Tap Into The Vintage Charm With The 7 Best Keypad Mobile Phones

The simplicity of cell phones has been lost over the last decade with smartphones taking over the majority of the market. Featuring umpteen apps and distracting features, phones have evolved into smarter and more sophisticated devices. However, if you are looking for a clutter-free and uncomplicated experience, keypad mobile phones with tangible buttons will let you experience timeless communication in a world where AI is taking over.
Now, whether you’re looking for a backup device, a travel phone to keep you from distractions, or one for an elderly person more comfortable with the old-school ways of communicating — the best keypad mobile phone to purchase will depend on your requirements.
Things to keep in mind while buying a keypad phone
Apart from the different form factor, keypad mobile phones are relevant today because of their ability to minimise complex interfaces and apps and rely on simple features like calling, texting, listening to music or the FM, on longer battery life. Hence, it is necessary to ensure these rudimentary features are in place.
Basic features a keypad mobile should have
Some of the essential features you must look out for are:
Battery life: One of the biggest advantages of a keypad phone is its battery life, which is usually longer than that of a smartphone with heavier processors. Phones with 800 mAh to 1500 mAh of battery capacity are considered sufficient. However, if you want your phone’s charging to last for days, you can opt for devices with higher capacities.
Sound: Since the most frequent activity you’ll be performing with a keypad mobile is taking calls and listening to music, go for a phone that offers clear and good sound quality. Especially if you are picking this up for the elderly in your house, ensure that the audio quality is superior for ease of hearing.
Network support: Picking from 2G, 3G and 4G support depends on your usage. The former two are most commonly found in keypad mobiles and generally do not lag in connectivity. Go for a 4G-supported keypad phone only if you plan on using the phone in remote locations.
Price: Keypad mobiles are generally affordable, but prices might vary depending on the brands and features. You can pick from the least expensive keypad phones to the pricier ones depending on your requirements.
All OnePlus Smartphones In Order Of Chronology: From OnePlus One To OnePlus 11
All Google Pixel Smartphones In Order Of Chronology
Top 7 keypad phones for timeless communication
Jump To / Table of Contents
Nokia, an affordable and reliable brand, brings you this redesigned keypad phone. It has a battery capacity of 1200 mAh and, on a single charge, lasts for up to 30 days of standby. This includes an approximate talk time of 22.7 hours. The dual SIM support of this Nokia keypad mobile lets you switch between alternate numbers. Equipped with 3.0 Bluetooth, the phone lets you enjoy music on the built-in wireless FM radio and an MP3 player. The Nokia keypad phone has dedicated music buttons and powerful dual front-facing speakers.
The phone works on 2G network speed, which ensures seamless calling, texting and playing music. It is designed with a 2.4-inch curved display and a clean numeric keypad with 5-way navigation, which is a super easy-to-use interface. You can even take photos with its rear camera, which comes with an LED flash.
This refreshed version of the classic Nokia phone at a price of INR 3,549, is highly durable and a wonderful escape from the busy features of a smartphone.
Image credit: Nokia/Amazon
Known for its classic flip phones, Motorola also offers the A10e keypad phone, which is stylish as well. Featuring a dual SIM, the phone flaunts a Mediatek processor, which ensures power-packed performance. You can even take advantage of up to 32 GB of expandable memory to store all your contacts, photos and more.
Posing a battery capacity of 800 mAh, the Motorola phone gives you approximately 10 days of standby time. It supports wireless FM with a recording feature for music lovers.
The Motorola phone is currently available to buy at a price of INR 1,299.
Image credit: Motorola/Amazon
If you’re a Jio network provider user, then look no further. The affordable yet durable Jio keypad phone only works with a Jio SIM card, meaning you can enjoy unlimited crystal-clear calls with 4G network support. The phone also comes with a 0.3-megapixel digital camera.
The device blends old-school device charm with some modern technology. This 4G keypad mobile supports JioCinema, so you can watch films, and videos and enjoy sports on your phone. Additionally, it comes with the JioSaavn app, so that users can enjoy the latest music on the go. The best part is that it also supports JioPay (UPI). As a result, travellers can immerse themselves in their adventures by avoiding distracting smartphones yet handling digital payments with ease.
Available at a price of INR 999, this phone is a steal deal.
Image credit: Jio/Amazon
A decade ago, it was Blackberry that made keypad phones a style statement. Today, the brand offers the KEYone series, a mix of keypad mobile and smartphone, perfect for smartphone lovers who miss tactile typing.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset and Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, the phone comes with Android 8.1 installed. It features a capacitive touch 4-row BlackBerry Qwerty keyboard. It has a battery capacity of Li-Ion 3500 mAh and can be charged with a USB Type-C charger.
As for the cameras, the BlackBerry phone has a 12 MP main camera with dual-tone LED flash and an 8 MP selfie camera. You will also be able to record 4K and 1080p videos at 30 fps. With support for Wi-Fi, you can listen to the FM radio and watch videos on its LCD screen. The phone’s additional features include a fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, and compass.
It is available at a price of INR 23,200.
Image credit: Blackberry/Amazon
If you’re looking to get a phone for only business needs while keeping your smartphone separate for your personal purposes, the Lava Keypad Mobile is one of the most efficient choices. The wide 2.8-inch display lets you operate the phone effortlessly. A long-lasting 2575mAh lithium-ion battery provides up to 10 days of usage on a single charge.
The Lava Gem Power keypad mobile has superior stereo sound quality and lets you enjoy music with wireless FM and recording. It even supports reading and typing in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi. Moreover, the auto-call recording feature is perfect for keeping track of business calls.
One of its unique features which also makes it ideal for the elderly is the number talker, which makes dialing easier by speaking out loud any number key when pressed. When away from a charging port, the super battery mode makes the phone charge last longer, so you never miss out on a call. The device is available at a price of INR 1,649.
Image credit: Lava/Amazon
If the sole requirement of a keypad phone for you is to have a backup device, the Micromax X415 is an amazing option. It comes with a 1.8-inch display and a 0.08 MP primary camera. Perfect for usage in remote locations, the phone has a bright torch for when you’re out on treks or similar expeditions.
The phone has an expandable memory of up to 8GB and a dual SIM feature. The 1000mAh lithium-ion battery will let your phone’s usage last for several hours. Currently, you can buy the phone at INR 988.
Image credit: Micromax/Amazon
A keypad phone with vivid graphics and visuals is what makes the Philips Xenium E209 a worthwhile purchase. It has a 2.4-inch display and a dual SIM provision. It comes with an in-built audio and video player. With a bigger speaker for better sound, you can take calls seamlessly. The phone also has a dual LED torch for visibility.
The rear camera lets you take photos, and the 32 GB of RAM is perfect for storing them along with music. You can also use up to 16 GB of expandable memory. Other additional features include wireless FM support, a dedicated slider switch for easy lock and unlock, and an SOS signal enabler.
It is priced at a modest INR 1,341
Image credit: Philips/Amazon
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero & Featured Image credit: Johnny OP/Unsplash)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which is the best-made Indian keypad phone?
JioBharat K1 Karbonn and Lava Gem Power are some of the best Indian keypad phones on the market.
– Which keypad phone is best for elderly people?
Nokia 5310, Motorola A10e, JioBharat K1 Karbonn, Lava Gem Power, Micromax X415 and Philips Xenium E209 are some of the best options for senior citizens.
– Which will be the top-selling keypad phone in 2023?
Some of the best keypad phones available to buy in 2023 are the Nokia 5310, Motorola A10e, JioBharat K1 Karbonn, Blackberry KEYone, Lava Gem Power, Micromax X415 and Philips Xenium E209.
– Which are the top five keypad phones?
Some of the best keypad phones are the Nokia 5310, Motorola A10e, JioBharat K1 Karbonn, Blackberry KEYone, Lava Gem Power, Micromax X415 and Philips Xenium E209.
– Which is the best keypad phone under INR 2,000?
Motorola A10e, JioBharat K1 Karbonn, Micromax X415 and Philips Xenium E209 are some of the best keypad phones you can buy under INR 2,000.