Music On The Go: Here Are The Best Earphones With Neckband

Wireless earphones occupy a sweet spot when it comes to listening to music or taking calls on the go. While some come in the form of pods that can be stuck in the ears, others are attached to neckbands. This keeps the user from losing the earphones, unlike in the case of wireless earbuds. Neckbands have no additional wires, making them a convenient choice for office- and gym-goers, trekkers and cyclists, among others. In addition to the convenience of using them, they offer good audio quality along with other features, similar to any other earphones.

However, you must keep some things in mind before choosing a neckband with Bluetooth. Here are some factors to consider and the best neckbands available in India, selected on the basis of features such as sound quality, bass, battery capacity and noise cancellation.

Neckbands vs. wireless headphones

Connected via Bluetooth, wireless headphones have two cushioned ear cups connected to a headband. Their in-built amplifiers make them perfect for playing games, watching films or videos or listening to streaming music or podcasts. However, this makes them slightly heavy.

Comparatively, neckbands have magnetic earbuds that are connected with a flexible band. They also come with attached voice controls. This makes neckband earphones a more convenient and lighter choice. They’re also less likely to fall off while the user engages in any rigorous activity.

How to choose the best neckband

Here are the best features to look for while investing in a pair of earphones with a neckband:

Usage: If you’re planning to use your earphones while exercising, streaming movies, jogging or running, then neckbands are the best choice.

Connectivity: Ensure your neckband is compatible with your cell phone and can establish a sound Bluetooth connection.

Sound quality: Make sure you can clearly hear through the earphones. Additionally, the sound quality should be deep. Avoid earphones that make a static or crackling sound. Although they do not provide the best surround sound, you can check for bass or support for Dolby Atmos sound.

Durability: Go for water-resistant models to ensure longevity. You can also look for features like dirt, pollution and sweat resistance.

Comfort: Make sure the earbuds of the neckbands fit properly and do not hurt your ears. You can also consider the weight so that they don’t feel uncomfortable when being used for a long time.

Here are seven of the best neckband earphones to buy in India