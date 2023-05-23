Best Smartphones To Buy Under INR 20000: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, iQOO Z7s 5G And More

The best smartphones in the world offer cutting-edge technologies and beautiful designs but at a price, and a hefty one at that. As a lot of people simply can’t afford such expensive smartphones, they tend to look for more reasonable options. That’s a smart idea as, these days, a budget of INR 20000 is more than enough to get you a feature-laden smartphone that packs enough power under the hood to do the job.
What’s even better? Some of the best smartphones under INR 20000 come from popular brands like Vivo, iQOO, Samsung, OnePlus and more. Sometimes, you may even find older high-end models from the previous year within this price bracket, which often makes for a good deal.
With the recent shake-up in prices, the sub-INR 20000 smartphone category has also seen a change in the type of smartphones it has to offer. Hence, we look at some of India’s most recently launched handsets that fall under this bracket.
Do note that all of these smartphones support 5G connectivity, which should work well for Jio and Airtel customers.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rumours And Leaks Hint At An Exciting iPhone 15 Rival
Apple iPhone 15 Leaks And Rumours: Exciting New Colours, Upgraded Specs And More
Best smartphones under INR 20000 in India
Jump To / Table of Contents
The most affordable OnePlus smartphone also happens to be the cutest! The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is OnePlus’ newest smartphone in India and its aim is to appeal to the masses. You can get the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for just INR 19,999, with the option of choosing either the Pastel Lime or Chromatic Gray model.
As for the specifications, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers a triple-rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. You also get to look at a beautiful 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Performance is taken care of by a Snapdragon 695 5G chip which can be paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and you also get a 67W wired charger in the box.
For its affordable price, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G makes for a well-balanced proposition.
(Image Credits: Courtesy OnePlus)
With a starting price of INR 16,999, the Redmi Note 12 5G is another solid option for those seeking a feature-laden yet no-nonsense smartphone. You get to enjoy the performance and efficiency benefits of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip as well as a massive 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The 5,000 mAh battery should make the phone last for a full day with ease, and the 33W fast charger in the box should refuel it within an hour.
The camera setup is great, especially considering it features a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The design, however, might put off some people due to its traditional elements (especially that camera hump).
The base variant with 4GB ram + 128GB storage is priced at INR 16,999 but you get better value for money with the 6GB ram + 128GB storage variant that’ll cost you INR 18,999.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Xiaomi)
Motorola brings a compelling package in this category with the Moto G73 5G. It relies on a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chip that runs Motorola’s near-stock Android 13 and features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 30W wired charging. You also get a stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos which is quite impressive for its price bracket. This phone is only available in a single variant, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, that’ll cost you INR 16,999.
To sum up, the Moto G73 5G offers a decent package for those seeking a relatively cleaner Android experience than most Chinese-origin smartphones.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Motorola)
Samsung’s most notable entry in this category is the Galaxy A14 5G. Borrowing the same design as the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy A14 comes in an array of interesting colours and features a matte finish.
Under the hood, you get an Exynos 1330 chipset along with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The camera setup also includes a combination of a 50-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup, alongside a 13-megapixel front camera that is perfect for clicking selfies. The phone also offers a 6.6-inch LCD display with a resolution of HD+, along with a 5,000 mAh battery which offers longevity. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you around INR 16,499.
For most people seeking a simple yet reliable 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A14 5G is worth a look.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
The Vivo T2 5G is based on the same Snapdragon 695 5G chip as many of BBK’s other brands. The specs sheet is also identical to most OnePlus, Realme, iQOO and Oppo devices at this price. In addition to the Snapdragon 695 chip, the Vivo T2 also offers a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with 44W wired charging and Android 13 OS. The dual camera setup at the back consists of a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS and an additional 2-megapixel camera.
The Vivo T2 5G starts at INR 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the top variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you INR 20,999.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Vivo)
The Realme 10 Pro is almost identical to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. You get the same Snapdragon 695 chip, a 108-megapixel main rear camera, a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging, a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and Realme UI based on Android 13.
Being a Realme smartphone, however, this one boasts the most stylish design of all the phones on our list. The base variant of the Realme 10 Pro 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you INR 18,999.
Pro tip: Earlier this year, Realme released a limited-edition version of the Realme 10 Pro 5G with a Coca-Cola theme.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
As the iQOO Z7s 5G is essentially a rebranded version of the Vivo T2 5G, you might be asking yourself – why opt for this model instead of the Vivo smartphone?
For us, it comes down to a couple of things. IQOO is usually faster in delivering its Android updates compared to the Vivo T2 and that could be a big draw for many. Additionally, the iQOO Z7s 5G has a slightly upmarket design and is available in a wider range of colours.
This budget smartphone will cost you INR 18,999 for the base variant that offers 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 4,500 mAh battery and 44W wired charging.
(Image Credits: Courtesy iQOO)
Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy OnePlus
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is one of the best smartphones to buy under INR 20000.
Answer: Apple, OnePlus and Samsung are among the most trusted smartphone brands in India
Answer: The iQOO Z7s 5G is one of the best 5G smartphones under INR 20,000.
Answer: The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is the best Samsung phone under INR 20,000.