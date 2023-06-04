Which Is The Best Apple iPad To Own In 2023?

Although buying a new iPad might seem like just a matter of picking up the most recently released model, there’s actually a lot more to it. With multiple variants being launched ever so often, deciding which is the best tablet that Apple sells currently has become more complicated than ever. But fret not, our guide to selecting the best iPad will simplify the process for you.

Thanks to their sleek design, smooth touch, advanced technology and brand value, Apple tablets are arguably the best in the market. But as unique features get added to each newly launched device, it is easy to be spoilt for choice. So, figuring out the tasks you would use the tablet for can make your new gadget a worthwhile asset.

What to look for while buying an iPad?

Regardless of the purpose of your purchase, it is important to compare some key aspects before arriving at a decision. The device operating system (OS), configuration, display, battery life, internet access, camera and compatible accessories are some factors you must keep in mind.

To ensure the gadget you choose will continue to function well over time, opt for variants with a higher storage capacity. This way, it will support all future updates. Additionally, make sure it is compatible with the best iPad apps like LumaFusion, Adobe Illustrator and Procreate.

Types and comparison

Besides the powerful iPad Pro (Buy it on Amazon India) and the lightweight iPad Air (Buy it on Flipkart), the classic iPad and the iPad Mini are some of the models currently available in India. To assist you in narrowing down the tablet of your dreams, we’ve compiled all the information about the lineup below.

Choose from the best iPads available to buy in India