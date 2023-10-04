Tap Into The Vintage Charm With The 7 Best Keypad Mobile Phones

The simplicity of cell phones has been lost over the last decade with smartphones taking over the majority of the market. Featuring umpteen apps and distracting features, phones have evolved into smarter and more sophisticated devices. However, if you are looking for a clutter-free and uncomplicated experience, keypad mobile phones with tangible buttons will let you experience timeless communication in a world where AI is taking over.

Now, whether you’re looking for a backup device, a travel phone to keep you from distractions, or one for an elderly person more comfortable with the old-school ways of communicating — the best keypad mobile phone to purchase will depend on your requirements.

Things to keep in mind while buying a keypad phone

Apart from the different form factor, keypad mobile phones are relevant today because of their ability to minimise complex interfaces and apps and rely on simple features like calling, texting, listening to music or the FM, on longer battery life. Hence, it is necessary to ensure these rudimentary features are in place.

Basic features a keypad mobile should have

Some of the essential features you must look out for are:

Battery life: One of the biggest advantages of a keypad phone is its battery life, which is usually longer than that of a smartphone with heavier processors. Phones with 800 mAh to 1500 mAh of battery capacity are considered sufficient. However, if you want your phone’s charging to last for days, you can opt for devices with higher capacities.

Sound: Since the most frequent activity you’ll be performing with a keypad mobile is taking calls and listening to music, go for a phone that offers clear and good sound quality. Especially if you are picking this up for the elderly in your house, ensure that the audio quality is superior for ease of hearing.

Network support: Picking from 2G, 3G and 4G support depends on your usage. The former two are most commonly found in keypad mobiles and generally do not lag in connectivity. Go for a 4G-supported keypad phone only if you plan on using the phone in remote locations.

Price: Keypad mobiles are generally affordable, but prices might vary depending on the brands and features. You can pick from the least expensive keypad phones to the pricier ones depending on your requirements.

Top 7 keypad phones for timeless communication