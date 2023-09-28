Music On The Go: Here Are The Best Earphones With Neckband

Wireless earphones occupy a sweet spot when it comes to listening to music or taking calls on the go. While some come in the form of pods that can be stuck in the ears, others are attached to neckbands. This keeps the user from losing the earphones, unlike in the case of wireless earbuds. Neckbands have no additional wires, making them a convenient choice for office- and gym-goers, trekkers and cyclists, among others. In addition to the convenience of using them, they offer good audio quality along with other features, similar to any other earphones.
However, you must keep some things in mind before choosing a neckband with Bluetooth. Here are some factors to consider and the best neckbands available in India, selected on the basis of features such as sound quality, bass, battery capacity and noise cancellation.
Neckbands vs. wireless headphones
Connected via Bluetooth, wireless headphones have two cushioned ear cups connected to a headband. Their in-built amplifiers make them perfect for playing games, watching films or videos or listening to streaming music or podcasts. However, this makes them slightly heavy.
Comparatively, neckbands have magnetic earbuds that are connected with a flexible band. They also come with attached voice controls. This makes neckband earphones a more convenient and lighter choice. They’re also less likely to fall off while the user engages in any rigorous activity.
How to choose the best neckband
Here are the best features to look for while investing in a pair of earphones with a neckband:
Usage: If you’re planning to use your earphones while exercising, streaming movies, jogging or running, then neckbands are the best choice.
Connectivity: Ensure your neckband is compatible with your cell phone and can establish a sound Bluetooth connection.
Sound quality: Make sure you can clearly hear through the earphones. Additionally, the sound quality should be deep. Avoid earphones that make a static or crackling sound. Although they do not provide the best surround sound, you can check for bass or support for Dolby Atmos sound.
Durability: Go for water-resistant models to ensure longevity. You can also look for features like dirt, pollution and sweat resistance.
Comfort: Make sure the earbuds of the neckbands fit properly and do not hurt your ears. You can also consider the weight so that they don’t feel uncomfortable when being used for a long time.
Here are seven of the best neckband earphones to buy in India
Jump To / Table of Contents
- BoAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth In-ear Earphones
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth In-ear Earphones
- Samsung AKG Y100 Wireless Bluetooth In-ear Earbuds
- Philips Wireless Bluetooth In-ear Neckband Earphone
- realme Buds Wireless 2S In-ear Earphones
- Noise Tune Active Pro Wireless In-ear Neckband
- Apple Beats Flex Wireless Earphones
If a stylish design is one of your prerequisites, the BoAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ is your best contemporary choice. Powered by ASAP Charge, these earphones have magnet earbuds and offer 10 hours of audio on a 10-minute charge. Their amazing battery life of 60 hours lets you use them for a longer duration. While an IPX7 rating makes them suitable for outdoor use, the 10-mm-high-quality audio drivers create an immersive experience. Advanced BT 5.0 technology allows seamless pairing as well.
The dual pairing support feature of the BoAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ lets you connect them to two devices simultaneously. They are also designed with stop, play and volume buttons. The voice assistant support feature enables you to give commands to Google and Siri.
The boAt earphones are available for INR 1,099, making them one of the best neckbands under INR 1,500 in India.
Image credit: boAt/Amazon
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is one of the most popular earphones with a neckband. Their 45dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) feature lets you have clear sound at all times. This neckband also gives you deep bass through its 12.4 mm dynamic drivers. A titanium-coated dome provides rich audio details at each frequency so that you can feel every beat.
The OnePlus Z2 neckband has a 3-mic system that filters noise in different environments, so you can use it for work and workouts. They have a battery life of up to 28 hours, and a 10-minute charge will give you 20 hours of playback time. Their IP55 rating makes them perfect to carry around in any weather conditions. The Z2 neckband supports Bluetooth 5.2 and works with the 94ms low-latency dual transmission technology. These earphones have a quick switch feature that helps you easily switch connections between two paired devices.
Available at a price of INR 2,299, the OnePlus neckbands are a must-have.
Image credit: OnePlus/Amazon
At just 15.6g, you can take the Samsung AKG Y100 anywhere without thinking twice. Powered by the Akustische und Kino-Geräte (AKG) sound, they will give you a rich audio experience. The Ambient Aware technology also makes it possible for you to block out surrounding noise with just a tap of a button.
This Samsung neckband is designed with a universal remote and mic button and flexible materials for ultimate ease. It can be connected to two devices simultaneously and swiftly switched between them. Bluetooth with AAC codec support lets you have a high-quality audio experience on any compatible device. On a single charge, the Samsung AKG Y100 lasts for up to eight hours.
The high-quality Samsung neckband is available at a price of INR 13,868.
Image credit: Samsung/Amazon
Designed with a sturdy neckband and attached earbuds, these Philips Bluetooth earphones have a strong build. The IPX5 rating makes them water-resistant and withstand sweating. You can experience enhanced sound thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. This feature also lets you connect the neckband to any of your compatible devices.
What makes the Philips wireless in-ear neckband stand out is the call vibration feature. The neckband vibrates when you receive a call, and the added acoustic echo cancellation makes it possible for you to have an undisturbed conversation. Powered by tuned neodymium acoustic drivers, this model lets you enjoy music with deep bass and clear midrange frequencies. Additionally, in just five minutes of charging, you can get up to two hours of play.
You can buy the Philips earphones at a price of INR 10,436.
Image credit: Philips/Amazon
Designed with AI-backed noise cancellation, the realme neckband is your best bet to have a seamless conversation anywhere. The 11.2 dynamic bass driver lets you enjoy music to its fullest. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3, the realme wireless buds 2S connect to devices seamlessly. Its dual-device feature also allows you to swiftly switch between listening to music on the phone and taking calls on the laptop.
The 24-hour battery life is perfect for people who are always on the go. It also supports quick charging; after 20 minutes it gives you seven hours of playback.
The realme neckband is available at a price of INR 1,499, making it one of the best neckbands under INR 2,000.
Image credit: realme/Amazon
The Noise Tune Active Pro wireless neckband is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 that gives you seamless connectivity to compatible devices. Environmental sound reduction (ESR) blurs all background sounds for a crystal-clear voice experience. These earphones support supercharging; in just 10 minutes of charging, they give you 10 hours of playback. The Noise neckband, at full charge, allows for 60 hours of audio time.
Their low latency mode gives you a lag-free gaming experience. The quick switch feature makes sure you can connect to two devices simultaneously and switch between them easily. This Noise pair is also safe to carry along in all weather conditions, as it features IPX5 resistance.
Available at a price of INR 1,279, the Noise neckband earphones are an amazing choice.
Image credit: Noise/Amazon
Equipped with Apple’s W1 Bluetooth chip, these Beats wireless earphones will give you immersive sound via their sophisticated syncing. The chip also ensures long battery life for your earphones. On a single charge, these provide up to 12 hours of listening time.
Compatible with Apple and Android devices, the audio-sharing feature lets you wirelessly share audio with another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods. The earbuds with play and pause buttons, flex-form cable and built-in microphone with wind reduction for elevated voice clarity make them one of the best audio products available. Their on-device controls for music, calls and voice assistant and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts further add to their value.
You can get the Beats neckband earphones at a price of INR 6,900.
Image credit: Beats/Amazon
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero & Featured Image credit: Noise/Amazon)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What are the advantages of neckband-style headphones?
Earphones with a neckband are convenient and portable. They have an ergonomic design that makes it easy to use and access the controls. As compared to wired earphones or headphones, these are tangle-free. Neckbands also feature noise cancellation and are also less likely to get lost as compared to wireless earbuds.
– What features should I consider when looking for the best neckband headphones?
Determine your usage and then check for the best connectivity, sound quality, durability and comfort when selecting neckband earphones.
– Are there neckbands specifically designed for sports and workouts?
Lightweight, flexible bands, easy controls, water resistance and noise cancellation are some of the features you must look out for when picking neckband earphones for sports and workouts.
– Which brands are known for producing the best neckband headphones?
Sony, Noise, boAt, Beats, Philips, Samsung, OnePlus and realme are some of the most popular brands to shop for when it comes to neckband earphones.
– Are there neckband headphones with noise-cancelling technology?
Yes, earphones with a neckband are available with the noise cancellation feature. You can opt for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Bluetooth in-ear earphones, realme Buds Wireless 2S in-ear earphones and Apple Beats Flex wireless earphones.
– Can I use neckband headphones for making calls?
Yes, neckband earphones are connected to devices with Bluetooth for hands-free calling.
– What is the typical battery life for neckband headphones?
The battery life of neckband earphones typically ranges from eight to up to 60 hours of playback time.
– Are neckband headphones compatible with all devices?
Depending on the Bluetooth version available, they are generally compatible with devices like mobile phones, laptops and tablets that support that version.
– How do I maintain and clean my neckband headphones?
Clean the rubber grips by removing and washing them. Use a mild rubbing alcohol solution to clean the neckband; however, do not let the control buttons or earbuds soak in any of them. For everyday cleaning, use a clean cloth to wipe away dust, sweat or moisture.
– Can I use neckband headphones for watching movies or gaming?
Yes, earphones with a neckband come with amazing sound and noise cancellation features, which make them the perfect accessory for watching films and playing games.
– What is the price range for high-quality neckband headphones?
High-quality neckband earphones that are lightweight, have superior audio drivers, the best Bluetooth versions and built-in noise cancellation are typically available from INR 6,999 upwards.
– Are there any safety precautions I should take when using neckband headphones?
It’s best to avoid using wireless earphones for extended hours and take breaks to avoid pain in the ears.