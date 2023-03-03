‘Vivo V27 Pro’ And Other Upcoming Smartphones Releasing In March 2023

2023 looks like an exciting year for smartphones. With brands launching new models each month, the upcoming lineup of smartphones launching in March looks quite attractive, especially when you take into consideration their new features, powerful specifications and innovative camera setups.

Upcoming smartphones in March: Why should you be excited?

From the OPPO Find N2 Flip to Vivo’s new V27 series, the slate of upcoming smartphones is as exciting as it is diverse. Not to mention, most of the smartphones that are going to be launched this month come equipped with top-of-the-line features including, but not limited to, 5G connectivity, a triple-camera set-up, at least 8 GB of RAM and premium displays.

So, without further ado, take a look at the best smartphones being launched in the month of March 2023.

The best smartphones coming out in March 2023

1. Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo recently launched its latest flagship smartphones – the Vivo V27 and V27 Pro. The two models feature Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13, and come equipped with high-end MediaTek processors.

Both smartphones have similar specifications and features. The Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 are dual nano SIM devices that feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display screen. Both smartphones also feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a third 2-megapixel camera with a macro lens. The rear camera comes with multiple photography and videography modes including a wedding-style portrait mode, an aura light mode, a panorama mode and the popular time-lapse mode for videos. These smartphones also offer 5G connectivity and feature Bluetooth v5.3 as well as a USB Type-C port. Both phones come in two colours – Magic Blue and Noble Black.

2. OPPO Find N2 Flip

If you are someone who loved Y2K flip phones, this smartphone is just for you. OPPO will be releasing its OPPO Find N2 Flip, a device that comes loaded with exciting features. However, its main selling point is undoubtedly the flexible Dynamic AMOLED display. Its unique display also features Glass Victus Plus protection and offers a resolution of 1200 x 3700 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Equipped with 8GB of RAM, this smartphone has a dual-camera setup, with a primary 50-megapixel Exmor-RS CMOS sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel sensor. The front selfie camera features a 32-megapixel sensor, with an f/2.4 aperture and a wide-angle lens. The camera also offers exposure compensation, a continuous shooting mode, an HDR mode and auto flash.

3. Motto X40

Motorola’s Moto X40 is expected to be launched in India on March 20. According to 91mobiles, the phone will be available at a launch price of INR 40,390. It will feature 8G of RAM, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.67-inch display screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. If you love clicking selfies, you’d be pleased to know that the front camera has a 60-megapixel lens. Alternatively, the rear camera will feature three lenses – a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

4. Vivo X90 5G

Vivo X90 5G comes with a sleek design, features 8GB of RAM, a powerful battery, a large storage space and an impressive camera. That’s not all as it also features a 6.78-inch AMOLED widescreen display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Like most smartphones mentioned on this list, this too comes with a triple rear camera setup, with the primary camera being a wide-angle 50-megapixel lens with an f/1.75 aperture. The other two cameras include an ultra-wide angle 12-megapixel lens with an f/2.0 aperture. Offering up to 128 GB of internal storage, it also features Bluetooth v5.3 and 5G connectivity.

5. Poco X5

The Poco X5 is truly a powerful smartphone. It comes with a 6.67-inch display screen that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The best part? Its display has a punch hole at the top where the front camera is placed. A 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a third 2-megapixel sensor are part of the triple rear camera setup. Interesting features like an LED flash, ISO control, exposure compensation, face detection, digital zoom, an HDR mode and continuous shooting further amp up the camera’s appeal. The front camera is also quite impressive and features a 13-megapixel lens.

6. Realme 10S 5G

If you are looking for an affordable alternative for everyday use, the Realme 10S 5G should be on your radar. This smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. It also features a 50-megapixel rear camera with features like autofocus, LED flash and digital zoom. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor that is great for clicking selfies. Running Android 12, its Octa-Core CPU perfectly complements its Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and 8GB of RAM. With this smartphone, multitasking won’t be an issue, especially with its impressive 5000 mAh battery.

7. iQOO Neo 7 SE 5G

The iQOO Neo 7 SE 5G is yet another affordable offering that comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The triple camera module in this phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens (f/1.89), a 2-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2) and a third 2-megapixel lens (f/2.4). Additionally, there is also a 16-megapixel lens (f/2) in the front camera. For consistent processing speed, users can rely on this phone as it is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z chipset, an eight-core processor, and 8GB of RAM.

