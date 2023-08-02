These Are The Best Smartphones Under INR 30000

One of the most sought-after price segments in the Indian smartphone market is the one that’s thriving under the mark of INR 30,000. Be it a performance-focused gaming smartphone or one that values aesthetics over anything else, this segment has it all. The key aspects to focus on for brands in this segment include good performance, useable cameras, all-day battery life and a design that looks premium. Consumers are also willing to live with compromises but not if they spoil the user experience. Hence, the list of the best smartphones under INR 30000 has an interesting array of options to choose from.

One of the most recent additions to this category is the OnePlus Nord CE 3, which is an affordable Android smartphone that offers the right mix of specifications and style. The Motorola Edge 40 is another strong contender in this segment and so is the ageing Nothing Phone (1).

So, if you have INR 30,000 to spend on a brand-new smartphone right now, the market has lots of interesting options for you to choose from. We take a look at the best of those options from reliable brands like Realme, Samsung, Poco, Motorola, Nothing, iQOO, OnePlus and Google. Check them out.

Best smartphones under INR 30000 to buy right now