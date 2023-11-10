Shoot on the go: The best smartphones for vlogging

Producing exceptional vlogs involves creating lots of high-quality content. For a long time, the best approach to achieve this was to use a professional camera with a selection of lenses. However, these days, high-end smartphones for vlogging are a good alternative, saving users the trouble of manually switching lenses and delivering excellent results.

Most smartphones for vlogging come equipped with top-notch video quality, high-end rear cameras, a selfie camera, audio system, expanded internal storage, good battery backup and inbuilt editing software. All these features make them an ideal purchase for content creators.

How to choose the best smartphones for vlogging

With an array of options available in the smartphone category, zeroing in on a specific model that is best for vlogging can be a daunting task. However, here are some essential features that can prove quite useful.

The must-have features needed in your vlogging smartphone:

Battery life: Vlogging involves keeping your device running for hours. So, choose a phone that has a long-lasting battery.

Camera performance: More than the megapixel value, pay attention to factors like lenses, stabilisation techniques and image focus. A good lens is critical to adjust focus, aperture and zoom, while optical image stabilisation lets the camera correct your phone’s movements. This prevents blurry photos and shaky videos to an extent. Image focus lets you take photos with sharpness and fine details.

Low-light image/video capturing: Image quality is an important factor that should not be compromised. Choose a model that supports shooting in low-light conditions. This ensures enhanced image and video outputs even in less-than-ideal situations.

4K or above recording capability: Visuals shot in higher resolutions can ensure fidelity, as they render extremely detailed and high-quality footage. It also ensures more clarity and varied editing options during post-production.

Storage: Good internal storage is highly recommended as video recording takes up a lot of space. Recording in 4K HDR quality or normal full HD videos can quickly use up your smartphone’s storage space. Thus, it is important to have enough free space to save videos on the go.

The best vlogging smartphones to buy