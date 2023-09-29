Top Earbuds Under INR 5,000 For The Audiophile In You

Launched in 2016, earbuds have enabled users to go truly wire-free. This tech accessory, which pairs with devices like phones, tablets, laptops and even smartwatches, works with Bluetooth to form a wireless connection. While some prominent earbuds can burn a hole in your pocket, you can find the best earbuds under INR 5000 that allow maximum freedom of movement and avoid the tangles prevalent with wired headphones as well.
Here are the best true wireless earbuds under INR 5000 that can promise the audiophile in you an immersive audio experience like never before.
Things to keep in mind before buying earbuds
The most ignored yet most important factor to consider while buying earbuds is their design. As they sit in your ear for long periods, do not compromise on comfort. Select models that are ergonomically designed and offer a snug fit inside your ears.
Active noise cancellation (ANC) is another crucial aspect to consider. You don’t want background noise interfering with your audio experience.
Pick models with designated one-touch features to switch between modes, and those that can connect to multiple devices.
Finally, durability must be taken into account. Choose models with a high IP rating, which indicates how resistant they are to dust and water.
Check out the best earbuds under INR 5,000
Featuring 12.4mm titanium-coated diaphragm drivers, this product from Oppo offers you impressive sound quality. These true wireless earbuds perform with power and can capture high-level music details. The custom bass technology of the Enco Air2 renders a deep sound experience and offers an incredible 28 hours of playback time. It is also dust- and water-resistant, with an IP rating of 54.
Other features include a binaural low latency with Bluetooth 5.2 transmission for a lag-free gaming and video experience. The ANC feature lets you easily cut external noise, and a simple touch function enables you to switch between ANC mode and transparency mode that lets you talk with others.
The OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro is available at a price of INR 3,499.
Offering an impressive 40 hours of playback, 50dB active noise cancellation and 4000Hz ultra-wideband noise cancellation, these earbuds from realme are a performer in the true sense. It also boasts a 360-degree spatial audio effect and dynamic bass boost. The innovative coaxial dual driver acoustic architecture has an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter that lets you cover an ultra-wide frequency range of 20-40KHz.
This technology also lets the user enjoy studio-quality acoustic listening at both high and low frequencies. It features an IPX5 water resistance, making it ideal for use during workouts or on rainy days. The product features a dual-device connection that lets you easily connect and switch between devices.
Get this dual-device connection earbud at INR 4,999.
Four mics, ambient noise cancellation technology and pure bass sound experience are the prime reasons you should pick up the JBL Tune 233NC TWS. It offers 40 hours of battery life and is packed with a speed charge facility that lets you use it for two hours in a charge time of 10 minutes. These earbuds are also powered with IPX4 water and sweat resistance. It also sports a light stick-closed design that ensures all-day comfort.
The JBL headphone app is another feature that lets you personalise your listening experience. It allows you to customise your noise cancellation settings, set up gesture controls/bass from equaliser settings, figure out the best fit, find the earbuds and configure the voice assistant.
You can get these amazing earbuds at INR 4,999.
Equipped with 8mm drivers, these wireless earbuds from boAt offer you crystal-clear audio quality and a powerful bass. The buds feature an ENX™ technology that facilitates seamless calling along with an ASAP™ charge technology that allows for 75 minutes of playback with just five minutes of charging. Quick response touch controls let you attend calls and switch music easily. The strong battery offers 42 hours of total playback. It also has a Wake ‘N’ Pair technology that lets you connect your device to the earbuds in a jiffy. A one-touch voice assistant is another striking feature.
These true wireless earbuds from boAt with crystal-clear audio are available at INR 999.
These earbuds from Samsung feature 12mm speakers and sound tuned by AKG that offer you a crystal-clear experience. It is equipped with three built-in mics and a voice pickup unit that senses your jaw movements and converts them into voice signals to deliver enhanced quality. The ergonomic design allows a snug yet non-intrusive fit inside your ear and ensures all-day comfort.
ANC cancels out ambient noise and the Bixby voice wake-up smart assistant lets you control your device with ease.
These high-performance earbuds are available at INR 4,790.
The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in-ear earbuds boast an iconic BassWaveTM algorithm that dynamically enhances sound and renders a balanced listening experience with deeper bass and clear vocals. It features 12.4mm drivers with a large diaphragm with a titanium coating, which enhances the bass experience. In addition, it has a dual-mic design.
You can turn on the transparency mode to focus your attention on the surrounding noise. For an immersive experience, pair your Nord Buds 2 with your OnePlus device, and the Dolby Atmos3 sound and the built-in Dirac Audio Tuner will deliver a never-before audio experience. It also offers up to 38 hours of total playback on a single charge and has an IP rating of 55.
The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r earbuds are available for INR 2,199.
A truly immersive audio experience with active noise cancellation with a single touch and 35 hours of playtime is what the Noise Buds X Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds offer you. A quad mic that is enabled with environmental noise cancellation up to 25dB lets you listen to your favourite tracks without any distractions, along with the transparency mode. While the 12mm speaker driver allows you to capture minute audio details, the Bluetooth v5.3 lets you connect the buds to your device instantly.
You can get these amazing earbuds for INR 2,499.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which earbuds should I buy online?
While buying earbuds online, make sure to choose from reputed brands. Features like ear tips, battery life, active noise cancellation, easy connectivity with devices and smart controls should be kept in mind.
– Which are the best earbuds under INR 2,000?
Brands like boAt, Oppo and Boult have good-quality earbuds under INR 2,000.
– What is noise cancellation?
Noise cancellation is a technique used in earbuds that reduces background noise, providing a focused listening experience.
– What is the battery life of earbuds?
The battery life of your earbuds depends on the model you choose. Generally, branded earbuds can last for up to a day. Most earbuds also feature quick charging.