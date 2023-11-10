Shoot on the go: The best smartphones for vlogging

Producing exceptional vlogs involves creating lots of high-quality content. For a long time, the best approach to achieve this was to use a professional camera with a selection of lenses. However, these days, high-end smartphones for vlogging are a good alternative, saving users the trouble of manually switching lenses and delivering excellent results.
Most smartphones for vlogging come equipped with top-notch video quality, high-end rear cameras, a selfie camera, audio system, expanded internal storage, good battery backup and inbuilt editing software. All these features make them an ideal purchase for content creators.
How to choose the best smartphones for vlogging
With an array of options available in the smartphone category, zeroing in on a specific model that is best for vlogging can be a daunting task. However, here are some essential features that can prove quite useful.
The must-have features needed in your vlogging smartphone:
Battery life: Vlogging involves keeping your device running for hours. So, choose a phone that has a long-lasting battery.
Camera performance: More than the megapixel value, pay attention to factors like lenses, stabilisation techniques and image focus. A good lens is critical to adjust focus, aperture and zoom, while optical image stabilisation lets the camera correct your phone’s movements. This prevents blurry photos and shaky videos to an extent. Image focus lets you take photos with sharpness and fine details.
Low-light image/video capturing: Image quality is an important factor that should not be compromised. Choose a model that supports shooting in low-light conditions. This ensures enhanced image and video outputs even in less-than-ideal situations.
4K or above recording capability: Visuals shot in higher resolutions can ensure fidelity, as they render extremely detailed and high-quality footage. It also ensures more clarity and varied editing options during post-production.
Storage: Good internal storage is highly recommended as video recording takes up a lot of space. Recording in 4K HDR quality or normal full HD videos can quickly use up your smartphone’s storage space. Thus, it is important to have enough free space to save videos on the go.
The best vlogging smartphones to buy
The iPhone 15 Pro is packed with a 48-megapixel main camera, dual-pixel phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and a sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also has a secondary 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that doubles as a macro camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom. The renowned Dynamic Island enables users to view live actions when the iPhone is unlocked. Dynamic Island is an innovative integration of software functions with the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen that can display outputs and alerts. The battery offers up to 23 hours of video playback and is equipped with a fast charge capacity that allows you to charge your phone up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes using a 20W adapter.
With a premium titanium frame offering stability and ensuring the instrument is lightweight, the iPhone 15 Pro is in all senses a perfect phone to create video blogs.
The iPhone 15 Pro is available at a price of INR 1,34,900
Image: Courtesy Apple
Powered with the Google Tensor G2, the Pixel 7 Pro is truly faster and more efficient. The camera system of this model deserves special mention. Its triple rear camera system comes with a 5x telephoto lens. An updated ultrawide lens features autofocus and enables macro focus. It also has a 30x super-resolution zoom that lets you capture high-quality images from far away.
The cinematic blur helps keep the subject being captured alone in the zoom mode while blurring the surroundings. Other astounding photographic features of Google Pixel include the magic eraser, real tone, photo unblur and guided frame make.
The adaptive battery can last over 24 hours, and with the extreme battery saver mode, you can get up to 72 hours of battery life. Made from polished aluminium, the Google Pixel Pro also comes with an IP68 rating and is scratch-resistant, with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. With easy access to features like At A Glance, Assistant Voice Typing and Quick Phrases, this is one model that’s hard to beat.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is available at a price of INR 63,999.
Image: Courtesy Flipkart
Powered by a massive 5000mAh battery, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G boasts impressive camera and display features. The new generation triple-camera setup co-developed with OnePlus and Hasselblad is empowered by a customized IMX789 sensor that offers enhanced noise reduction and higher dynamic range, letting users capture crisp videos and audio. This model’s primary camera is 48MP; it also has a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 8MP telephoto lens, a selfie camera of 32MP and a flash dual LED.
In addition, the phone features several functions like nightscape, ultra HDR, smart scene recognition, portrait mode, pro mode, panorama mode, long exposure, tilt-shift mode, long exposure mode, 150-degree wide-angle mode, focus tracking and timelapse, among others.
Other special display features include a multi-video colour enhancer, bright HDR video mode, vibrant colour effect pro and ultra-high-resolution video. It is also Alexa hands-free, which lets you access multiple functions while on the go, making it a perfect phone for video shoots.
The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available at a price of INR 52,999.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
An ideal vlogging phone, the 50MP GN5 gimbal camera of the iQOO 9 Pro 5G is equipped with GN5’s all-directional autofocus technology that improves autofocus performance. The gimbal lets you increase the exposure time to capture breathtaking motion and night pictures. It also features a 16 MP telephoto/portrait camera. The smartphone also offers a great battery life, featuring a powerful 4700mAh battery along with a 120W FlashCharge. This allows users to charge it up to 50 per cent in just eight minutes.
The iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at a price of INR 44,990.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Impeccable night performance and an impressive fast processor make the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G a truly fabulous phone for vlogging. A 108MP high-res camera and big pixel sensor bring out the nuances of every moment with incredible detail. It is also coupled with a fast-acting AI that aids in the perfect processing of the captured image. The super-fast charge lasts all day, making it a great choice for shooting videos. An embedded S pen that lets users write on the device, along with air actions that let one control the phone remotely, are other novel features of this model.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available at a price of INR 84,999.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A powerful 48 MP main camera with an advanced quad-pixel sensor that allows a 4x greater resolution and 2x brighter display in the sun, all powered by AI, are the key features of the iPhone 14 Pro. A cinematic mode supporting the 4K Dolby vision up to 30 fps, and an action mode that allows you to take smooth, steady, handheld videos, make this model worth considering for vlogging. It also has an all-day battery life.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available at a price of INR 1,29,900.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
This phone from Realme features the world’s first 150-degree ultra-wide smartphone camera. It has a 50 MP + 50MP primary camera system along with a 2K super-reality display. It also offers a 12GB + 256 GB storage. With a 65W SuperDart Charge and a 5000mAh massive battery, the Realme GT 2 Pro offers great battery life, making it ideal for vlogging all day.
The Realme GT 2 Pro is available at a price of INR 34,999.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which is the most preferred smartphone for vlogging?
Phones with features like main and rear camera quality, a front camera, enhanced display, video recording quality, image quality, cinematic mode, night mode, slow motion mode, digital zoom and exceptional battery life are recommended for vlogging. This includes several models of iPhones and Google Pixel.
– Are smartphones enough for vlogging?
Yes, a premium smartphone with good camera resolution, advanced video capabilities and audio features is enough to shoot videos.
– Which smartphone is best for video recording?
You can consider smartphones like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Apple iPhone 15 Pro or Google Pixel 7 Pro.
– Are OnePlus phones suitable for vlogging?
Yes, One Plus phones feature several features like a 48MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, making them ideal for vlogging.
– Which is the most common smartphone used by vloggers?
The Apple iPhone and the Google Pixel phone are widely used by vloggers primarily due to their excellent camera performance and outstanding overall image quality.