great deal for those seeking top-notch desktop performance at a reasonable price. You even get a variety of I/O ports like USB-A, Thunderbolt (USB-C), Ethernet, HDMI and a 3.5mm headphone connector.
That said, the Mac mini is just a metal box and to harness its true potential, you need a working set of keyboard, mouse, a display and some speakers.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
Rating: 7/10
The AirPods Pro 2nd Gen was already a great option for someone seeking the ultimate audio experience from a pair of TWS earbuds. With the USB-C update, it has now become more practical to live with.
The AirPods Pro 2nd Gen offers features like Spatial Audio for a surround effect, Adaptive Audio and a 2x stronger Active Noise Cancellation system that allows for a natural-sounding transparency mode. The earbuds support touch inputs for playback and volume controls. The charging case features a USB-C port for a quick refill, but you can also use Apple’s MagSafe wireless charger and the Apple Watch charger to fill up the battery. There’s also a small speaker on the case to play an audio tone while trying to locate it using Apple’s Find My service.
The only downsides with the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen continue to be the exorbitant price tag and a plastic body that picks up scratches easily.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
Rating: 6.5/10
The MacBook Pro lineup was due for a performance update in 2023 and Apple gave it the faster 3nm M3 series chips. The M3 Pro and M3 Max were assigned to the higher-end variants of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. These new chips introduced a multifold increase in overall performance while keeping intact all the other aspects that made these premium laptops practical and highly capable.
However, it was the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip that replaced the ageing 13-inch MacBook Pro M2. Offering only 8GB of unified memory in the base model and the standard M3 chip, Apple was able to keep the price accessible without touching the rest of the specifications and features. Despite that, the entry-level MacBook Pro got pricier and even today, it pushes consumers to consider the more affordable 15-inch MacBook Air.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
Rating: 6/10
The Apple Watch Series 9 changed little on the outside in terms of design and the same could be said for its health and wellness tracking features. Apple’s bigger focus with the Series 9 was to make it carbon neutral but most Apple fans may consider buying it for the faster S9 chip and superior U2 ultrawideband chip. The Series 9 also features a brighter display capable of bumping the brightness up to 2,000 nits. The newer sensors also allow for the Double Tap gesture of single-handed control over the device. WatchOS 10 adds a fresh coat of paint with a refined user interface and better tuning.
However, the Series 9 isn’t all that different from the Series 8, which continues to sell at lower prices. Apple also failed to do something about the battery charging speeds and appalling overall stamina.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
Rating: 5/10
The Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen also got the same S9 chip as the Series 9, thereby giving it a performance boost over the first-generation model. Along with watchOS 10, the Watch Ultra 2 also has the Double Tap gesture for touchless control and a couple of carbon-neutral straps as well as accessories. Apple also upgraded the display that now offers peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits and the lowest brightness of up to 1 nit. The rest of the health and fitness tracking functions remain unchanged from the previous model, along with the exorbitant price and the loud design.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
Rating: 5/10
The HomePod returned from the dead in 2023 with a couple of crucial upgrades under the hood. Featuring a revamped speaker system along with a faster S7 Apple Silicon chip, a temperature and humidity sensor, advanced beamforming tweeters and a faster-performing Siri, the HomePod 2nd Gen is certainly the best speaker that Apple fans can buy.
However, Apple has hiked the price by a considerable margin, thereby making it one of the most expensive smart speakers in the market. Moreover, the HomePod’s reliance on Siri limits its smart capabilities and unless you are comfortable using Apple Music as your default music streaming service, it isn’t a practical smart speaker to live with.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Apple)
(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Dennis Brendel via Unsplash)
