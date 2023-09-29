Top Earbuds Under INR 5,000 For The Audiophile In You

Launched in 2016, earbuds have enabled users to go truly wire-free. This tech accessory, which pairs with devices like phones, tablets, laptops and even smartwatches, works with Bluetooth to form a wireless connection. While some prominent earbuds can burn a hole in your pocket, you can find the best earbuds under INR 5000 that allow maximum freedom of movement and avoid the tangles prevalent with wired headphones as well.

Here are the best true wireless earbuds under INR 5000 that can promise the audiophile in you an immersive audio experience like never before.

Things to keep in mind before buying earbuds

The most ignored yet most important factor to consider while buying earbuds is their design. As they sit in your ear for long periods, do not compromise on comfort. Select models that are ergonomically designed and offer a snug fit inside your ears.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) is another crucial aspect to consider. You don’t want background noise interfering with your audio experience.

Pick models with designated one-touch features to switch between modes, and those that can connect to multiple devices.

Finally, durability must be taken into account. Choose models with a high IP rating, which indicates how resistant they are to dust and water.

Check out the best earbuds under INR 5,000