Best Smartphones To Buy Under INR 20000: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, iQOO Z7s 5G And More

The best smartphones in the world offer cutting-edge technologies and beautiful designs but at a price, and a hefty one at that. As a lot of people simply can’t afford such expensive smartphones, they tend to look for more reasonable options. That’s a smart idea as, these days, a budget of INR 20000 is more than enough to get you a feature-laden smartphone that packs enough power under the hood to do the job.

What’s even better? Some of the best smartphones under INR 20000 come from popular brands like Vivo, iQOO, Samsung, OnePlus and more. Sometimes, you may even find older high-end models from the previous year within this price bracket, which often makes for a good deal.

With the recent shake-up in prices, the sub-INR 20000 smartphone category has also seen a change in the type of smartphones it has to offer. Hence, we look at some of India’s most recently launched handsets that fall under this bracket.

Do note that all of these smartphones support 5G connectivity, which should work well for Jio and Airtel customers.

Best smartphones under INR 20000 in India