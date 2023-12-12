9 Best Messaging Apps For Android Users: WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Messages And More

If you are reading this, chances are that you are either getting started with your smartphone journey or transitioning from an iPhone to Android, thereby seeking an iMessage alternative. Thankfully, Android is all about choices, and when it comes to messaging, great texting apps are a dime a dozen.

At the forefront is WhatsApp, one of the many globally ubiquitous messaging apps renowned for its user-friendly interface and end-to-end encryption, allowing secure and instant communication. Those seeking more functionality can look at Telegram, which boasts an array of features including self-destructing messages and robust group chat functionality, catering to both personal and professional communication needs.

Beyond these two, there lies a diverse selection of messaging services that aim to make texting fun, each of them with unique strengths. Hence, we are here to not only help migrants from iPhones find the best iMessage alternatives for their non-iOS devices but also curate a list of the best messaging apps for Android. And, the best part? The cross-platform nature of most of these apps makes them easy to suggest for iPhone users as well.

Without further ado, let’s explore the best text messaging apps available on Android.

These are the best messaging apps for Android users